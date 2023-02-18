Saturday's Premier League reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Aston Villa 2-4 Arsenal

Arsenal scored twice in stoppage time to win a six-goal thriller at Aston Villa and return to the top of the Premier League.

Jorginho's shot came off the crossbar and bounced in off Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez to put Arsenal 3-2 up, before substitute Gabriel Martinelli raced clear to score as Villa chased an equaliser.

Villa twice led, through Ollie Watkins and Philippe Coutinho, in the first half.

They were pegged back by goals from Bukayo Saka and Oleksandr Zinchenko either side of the break.

Victory ended Arsenal's run of three games without a win and took them back above Manchester City after losing to them in midweek.

Nottingham Forest 1-1 Man City

Manchester City missed the opportunity to return to the top of the Premier League as Chris Wood's late goal earned Nottingham Forest a point at the City Ground.

Bernardo Silva's rocket from 20 yards opened the scoring and the visitors missed chances in abundance to put the game to bed.

Erling Haaland volleyed against the crossbar and ballooned the rebound over the top after Aymeric Laporte's header was brilliantly saved by Forest keeper Keylor Navas.

Morgan Gibbs-White's fizzed cross was tapped in at the far post in the 84th minute for Wood's first Forest goal.

The draw extended Forest's unbeaten home run to eight games and dealt a blow to City's title hopes after Arsenal returned to the top with a against Aston Villa earlier on Saturday.

Chelsea 0-1 Southampton

Chelsea's poor form under manager Graham Potter continued as a trademark free-kick from James Ward-Prowse earned the Premier League's bottom club Southampton a surprise victory at Stamford Bridge.

Ward-Prowse scored the game's only goal in first-half stoppage time, sending a curling effort over the Chelsea wall and into the corner from the edge of the penalty area.

The result means Chelsea have now won just two games in their last 14 in all competitions.

Managerless Southampton will hope it can kick-start their attempts to escape the relegation zone.

Everton 1-0 Leeds United

Everton deservedly collected a monumental victory over fellow Premier League strugglers Leeds to climb out of the relegation zone and send their opponents into trouble.

Seamus Coleman scored the winning goal in the second half owing to an error from goalkeeper Illan Meslier, who failed to cover his front post, allowing the skipper's effort to arrow in.

Victory was Everton's second in three games under new manager Sean Dyche, lifting them up to 16th place, while Leeds drop to 19th and remain without a win under interim boss Michael Skubala.

Everton offered the more potent threat in the first half at Goodison Park and centre-back James Tarkowski's towering header was pushed away by Meslier.

Neal Maupay's spin and shot and Vitaliy Mykolenko's effort were straight at Meslier in the second period, but Coleman's winner now gives Everton real hope of survival.

Leeds failed to muster a shot on target. Patrick Bamford driving wide from the edge of the box and Crysensio Summerville heading over in the opening period were their best chances.

Wolves 0-1 Bournemouth

Bournemouth climbed out of the Premier League relegation zone as Marcus Tavernier's goal helped them to a narrow win over Wolves at Molineux.

In his first start since November, Tavernier met Dominic Solanke's cross with his thigh to bundle Bournemouth ahead in the 49th minute.

The Cherries held on to secure a second away win of the season and move up to 17th in the table.

Wolves remain two points ahead of Bournemouth in 15th.

Brentford 1-1 Crystal Palace

Brentford continued their impressive unbeaten Premier League run with a last-gasp equaliser against Crystal Palace.

The Bees are now 11 top-flight games without defeat after a late header from Vitaly Janelt denied Palace victory.

Bryan Mbeumo's cross was met by Janelt who sent the home crowd wild deep into stoppage time.

Substitute Eberechi Eze had opened the scoring for Palace with his fourth goal of the season, beating Ethan Pinnock at the back post to get on the end of Michael Olise's cross.

Brighton 0-1 Fulham

Manor Solomon handed Fulham the advantage in the race for European qualification as he secured a smash-and-grab Premier League victory with a late goal at Brighton.

Fulham rarely made it out of their own half in the absence of focal point Aleksandar Mitrovic but Solomon's 88th-minute winner made amends for a below-par performance.

Brighton were dominant throughout and had two goals ruled out for offside but failed to make the most of their chances.

Fulham have leapfrogged Brighton and sit in sixth place, one point behind Tottenham, who occupy the Europa League spot.