Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram could miss out against the holders

Rangers' Malik Tillman, Ryan Jack and John Lundstram are "big doubts" for the Viaplay Cup final against Celtic at Hampden Park next Sunday.

The midfield trio missed Saturday's 3-0 Scottish Premiership win away to Livingston that keeps Rangers nine points behind leaders Celtic.

All three have been regular starters during Michael Beale's 13 wins and one draw as manager at Ibrox.

"They are big doubts because they were not available today," he said.

"Malik has a problem with his hamstring, Jacko has a problem with his calf and John with his ankle.

"I'm optimistic they will return to training at the back end of the week, with maybe Scott Arfield, but it will be touch and go."

However, Beale is content with Rangers' strength in depth as they prepare to face the League Cup holders and city rivals.

"What you saw today might be what we have and I was delighted with what we got today from the players," he said.

"I have had to take a few deep breaths when other players have gone down injured this week, but you have to trust your next group of players. We will now wrap the boys up as we have a full week to prepare for the cup final."

Meanwhile, Beale was happy to give 16-year-old Bailey Rice his senior debut in the closing minutes after the midfielder returned from international duty with Scotland Under-17s.

"He is only 16 and not often a young boy plays for Scotland in Spain on the Friday afternoon and then comes back to make his debut for Rangers on the Saturday," he added. "What a weekend for that young man."