Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Jonas Hofmann scored their second goal against Bayern Munich and set up the other two

Bayern Munich could be overtaken by Union Berlin at the top of the Bundesliga on Sunday after the champions' losing streak against Borussia Monchengladbach continued.

After Bayern defender Dayot Upamecano was sent off early on, Gladbach quickly took the lead through Lars Stindl.

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting equalised before half-time, but Jonas Hofmann and Marcus Thuram put the hosts in command.

Mathys Tel scored late but the 3-2 loss leaves Bayern a point clear of Union.

Bayern, who are aiming for record 11th consecutive Bundesliga title, have now lost their past five matches against Gladbach.

Union Berlin are the German top-flight's surprise package this season and will go above Bayern if they beat bottom club Schalke on Sunday.

Borussia Dortmund, who are third, can move level with Bayern when they host second-bottom Union Berlin on Sunday.

"We started really well in the first seven minutes and we had two, three chances and should have been 2-0 up," said Bayern coach Julian Nagelsmann.

"It was undoubtedly our best start of the year, but then came the red card and the goal but we still equalised.

"In the second half we had the game under control and we were the better side despite being a man down. But then we conceded again and then it was difficult to come back again."