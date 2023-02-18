Close menu

Everton 1-0 Leeds: Will 'fortress' Goodison Park be key to survival hopes?

By Shamoon HafezBBC Sport at Goodison Park

Last updated on .From the section Everton

Everton players celebrate
Everton picked up back-to-back home victories under Sean Dyche

Everton supporters left Goodison Park singing, clapping and with smiles on their faces following another priceless home victory.

Saturday's 1-0 triumph over fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds lifted the Toffees out of the relegation zone and dumped the West Yorkshire side into trouble.

Stalwart Seamus Coleman's second-half winner sent the home supporters into raptures, backing up their performance and win over Arsenal from two weeks ago.

Everton have now won two of their three games under manager Sean Dyche, both on their own turf and both without conceding.

Asked by BBC Sport if he is looking to make their home ground a fortress, Dyche said: "There are lots of historical times when Goodison Park has been considered that.

"I have been here lots of times myself as an away manager and felt that - you have to earn it. Two decent performances, two clean sheets and the crowd were there again today.

"You have to earn the respect and some players are beginning to show that, someone like Seamus has provided years of service, some are in that question mark period and some to re-earn it. That is how football is.

"The crowd will allow them to earn that respect and pay it back, that was on show today."

Fans will get behind 'authentic' group

Late on Friday night, an Everton groupexternal-link campaigning against the running of the club released a statement saying the board were "not welcome at Goodison Park this season or ever again".

The group also said peaceful marches will take place before every home game until the end of the season and they stayed true to their word as thousands lined the terraced streets around the ground before facing Leeds.

But once the first whistle blew, supporters managed to park their ill-feelings towards the decision-makers to get fully behind the players on the pitch.

Dyche's first game in charge on 4 February provided a raucous atmosphere but it was a much more nervy affair on this occasion, knowing what was at stake.

A deserved victory helped Everton escape the bottom three, moving up to 16th place, but just a solitary point clear of the drop zone.

Another home game follows next week against Aston Villa and the results here will undoubtedly be key to deciding where the Merseysiders finish come the end of the campaign.

Their next five games at Goodison are against teams in the top half of the table, before a possibly season-defining game against Bournemouth, who currently lie a place below them, on the final day of the campaign.

"It starts from inside the group," said Dyche when asked about the backing of the crowd. "You have to stay united regardless then the fans build on the back of that.

"When they see an authentic group of people giving everything, that is a great starting point. When a group of players take ownership, that is the most powerful thing and when they deliver the crowd can feel and sense it.

"Hard work and authenticity is a really good start and then Everton fans will give you a bit of leeway when things aren't going so well. That is a good a base to work from.

"It starts with that feeling of a group and we can all sense it. That is what we want to build. Results will glue that together quicker, when you win games."

'We want to show we are all together'

Seamus Coleman celebrates
Captain and match-winner Coleman has played over 400 games for Everton

Everton seemed like they lacked fight, grit and determination under former boss Frank Lampard, but now seem like a team growing in confidence with a battling spirit.

That was evident in a melee at the end of the first half, when Dwight McNeil went nose-to-nose with Leeds midfielder Tyler Adams.

Both players were booked for their part - as well as Abdoulaye Doucoure and Weston McKennie for piling in - but it seemed to rouse the home crowd, who wildly celebrated the winning goal.

Skipper Coleman, who has played more than 400 games for the club since joining in 2009, said of the scrap: "It can go either way, you can gain momentum or lose momentum

"We want to show we are all together and all fighting and we have to give our fans something to support and when we do you saw them at the end there. Throughout the match they were massive.

"It's three points and we move on to the next one."

Comments

Join the conversation

93 comments

  • Comment posted by PlayinInHeels, today at 02:01

    This drama is so far from over. Dyche is no god of a manager. Even if this dire Everton do still stay up…it will just serve to show us that playing a dull counter attacking zero possession football can keep you in the Prem, but never springboard you to anything other than mid table mediocrity.

  • Comment posted by DW1975, today at 00:25

    Dyche will keep them up, they will have a solid mid table season next year, but by the end of it the fans will be complaining about the style of football and claiming they "deserve" a bigger name manager.

    • Reply posted by Gwladys24, today at 00:55

      Gwladys24 replied:
      It's the owner who's been besotted with recruitment of "Hollywood" managers, not the supporters

  • Comment posted by ifyoutoleratethis, today at 00:24

    Are all paragraphs one sentence / statement long?

