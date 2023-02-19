Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Stuart Kettlewell is in interim charge of Motherwell

Motherwell are expected to announce their new manager within 48 hours after talks with candidates Ian Holloway, Stuart Kettlewell and Grant McCann. (Sun) external-link

Former Rangers forward Kenny Miller believes the club must retain veterans Steven Davis and Allan McGregor beyond the summer. (Record) external-link

Livingston manager David Martindale rails against the penalty awarded to Rangers in his side's Saturday defeat. (Sun) external-link

Kyogo Furuhashi was so eager to come off the bench during Celtic's win over Aberdeen, manager Ange Postecoglou thought the forward might sneak on. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson admits there is fragility in the Pittodrie squad but believes there is a lot of potential within their ranks. (Herald - subscription required) external-link

Robson believes the 4-0 loss at Celtic Park shows Aberdeen are still recovering from recent blows. (Press and Journal - subscription required) external-link

Hibernian head coach Lee Johnson says Easter Road defender Will Fish has "everything" as a centre-back. (Record) external-link

Dundee United head coach Liam Fox insists he is still the right man for the job, despite Saturday's defeat by St Johnstone leaving them bottom of the Scottish Premiership. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Double goal scorer Stevie May's determination brought a deserved win for Saints at Tannadice, says St Johnstone boss Callum Davidson. (Courier - subscription required) external-link

Heart of Midlothian's on-loan Bournemouth defender James Hill is targeting the next World Cup with his native England. (Scotsman - subscription required) external-link

West Ham could make a summer bid for Manchester United's 26-year-old Scotland midfielder Scott McTominay. (CaughtOffside) external-link