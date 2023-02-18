Match ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2.
Real Madrid moved five points behind La Liga leaders Barcelona after battling past Osasuna.
In front of a fiery home crowd, Osasuna caused Real regular problems with their relentless pressure.
The visitors struggled in the final third with top scorer Karim Benzema absent through injury.
But second-half goals from Federico Valverde and Marco Asensio sealed a win which saw Carlo Ancelotti's Real side cut the gap at the top.
It was a shaky first half for title chasers Real, who were forced to sit deep and attempt long balls towards Vinicius Jr, with Ancelotti confronting the referee over the number of fouls committed on the forward.
Madrid were much-improved after the break, and thought they had taken the lead when Vinicius finished from a David Alaba pass but the Brazilian attacker was offside.
Valverde finally found the breakthrough in the 78th minute as he produced a fine finish to send a Vinicius cut-back past Osasuna goalkeeper Sergio Herrera.
Vinicius thought he had got in on the act when he tapped in a cross from 18-year-old Alvaro Rodriguez, but VAR ruled the goal out for an offside in the build-up.
But Asensio doubled Real's lead less than a minute later after combining with Rodriguez.
Real are second in the table, five points behind Barcelona having played a game more, while Osasuna sit in 10th.
Line-ups
Osasuna
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Herrera
- 7MoncayolaBooked at 45mins
- 4García
- 5García
- 20Sánchez
- 16Gómez BardonadoBooked at 45mins
- 6TorróBooked at 5minsSubstituted forKikeat 85'minutes
- 14GarcíaSubstituted forMorenoat 63'minutes
- 8BrasanacSubstituted forOrozat 72'minutes
- 12EzzalzouliSubstituted forBarja Alfonsoat 85'minutes
- 17Budimir
Substitutes
- 11Barja Alfonso
- 18Kike
- 19Ibáñez
- 22Oroz
- 23Hernández
- 25Fernández
- 34Muñoz
- 35Moreno
Real Madrid
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Courtois
- 6NachoBooked at 84minsSubstituted forCarvajalat 76'minutes
- 3Militão
- 22Rüdiger
- 4Alaba
- 10Modric
- 12Camavinga
- 19CeballosSubstituted forAsensioat 66'minutes
- 15Valverde
- 21RodrygoSubstituted forRodríguezat 88'minutes
- 20Vinícius JúniorBooked at 45mins
Substitutes
- 2Carvajal
- 5Vallejo
- 7E Hazard
- 11Asensio
- 13Lunin
- 16Odriozola
- 17Vázquez
- 26López Andúgar
- 31Martín
- 39Rodríguez
- Referee:
- José Luis Munuera Montero
- Attendance:
- 21,668
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home47%
- Away53%
- Shots
- Home11
- Away11
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away6
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away7
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2.
Post update
Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by David García (Osasuna).
Goal!
Goal! Osasuna 0, Real Madrid 2. Marco Asensio (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Álvaro Rodríguez.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
VAR Decision: No Goal Osasuna 0-1 Real Madrid.
Post update
GOAL OVERTURNED BY VAR: Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) scores but the goal is ruled out after a VAR review.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Federico Valverde tries a through ball, but Álvaro Rodríguez is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt saved. David Alaba (Real Madrid) left footed shot from a difficult angle on the left is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Vinícius Júnior.
Substitution
Substitution, Real Madrid. Álvaro Rodríguez replaces Rodrygo.
Post update
Vinícius Júnior (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Foul by Diego Moreno (Osasuna).
Post update
Corner, Osasuna. Conceded by Daniel Carvajal.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike Barja replaces Abdessamad Ezzalzouli.
Substitution
Substitution, Osasuna. Kike García replaces Lucas Torró.
Booking
Nacho (Real Madrid) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ante Budimir (Osasuna) header from the centre of the box is saved in the top right corner. Assisted by Abdessamad Ezzalzouli with a cross.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Jon Moncayola (Osasuna) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Lucas Torró with a headed pass.
Post update
Offside, Real Madrid. Eduardo Camavinga tries a through ball, but Vinícius Júnior is caught offside.