  • Comment posted by More Like It, today at 00:13

    amazing the difference having a decent manager makes. With a competent manager in charge Everton will be safe, unlike under hapless Lampard

  • Comment posted by Shaibal, today at 00:01

    Signs are there that Everton shall be dragged into relegation in the last ten games and go down this season. This is the time to bet your fiver.

  • Comment posted by Freeman, at 23:53 18 Feb

    Coleman was outstanding today—-didn’t give gnonto a sniff

  • Comment posted by the goat, at 23:39 18 Feb

    My next door neighbours cat could keep Everton up.
    🐐

    • Reply posted by Wee Mad Arthur, at 23:45 18 Feb

      Wee Mad Arthur replied:
      What position does it play?

  • Comment posted by Wee Mad Arthur, at 23:33 18 Feb

    Fortress? It's hardly even been a windbreak lately. Buying a few sandbags in January might have helped.

  • Comment posted by Oddbod, at 23:32 18 Feb

    Fortress Woodison.

    Enter at Ye Peril.

    • Reply posted by Justfacts, at 23:40 18 Feb

      Justfacts replied:
      Mind the poles

  • Comment posted by the knowledge, at 23:26 18 Feb

    Dreadful football manager, I hope the Burnley toffees get relegated.
    Leeds will avoid the drop.
    Goodbye Everton stans you can go with Sean dyke to the championship.

    • Reply posted by IAN, at 23:40 18 Feb

      IAN replied:
      Leeds will avoid the drop? I d like a tea spoon of whatever you're drinking

  • Comment posted by mk2golfgti92, at 23:12 18 Feb

    Never liked them nor their fans and I hope they down.

    • Reply posted by JSP, at 23:26 18 Feb

      JSP replied:
      So who do you like,Putin Utd

  • Comment posted by VC, at 22:41 18 Feb

    Everton are likely going to need to win most of their remaining home games 1-0 to stay up - but got the perfect manager to do it and 2 from 2 at home so far

  • Comment posted by Dave, at 22:29 18 Feb

    Dyche has made a great start.

    A defeat to a liverpool team that started with £160m worth of strikers on the pitch - and a further £75m on the bench - is inevitable, so 6 points out of 9 is fantastic.

    But it's only a start, and we have to improve to pick up the circa 18 points more we'll need to stay up.

    • Reply posted by OswaldCobblepot, at 22:47 18 Feb

      OswaldCobblepot replied:
      But we get told by their fans they don't buy players

  • Comment posted by Chuffy Mc, at 22:00 18 Feb

    Fortress goodison is a bit strong at this point but 6 points from arsenal top of the league, the Derby and a relegation rival Leeds and a corner is being turned. If Everton can keep it up they will be safe but that is to be seen. For now this is a very strong declaration that they are not out of the fight and very far from giving up. Best of luck to them.
    (Liverpool supporter)

    • Reply posted by Tony, at 22:29 18 Feb

      Tony replied:
      Nobody has called it a fortress. The suggestion from the reporter was will they be trying to make it a fortress and of course the answer would be yes. Every team wants to maketheir home ground a fortress.

  • Comment posted by obiwonknowsley, at 21:59 18 Feb

    One Game at a Time

  • Comment posted by 3EyedCraven, at 21:59 18 Feb

    Dyche & Everton are a perfect fit at this moment in time. He needs to show he can do it at a bigger club & they need someone who can stabilise them for a couple of years without spending much money. Eventually the style might become an issue but for now they need someone to make them solid & he is that person

  • Comment posted by notts_white, at 21:56 18 Feb

    Having been at the game today, apart from the goal and at the end the home crowd was very, very quiet throughout the game so don't know where either Dyche or Coleman get their comments from.
    1st song on 16mins then virtually nothing until the goal, fortunate it was. You need luck in games and sadly #lufc are getting none this season. Story of our season tbh

    • Reply posted by Phil, at 22:34 18 Feb

      Phil replied:
      Just enlighten us what luck were you missing today

  • Comment posted by U21483517, at 21:45 18 Feb

    "Fortress Targetpractice" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂

    • Reply posted by Dave, at 22:25 18 Feb

      Dave replied:
      Bitter liverpool customer presumably?

      Why not support your local club - save you making that annual trip to a home game?

      Bless

  • Comment posted by Ancelotti s left eyebrow, at 21:38 18 Feb

    This is complete rubbish, like the non-football which Everton are playing.

    • Reply posted by obiwonknowsley, at 21:56 18 Feb

      obiwonknowsley replied:
      Nowt wrong with another half dozen scrappy 1-0s, iirc Arsenal won the league like that

  • Comment posted by U21483517, at 21:32 18 Feb

    "Fortress Goodison" 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

