Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

The Republic of Ireland are in Spain as they continue their World Cup preparations

The Republic of Ireland have added a match with Zambia to their Women's World Cup warm-up fixtures.

Zambia, who finished third in the Africa Cup of Nations, will travel to Tallaght Stadium on 22 June, with kick-off at 19:30 BST.

Both the Republic of Ireland and Zambia will making their first appearances at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand this summer.

Vera Pauw's side will also play France on 6 July in a final send-off match.

The Republic will face co-hosts Australia, Canada and Nigeria - who Zambia beat to secure World Cup qualification in the Africa Cup of Nations - in Group B.

They are currently in a training camp in Spain and will face China in Algeciras on Wednesday.

Zambia are the lowest ranked team who have qualified for the tournament and will play Spain, Japan and Costa Rica in Group C.