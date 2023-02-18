Close menu

Arsenal 'can achieve everything' after reigniting title hopes at Aston Villa - Oleksandr Zinchenko

By Harry De CosemoBBC Sport

Gabriel Martinelli celebrates goal for Arsenal at Aston Villa
Gabriel Martinelli scored his eighth goal of the season

Oleksandr Zinchenko insists Arsenal can achieve "everything they want" after Mikel Arteta's side twice came from behind to beat Aston Villa and reignite their Premier League title hopes.

The Gunners scored twice in stoppage time to return to the top of the table and end a run of three games without a win.

Ollie Watkins gave Villa an early lead and Philippe Coutinho, making his first Premier League start under former Gunners boss Unai Emery, added a second after Bukayo Saka equalised.

Zinchenko then restored parity on the hour, before the drama kicked into overdrive with two stoppage-time goals - an own goal from Emi Martinez after Jorginho's strike hit the bar, and a breakaway finish from substitute Gabriel Martinelli.

"From this game I would like to say two things," Zinchenko told BT Sport afterwards. "First, we took an unbelievable lesson for all of us that we need to believe until the very end.

"Like I said in the past, this group has such amazing people, can achieve everything they want if we are going to keep fighting and keep believing. The reaction from all of us in the second half is a perfect way to go.

"We would like to go in the dressing room as soon as possible but there are still a lot of games to play and we just need to keep going, keep fighting and keep believing we can do everything."

As Zinchenko said, the Gunners learned a lesson - they are capable of finding strength and belief as the title race heats up.

Bukayo Saka celebrates a goal against Aston Villa
Bukayo Saka has 17 goal contributions in the Premier League this season

Arsenal show strength in adversity

Perhaps the most impressive thing was that Arsenal didn't panic. Chances came and went in the second half, and Villa carried a threat of their own, but the Gunners kept pushing and probing until they found the decisive goals.

It is also worth noting that they did so with Thomas Partey and Gabriel Jesus, two of their most important players, still sidelined.

Other key players, like captain Martin Odegaard and Saka, stepped up and took responsibility. This team clearly understands Arteta's approach and what he wants, and their togetherness is evident.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta celebrates Arsenal scoring at Aston Villa
Arsenal had gained just one point from their previous three games

Former England midfielder Fara Williams told BBC Radio 5 Live the result was huge for Arsenal, who showed that their youth doesn't necessarily equate to naivety.

"It's massive for this young group of players at Arsenal. To overcome defeat in the manner they did, to bounce back after a midweek game away [against Manchester City] at Villa is difficult," she said.

"Winning the game in the second half is difficult. To get that win in the second half will be pleasing for Arteta and Arsenal."

Former England striker Peter Crouch, speaking on BT Sport, added: "A lot of people have been talking about Arsenal's character - can they sustain this title challenge? And they answered that today."

Gunners coped 'emotionally'

In his post-match interview with Match of the Day, Arteta lauded Jorginho but made a point of praising the team's emotional maturity in the way they fought back.

"Today I think we can take two big lessons," the manager said. "In the first half, we did the simple things wrong and in the second half we raised our individual level and did the simple things right. We totally merited the win.

"Jorginho produced an incredible moment. For us it will be Jorginho's goal. Psychologically it was really tough to get that result against Manchester City and then less than three days later we come to Aston Villa and win, which is a difficult thing to do.

"We showed character, quality and had the right temperament and personality. We didn't throw our toys away. Emotionally I think we coped really well."

Arsenal's joy on Saturday was added to by Chris Wood's late goal for Nottingham Forest, denying Manchester City the three points they needed to go back to the league's summit.

Now, the Gunners are back in control of their own destiny, sitting two points clear with a game in hand.

The criticisms of previous years - that the team is flaky, soft-centred and struggles to match intensity - had resurfaced in recent weeks but have been put aside again, for now.

Next up is a trip to a dangerous Leicester side, before Everton, the team that beat them only two weeks ago, head to Emirates Stadium.

There are plenty more challenges to come for this team - but after overcoming this one at Villa Park, they have shown they are capable of rising to those that lie ahead.

  • Comment posted by Ignore Alien Orders, at 19:48 18 Feb

    And so many laughed at the Jorginho signing...

    • Reply posted by Dudders84, at 21:16 18 Feb

      Dudders84 replied:
      It’s one game 😂 You remember William don’t you? Played a good game vs Fulham, all AFC fans getting excited, then did nothing for the rest of his time at AFC.

  • Comment posted by Buxie, at 20:05 18 Feb

    , No complaints but as a Villa supporter i'm getting sick of Martinez time wasting, We used do well when that ball was pumped up field fast to Watkins, from the 63rd minute on he started that crap again and got a deserved yellow. As a game Midfield was sitting deep in the 2nd half inviting Arsenal to attack, game should of been over long before they sealed the win. Horrible tactics Emery.

    • Reply posted by Gunner-Idiot, at 21:29 18 Feb

      Gunner-Idiot replied:
      I actually thought Villa were good today with the exception of Martinez. Most of the team were still going for it, I saw the ball go out for a Villa throw around 85 mins and the player was rushing for it back, it's a shame EM acted how he did as he let the whole team down, a bit like he did for Argentina with his rather embarrassing World Cup celebrations.

