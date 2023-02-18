Close menu
German Bundesliga
B MgladbachBorussia Mönchengladbach3Bayern MunichBayern Munich2

Borussia Monchengladbach 3-2 Bayern Munich: Ten-man Bundesliga champions beaten

Borussia Monchengladbach attacking midfielder Jonas Hofmann celebrates scoring against Bayern Munich
Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored their second goal against Bayern Munich and set up the other two

Bayern Munich could be overtaken by Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday after the champions' losing streak against Borussia Monchengladbach continued.

After Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off early on, Gladbach quickly took the lead through Lars Stindl.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised before half-time, but Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram put the hosts in command.

Mathys Tel scored late but the 3-2 loss leaves Bayern a point clear of Union.

Bayern, who are aiming for record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, have now lost their past five matches against Gladbach.

Union Berlin are the German top-flight's surprise package this season and will go above Bayern if they beat bottom club Schalke on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund, who are third, can move level with Bayern when they host second-bottom Union Berlin on Sunday.

"We started really well in the first seven minutes and we had two, three chances and should have been 2-0 up," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"It was undoubtedly our best start of the year, but then came the red card and the goal but we still equalised.

"In the second half we had the game under control and we were the better side despite being a man down. But then we conceded again and then it was difficult to come back again."

Line-ups

B Mgladbach

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Omlin
  • 18Lainer
  • 3Itakura
  • 30Elvedi
  • 25Bensebaïni
  • 6KramerSubstituted forWeiglat 57'minutesSubstituted forJantschkeat 90'minutes
  • 17Koné
  • 23Hofmann
  • 13StindlSubstituted forThuramat 74'minutes
  • 11WolfSubstituted forHerrmannat 90'minutes
  • 14PleaSubstituted forNeuhausat 74'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Friedrich
  • 7Herrmann
  • 8Weigl
  • 10Thuram
  • 19Ngoumou
  • 24Jantschke
  • 29Scally
  • 32Neuhaus
  • 41Olschowsky

Bayern Munich

Formation 3-1-4-2

  • 27Sommer
  • 5Pavard
  • 2UpamecanoBooked at 8mins
  • 23Blind
  • 6Kimmich
  • 7GnabrySubstituted forSanéat 45'minutes
  • 8GoretzkaBooked at 37minsSubstituted forde Ligtat 62'minutes
  • 38GravenberchSubstituted forMusialaat 45'minutes
  • 19Davies
  • 25MüllerSubstituted forCanceloat 16'minutes
  • 13Choupo-MotingSubstituted forTelat 62'minutes

Substitutes

  • 4de Ligt
  • 10Sané
  • 20Sarr
  • 22Cancelo
  • 26Ulreich
  • 39Tel
  • 42Musiala
  • 44Stanisic
  • 46Ibrahimovic
Referee:
Tobias Welz
Attendance:
54,042

Match Stats

Home TeamB MgladbachAway TeamBayern Munich
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home17
Away13
Shots on Target
Home7
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Florian Neuhaus.

  4. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 2. Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Alphonso Davies.

  5. Post update

    Patrick Herrmann (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Benjamin Pavard (FC Bayern München).

  7. Post update

    Nico Elvedi (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

  9. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Patrick Herrmann replaces Hannes Wolf.

  10. Substitution

    Substitution, Borussia Mönchengladbach. Tony Jantschke replaces Julian Weigl.

  11. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  12. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Julian Weigl (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Borussia Mönchengladbach 3, FC Bayern München 1. Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jonas Hofmann.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Leroy Sané (FC Bayern München) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Joshua Kimmich.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Thuram (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  16. Post update

    Matthijs de Ligt (FC Bayern München) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  18. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach).

  19. Post update

    Hannes Wolf (Borussia Mönchengladbach) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Mathys Tel (FC Bayern München).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Bayern Munich21127261214043
2Union Berlin20133435241142
3B Dortmund20131640261440
4Freiburg2112453431340
5RB Leipzig21116443261739
6Frankfurt21115542291338
7Wolfsburg218673829930
8B Mgladbach218583835329
9B Leverkusen208393332127
10Werder Bremen2183103141-1027
11Köln216873234-226
12Mainz207583032-226
13Augsburg2173112636-1024
14Stuttgart2147102636-1019
15Hoffenheim2154122940-1119
16VfL Bochum2161142451-2719
17Hertha Berlin2045112436-1217
18Schalke2026121441-2712
View full German Bundesliga table

