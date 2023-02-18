Close menu
French Ligue 1
NiceNice0ReimsReims0

Nice 0-0 Reims: Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun misses penalty

From the section European Football

Balogun misses penalty
Balogun has scored 15 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances this season

Arsenal loanee Folarin Balogun saw his penalty saved by goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel as his Reims side played out a goalless draw with Nice.

Balogun, the leading scorer in Ligue 1 this season, was brought down in the penalty area shortly after the restart.

But his spot-kick was kept out by Schmeichel, and the forward was unable to convert the rebound.

Nice created the majority of chances, and stayed seventh in Ligue 1, four points ahead of Reims in 10th.

Balogun has scored 15 league goals this season, including five in his past four games before Saturday's fixture.

Line-ups

Nice

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Schmeichel
  • 23LotombaBooked at 45mins
  • 25Todibo
  • 4Costa Santos
  • 26Bard
  • 16RamseySubstituted forNdayishimiyeat 76'minutes
  • 28Boudaoui
  • 19ThuramSubstituted forRosarioat 90'minutes
  • 24LabordeSubstituted forBouananiat 76'minutes
  • 9MoffiSubstituted forBarkleyat 90'minutes
  • 10DiopSubstituted forBrahimiat 66'minutes

Substitutes

  • 8Rosario
  • 11Barkley
  • 14Brahimi
  • 21Beka Beka
  • 33Mendy
  • 35Bouanani
  • 37Belahyane
  • 55Ndayishimiye
  • 77Boulhendi

Reims

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 94Diouf
  • 32Foket
  • 43KeitaSubstituted forBusiat 71'minutes
  • 5Abdelhamid
  • 25De Smet
  • 21Matusiwa
  • 17LopyBooked at 87mins
  • 39Ito
  • 70FlipsSubstituted forCajusteat 61'minutes
  • 11MaolidaSubstituted forvan Bergenat 61'minutes
  • 29BalogunSubstituted forSierhuisat 90'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Doumbia
  • 4Busi
  • 8Cajuste
  • 9Sierhuis
  • 10Zeneli
  • 19van Bergen
  • 48Koeberle
  • 49Atangana Edoa
  • 96Olliero
Referee:
Marc Bollengier
Attendance:
18,102

Match Stats

Home TeamNiceAway TeamReims
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home16
Away10
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home9
Away0
Fouls
Home9
Away13

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Nice 0, Reims 0.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Nice 0, Reims 0.

  3. Post update

    Ross Barkley (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Thomas Foket (Reims).

  5. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Billal Brahimi (Nice) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  6. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Ross Barkley replaces Terem Moffi.

  7. Substitution

    Substitution, Nice. Pablo Rosario replaces Khéphren Thuram.

  8. Substitution

    Substitution, Reims. Kaj Sierhuis replaces Folarin Balogun.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Junya Ito (Reims) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Thomas Foket.

  10. Booking

    Dion Lopy (Reims) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  11. Post update

    Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Dion Lopy (Reims).

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Hicham Boudaoui (Nice).

  14. Post update

    Jordan Lotomba (Nice) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Jens Cajuste (Reims).

  16. Post update

    Attempt saved. Dion Lopy (Reims) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top left corner. Assisted by Maxime Busi.

  17. Post update

    Attempt missed. Mitchell van Bergen (Reims) header from the left side of the six yard box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Junya Ito with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan Lotomba (Nice) right footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Billal Brahimi following a corner.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Thomas Foket.

  20. Post update

    Corner, Nice. Conceded by Yunis Abdelhamid.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG23173355203554
2Marseille23154445202549
3Monaco23145451302147
4Lens23137335181746
5Lille23125640271341
6Rennes23124742281440
7Nice2410863021938
8Lorient2310673535036
9Lyon2410593627935
10Reims2471343026434
11Toulouse239593939032
12Clermont238692431-730
13Nantes2361072426-228
14Montpellier2372143445-1123
15Brest2348112438-1420
16Troyes2347123352-1919
17Strasbourg2339112741-1418
18Ajaccio2353151842-2418
19Auxerre2446142148-2718
20Angers2324171948-2910
View full French Ligue 1 table

