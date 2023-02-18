Close menu
Spanish La Liga
OsasunaOsasuna0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Osasuna 0-2 Real Madrid: Real move five points behind leaders Barcelona

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Federico Valverde celebrates on the pitch
Federico Valverde scored his seventh La Liga goal of the season as Real beat Osasuna

Real Madrid moved five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after battling past Osasuna.

In front of a fiery home crowd, Osasuna caused Real regular problems with their relentless pressure.

The visitors struggled in the final third with top scorer Karim Benzema absent through injury.

But second-half goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio sealed a win which saw Carlo Ancelotti's Real side cut the gap at the top.

It was a shaky first half for title chasers Real, who were forced to sit deep and attempt long balls towards Vinicius Jr, with Ancelotti confronting the referee over the number of fouls committed on the forward.

Madrid were much-improved after the break, and thought they had taken the lead when Vinicius finished from a David Alaba pass but the Brazilian attacker was offside.

Valverde finally found the breakthrough in the 78th minute as he produced a fine finish to send a Vinicius cut-back past Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.

Vinicius thought he had got in on the act when he tapped in a cross from 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez, but VAR ruled the goal out for an offside in the build-up.

But Asensio doubled Real's lead less than a minute later after combining with Rodriguez.

Real are second in the table, five points behind Barcelona having played a game more, while Osasuna sit in 10th.

Line-ups

Osasuna

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Herrera
  • 7MoncayolaBooked at 45mins
  • 4García
  • 5García
  • 20Sánchez
  • 16Gómez BardonadoBooked at 45mins
  • 6TorróBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKikeat 85'minutes
  • 14GarcíaSubstituted forMorenoat 63'minutes
  • 8BrasanacSubstituted forOrozat 72'minutes
  • 12EzzalzouliSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 85'minutes
  • 17Budimir

Substitutes

  • 11Barja Alfonso
  • 18Kike
  • 19Ibáñez
  • 22Oroz
  • 23Hernández
  • 25Fernández
  • 34Muñoz
  • 35Moreno

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 6NachoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 76'minutes
  • 3Militão
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
  • 15Valverde
  • 21RodrygoSubstituted forRodríguezat 88'minutes
  • 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 45mins

Substitutes

  • 2Carvajal
  • 5Vallejo
  • 7E Hazard
  • 11Asensio
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 26López Andúgar
  • 31Martín
  • 39Rodríguez
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
21,668

Match Stats

Home TeamOsasunaAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home11
Away11
Shots on Target
Home4
Away6
Corners
Home5
Away5
Fouls
Home17
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by David García (Osasuna).

  5. Goal!

    Goal! Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Rodríguez.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    VAR Decision: No Goal Osasuna 0-1 Real Madrid.

  8. Post update

    GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.

  9. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Álvaro Rodríguez is caught offside.

  10. Post update

    Attempt saved. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Rodrygo.

  12. Post update

    Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  13. Post update

    Foul by Diego Moreno (Osasuna).

  14. Post update

    Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.

  15. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Osasuna. Kike García replaces Lucas Torró.

  17. Booking

    Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.

  18. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass.

  20. Post update

    Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.

Page 1 of 6
Navigate to the last page

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2118214373656
2Real Madrid22163346172951
3Real Sociedad22134532221043
4Atl Madrid21115530171338
5Real Betis2211472923637
6Rayo Vallecano219662823533
7Ath Bilbao219573122932
8Mallorca229492022-231
9Villarreal229492422231
10Osasuna228681921-230
11Girona227693333027
12Sevilla216692329-624
13Celta Vigo2266102334-1124
14Real Valladolid2273121630-1424
15Almería2264122740-1322
16Cádiz215791733-1622
17Espanyol214982633-721
18Valencia2155112626020
19Getafe2147101828-1019
20Elche2116141544-299
View full Spanish La Liga table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport