Newcastle goalkeeper Nick Pope will miss the Carabao Cup final after being sent off against Liverpool in the Premier League on Saturday.

The Magpies face Manchester United on 25 February looking to win a first major trophy since 1969.

Newcastle's second-choice keeper Martin Dubravka is also ineligible to play, as he featured in the cup for the Red Devils during his loan spell earlier this season.

Does that leave former Liverpool keeper Loris Karius in line for an unexpected debut at Wembley? And who else could Eddie Howe select next weekend?

Karius, 29, joined Newcastle in September, but has not yet featured for the club.

He last played a competitive game of football in February 2021 for Union Berlin against Hoffenheim in Germany's Bundesliga.

Karius is perhaps best remembered in England for an error-strewn performance in the 2018 Champions League final, when he was at fault for two of Real Madrid's goals in their 3-1 victory over Jurgen Klopp's Reds.

Could his first start in two years come in another cup final? Following the 2-0 defeat to Liverpool, Howe said he had a "decision to make".

Which other Newcastle keeper could feature?

The manager's second option is Newcastle-born Mark Gillespie, who came through the youth system on Tyneside before stints at Carlisle, Walsall and Motherwell and an eventual return to his boyhood club in 2020.

The 30-year-old made three Carabao Cup appearances for Newcastle in 2020, helping them reach the quarter-finals with victory over Newport on penalties.

Karl Darlow featured for Newcastle in the second round of this season's Carabao Cup, but the 32-year-old, who has made 100 appearances during his nine years at the club, was loaned out to Hull in January and cannot be recalled.

"It's harsh for Nick [Pope] because he's been magnificent for us and to miss the next game is a huge blow for him," Howe said.

"I've seen him and he looks visibly upset. He's been outstanding for us this season.

"We've got a decision to make. Mark Gillespie has trained very well this season as has Loris [Karius]."

In a further twist of events, Dubravka might be ineligible to play for Newcastle but could take his place among the medallists should Manchester United win the trophy.

The 34-year-old played in the third and fourth rounds for the Red Devils during his six-month loan stint, before he was recalled by parent club Newcastle in January.

'Not looking good' - what you said

Shuvam: Pope suspended, Dubravka cup-tied. Down to Karius and Gillespie in goal. Not looking good for Newcastle for the final.

Nico Lennon: We're in deep trouble here and next weekend too. Loris Karius in net in the cup final. He's not exactly got final pedigree...

Patrick Brennan: Surely time for Newcastle to dust off Steve Harper for next week as reward for all those years as number two keeper....

Rob: Karius will be the hero in the final. His redemption curve is almost complete.

Antony Short: Nick Pope, moment of madness but gutted for him, he's been brilliant for Newcastle.