  • Comment posted by arsenal58, at 20:10 18 Feb

    What a lovely win. Gooners

    • Reply posted by Name, at 21:12 18 Feb

      Name replied:
      Just annoying we'd have 2 more points from the Brentford game, I hope it doesn't come in to it by the end

  • Comment posted by Y Fronts, at 21:07 18 Feb

    All decent football fans are with you.

    Nobody wants the dubious funding of Man City* to win and to eradicate their stain on English football.

    #MCFC est 2008
    #tarnished silverware
    #morally bankrupt

    • Reply posted by David Williamson, at 21:26 18 Feb

      David Williamson replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, at 19:28 18 Feb

    Sign of a good side that has the belief they can win even when well into injury time.

    Keep going lads. #AFC

    • Reply posted by rospur, at 22:02 18 Feb

      rospur replied:
      By a fluke hitting the back of the keepers head lol

  • Comment posted by Arsene Wenger, at 19:12 18 Feb

    Crisis, what crisis.

    • Reply posted by ahappyyak, at 19:39 18 Feb

      ahappyyak replied:
      Wenger out.

  • Comment posted by GunnerBear, at 21:21 18 Feb

    Stay focused, stay humble, stay calm.

    Take each game one at a time, play, move on. Results do matter but focus and humility matter more.

    Nothing is won, nothing is lost. Keep your heads and let others do their trash talking.

    Whilst we play together we will win.

    • Reply posted by Geoff, at 21:23 18 Feb

      Geoff replied:
      Brilliantly said, could not have put it better myself.

  • Comment posted by mrcann, at 21:24 18 Feb

    Twice coming from behind to snatch a win? That's the kind of resilience we love to see! Keep it up, Gunners!

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 00:00

      Fr replied:
      klopp's just called arteta for advice 😭

  • Comment posted by Commentier, at 19:23 18 Feb

    City have gifted Arsenal today. Should be an interesting final stretch.

    • Reply posted by Piers, at 21:36 18 Feb

      Piers replied:
      They like us will drop more points before the curtin comes down in this one.

      City were gifted 2 points by PGMO last week. What a bonus........

  • Comment posted by dixo, at 20:53 18 Feb

    its just nice to see a young team trying to make this a competitive season for us all to enjoy or should we just give city the title again

  • Comment posted by Khlysty, at 21:11 18 Feb

    After the ridiculous hysteria surrounding Arsenal's loss to City can everyone now agree that City were mediocre in that game and we're gifted all three of their goals?
    City were mediocre again today and despite all of Haalands goals this season he has had a negative effect on their general play.

    • Reply posted by guyguy, at 21:12 18 Feb

      guyguy replied:
      Talking about hysteria...

  • Comment posted by Ramble On, at 21:36 18 Feb

    Tottenham smell

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, at 21:45 18 Feb

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      of ...

  • Comment posted by Watson, at 21:22 18 Feb

    I don't think the league will be decided until the last couple of games, possibly the last day. Exciting for the teams at the top but the rest of the league still have lots to play for and will take some points from them all.

    • Reply posted by rospur, at 21:53 18 Feb

      rospur replied:
      It will be done by the end of march, city will walk it

  • Comment posted by Manchester Red, at 19:50 18 Feb

    And Hansen said “kids don’t win anything”

    • Reply posted by simon, at 23:59 18 Feb

      simon replied:
      2nd most boring Scot ever (after Nicola Sturgeon)

  • Comment posted by Gunner2Grave, at 21:46 18 Feb

    Hopefully that’s the end of the little blip
    COYG!!

    • Reply posted by rospur, at 21:51 18 Feb

      rospur replied:
      Extremely lucky today, city were much better against forest. You have blown your 8 point lead city will win it by 10 points

  • Comment posted by ArseneWenger, at 19:04 18 Feb

    Arteta is doing what Wenger couldn't do - scuffing out wins against these types of teams. You can't always win clearly.

    • Reply posted by Arsene Wenger, at 19:18 18 Feb

      Arsene Wenger replied:
      There's only one Arsene Wenger

  • Comment posted by ValeDan, at 21:37 18 Feb

    The kind of performance and result that title winning teams produce.

    • Reply posted by rospur, at 22:05 18 Feb

      rospur replied:
      Missing a hatful of chances and winning because of a fluke own goal? Lol

  • Comment posted by OK27, at 19:05 18 Feb

    A lot can happen in 15 games…, injuries, suspensions… let’s see where we are in May shall we.

    • Reply posted by Imagine Reason, at 19:58 18 Feb

      Imagine Reason replied:
      You can't fault me for liking this.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, at 21:42 18 Feb

    Get in Jorginho! Great signing. Settled quickly & proving great cover / option B for our midfield. Well done Arteta & Edu.

  • Comment posted by Rumpled Bemused, at 23:42 18 Feb

    My, this win has caused alot of emotional distress for some bitter Tots. They are all over this comment section.

    Great goals by Villa! The Martinez own goal was laugh out loud funny! Quality entertainment with a happy ending.

