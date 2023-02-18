Close menu

James Ward-Prowse: 'Elite' Southampton captain closes in on David Beckham's free-kick record

By Matthew HowarthBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Southampton

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton, Chelsea
James Ward-Prowse's set-piece skills earned Southampton three valuable points at Stamford Bridge

From honing his dead-ball skills in his parents' garden to being heralded as "one of the best ever" set-piece takers, James Ward-Prowse has come a long way.

The Southampton captain scored another magnificent free-kick - his 17th in the Premier League - at Stamford Bridge on Saturday to earn the Premier League's bottom club a priceless victory over Graham Potter's beleaguered Chelsea.

Ward-Prowse, 28, is now just one free-kick away from equalling former Manchester United and England midfielder David Beckham's overall top-flight tally of 18.

"It's an amazing feeling," Ward-Prowse told BBC Match of the Day afterwards. "I've scored better goals than that one, but I was pleased to see it go in.

"It's good for me to know that with any skill in life, if you work hard for it, you can perfect it.

"When I was a kid doing this in my parents' garden, this was what I dreamed to do. It is great to do it today."

When Cesar Azpilicueta fouled Stuart Armstrong on the edge of the penalty area towards the end of the first half, an almost resigned hush spread among the home supporters as Ward-Prowse grabbed the ball and placed it on the turf.

At the opposite end, Southampton fans chanted their skipper's name with expectant enthusiasm. Having spurned several earlier opportunities to take the lead in west London, was this the moment the visitors' first-half efforts would bear fruit?

Sure enough, the midfielder's curling effort was struck to perfection, beating the Chelsea wall and flying beyond the dive of Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.

"The way he gets it up and over the wall with bend and dip so it comes back down, it's unbelievable," former England midfielder Fara Williams told Final Score. "He's proved for years that he's a set-piece specialist. It's a fantastic goal."

The effort prompted tweets from BBC pundits Ian Wright and Gary Lineker, the former describing the 28-year-old as "elite", "unstoppable" and "one of the best ever" dead-ball specialists.

Saints caretaker boss Ruben Selles was no less effusive in his praise of his captain. "Any word I say about him will not add any value to what he means to this club. He's unbelievable," he said.

Having scored more free-kick goals - four - than any other player in the Premier League last season, Ward-Prowse leads the way again this term with three such set-piece goals in 2022-23.

His tally of seven since the start of the 2021-22 campaign is more than twice as many as any other player in the top flight.

Southampton remain in a perilous position at the foot of the table, but with only three points separating Saints from Bournemouth in 17th, Ward-Prowse's preternatural set-piece abilities might just prove the difference between relegation and survival.

James Ward-Prowse, Southampton, Chelsea
The home supporters watched on as Ward-Prowse stepped up to take the free-kick in first-half stoppage time
James Ward-Prowse, Southampton, Chelsea
Sure enough, the Southampton captain struck his effort up over the Chelsea wall...
James Ward-Prowse, Southampton, Chelsea
...and past Blues goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga
Comments

Join the conversation

26 comments

  • Comment posted by ade65, today at 21:18

    Beckham scored the unforgertable late free kick against Greece to put England through to a major event; under real pressure. W-P hasn't done anything like that yet, so let's not compare too rashly.

  • Comment posted by Isitonlyme, today at 21:16

    Great player and one who shows loyalty to his club rather than doing what his agent want to get his transfer commission.

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 21:16

    JWP should be playing for a top 6 side to progress to a much deserved international career. Doesn’t need to be touring Championship grounds next season.

  • Comment posted by Just get even, today at 21:14

    He'll beat Beckham's record and a lot more. His ability is just uncanny.

  • Comment posted by stooge, today at 21:10

    I dont support Southampton but i have seen JWP play quite a few times live and on TV and as far as i can make out he is as good as any other english midfield player. Southgate sticks with his favourites and JWP doesnt get a chance, but hopefully he will stay at Southampton and become an all time legend like Le Tiss

  • Comment posted by Pompey_in_Devon, today at 21:07

    No chance of him beating Beckham's Premier League record for free-kick goals ..... he'll be plying his trade in the Championship next season and in League One the following season!

  • Comment posted by Beautiful South, today at 21:03

    Wonderful player - yes I'm a Saints fan - but it needs to be said. Overlooked by Southgate who takes crocks and journeyman players to major competitions, but he is much more than a free kick specialist. He is a selfless team player who can move the ball quickly and progressively as he showed at Everton recently. Nathan Jones got one thing right: JWP is the best technician in the Premier League.

  • Comment posted by Bales, today at 21:03

    Would love to see him at Anfield

    • Reply posted by Stop the spin BBC, today at 21:06

      Stop the spin BBC replied:
      Why? Your a Mid table team! JWP needs top 4. Man City calling…..

  • Comment posted by maninacave, today at 20:54

    Are the England team bias about Southampton players? Que the correction.....

    • Reply posted by stooge, today at 21:03

      stooge replied:
      No they are bias against any player that they dont know much about i.e. the players that player for the Liverpool, Man U, Man C, Spurs etc. just like the pundits on Sky

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 20:53

    Best example ever of a Premier League player stealing a living as a one trick pony. Scores the odd freekick but contributes nothing else in the games.
    The Rory Delap of throw-ins.

    • Reply posted by Stop the spin BBC, today at 21:00

      Stop the spin BBC replied:
      Pompey fan I guess!

  • Comment posted by kat, today at 20:38

    Wonderful goal, yet again. Thank you JWP!

  • Comment posted by Fatmamil, today at 20:35

    I think he’s brilliant. The way he manages to keep scoring these is amazing. He could almost keep Southampton in the Premier League on his own! You’d think the goalies would have wised up before the game,like they do for penalties? It’s a shame he wasn’t picked for the England squad and they took an injured player instead!

  • Comment posted by Hot Shot Hamish, today at 20:16

    If he was “Elite” he wouldn’t be playing for Southampton, he would be playing for Hibernian.

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 21:10

      Steve replied:
      Who?

  • Comment posted by SaintsGuyDT1, today at 20:11

    James Ward Prowse my Lord, James Ward Prowse, oh Lord James Ward Prowse 🥳😇

