Bayern Munich could be overtaken by Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday after the champions' losing streak against Borussia Monchengladbach continued.
After Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off early on, Gladbach quickly took the lead through Lars Stindl.
Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised before half-time, but Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram put the hosts in command.
Mathys Tel scored late but the 3-2 loss leaves Bayern a point clear of Union.
Bayern, who are aiming for record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, have now lost their past five matches against Gladbach.
Union Berlin are the German top-flight's surprise package this season and will go above Bayern if they beat bottom club Schalke on Sunday.
Borussia Dortmund, who are third, can move level with Bayern when they host second-bottom Union Berlin on Sunday.
"We started really well in the first seven minutes and we had two, three chances and should have been 2-0 up," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.
"It was undoubtedly our best start of the year, but then came the red card and the goal but we still equalised.
"In the second half we had the game under control and we were the better side despite being a man down. But then we conceded again and then it was difficult to come back again."
Line-ups
B Mgladbach
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Omlin
- 18Lainer
- 3Itakura
- 30Elvedi
- 25Bensebaïni
- 6KramerSubstituted forWeiglat 57'minutesSubstituted forJantschkeat 90'minutes
- 17Koné
- 23Hofmann
- 13StindlSubstituted forThuramat 74'minutes
- 11WolfSubstituted forHerrmannat 90'minutes
- 14PleaSubstituted forNeuhausat 74'minutes
Substitutes
- 5Friedrich
- 7Herrmann
- 8Weigl
- 10Thuram
- 19Ngoumou
- 24Jantschke
- 29Scally
- 32Neuhaus
- 41Olschowsky
Bayern Munich
Formation 3-1-4-2
- 27Sommer
- 5Pavard
- 2UpamecanoBooked at 8mins
- 23Blind
- 6Kimmich
- 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
- 8GoretzkaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forde Ligtat 62'minutes
- 38GravenberchSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
- 19Davies
- 25MüllerSubstituted forCanceloat 16'minutes
- 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 62'minutes
Substitutes
- 4de Ligt
- 10Sané
- 20Sarr
- 22Cancelo
- 26Ulreich
- 39Tel
- 42Musiala
- 44Stanisic
- 46Ibrahimovic
- Referee:
- Tobias Welz
- Attendance:
- 54,042
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home17
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home7
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Full Time
Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.
Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.
Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).
Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Hannes Wolf.
Substitution
Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Julian Weigl.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Julian Weigl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Goal!
Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 1. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.
Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.
Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Delay in match because of an injury Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach).
Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).