James Ward-Prowse's set-piece skills earned Southampton three valuable points at Stamford Bridge

From honing his dead-ball skills in his parents' garden to being heralded as "one of the best ever" set-piece takers, James Ward-Prowse has come a long way.

The Southampton captain scored another magnificent free-kick - his 17th in the Premier League - at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to earn the Premier League's bottom club a priceless victory over Graham Potter's beleaguered Chelsea.

Ward-Prowse, 28, is now just one free-kick away from equalling former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham's overall top-flight tally of 18.

"It's an amazing feeling," Ward-Prowse told BBC Match of the Day afterwards. "I've scored better goals than that one, but I was pleased to see it go in.

"It's good for me to know that with any skill in life, if you work hard for it, you can perfect it.

"When I was a kid doing this in my parents' garden, this was what I dreamed to do. It is great to do it today."

When Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Stuart Armstrong on the edge of the penalty area towards the end of the first half, an almost resigned hush spread among the home supporters as Ward-Prowse grabbed the ball and placed it on the turf.

At the opposite end, Southampton fans chanted their skipper's name with expectant enthusiasm. Having spurned several earlier opportunities to take the lead in west London, was this the moment the visitors' first-half efforts would bear fruit?

Sure enough, the midfielder's curling effort was struck to perfection, beating the Chelsea wall and flying beyond the dive of Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"The way he gets it up and over the wall with bend and dip so it comes back down, it's unbelievable," former England midfielder Fara Williams told Final Score. "He's proved for years that he's a set-piece specialist. It's a fantastic goal."

The effort prompted tweets from BBC pundits Ian Wright and Gary Lineker, the former describing the 28-year-old as "elite", "unstoppable" and "one of the best ever" dead-ball specialists.

Saints caretaker boss Ruben Selles was no less effusive in his praise of his captain. "Any word I say about him will not add any value to what he means to this club. He's unbelievable," he said.

Having scored more free-kick goals - four - than any other player in the Premier League last season, Ward-Prowse leads the way again this term with three such set-piece goals in 2022-23.

His tally of seven since the start of the 2021-22 campaign is more than twice as many as any other player in the top flight.

Southampton remain in a perilous position at the foot of the table, but with only three points separating Saints from Bournemouth in 17th, Ward-Prowse's preternatural set-piece abilities might just prove the difference between relegation and survival.

The home supporters watched on as Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the free-kick in first-half stoppage time

Sure enough, the Southampton captain struck his effort up over the Chelsea wall...