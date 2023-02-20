Pinatar Cup: Scotland v Wales Venue: Pinatar Arena, Murcia, Spain Date: Tuesday, 21 February Time: 14:05 GMT Coverage: Watch live on BBC ALBA, the BBC iPlayer or the BBC Sport website & app

Martha Thomas is used to things not going to plan.

First, her proposal to her fiancée. Secondly, the national side's loss to Iceland in the first game of the Pinatar Cup.

Fortunately for her partner (and fellow footballer) Ellie Leek, and for her national coach Pedro Martinez Losa, the forward knows how to adapt.

"It was a bit of a nightmare to be honest," the Manchester United striker said of her grand plan to propose to Ellie.

"We were supposed to go to Iceland a few days before Christmas, just a little getaway. I had everything planned, the ring, the photographer, the place that we were going to do it, Champagne, you name it, it was organised to a tee.

"I woke up that morning and I had about six missed calls from my gran. She told me 'your flight to Iceland's cancelled'. Ellie and I just looked and tried to find another little getaway, so we decided on Copenhagen and then it was panic from me to try and find a new photographer, cancel the ones in Iceland and get it all sorted.

"We got to the castle at midday, the photographer was there but she was pretending to be a tourist. She came up and said 'do you want me to take a photo of you two?' I proposed, and Ellie turned to me and said 'do you want your ring then?' She walked to her backpack and she had a ring for me. It was all very coincidental and it all was a bit last minute in the end but it all worked out."

The script is Hollywood-esque but it might not have happened had it not been for some wise words from Thomas' grandmother, who encouraged her to go through with her plan wherever she was.

Thomas' football career has been greatly influenced by her Scottish grandmother, too, as well as the rest of her family. Her great uncle played for Aberdeen, and Thomas believes her footballing ability came genetically from him.

Her path to the national side is a little stranger than most, but her passion can't be questioned. Born in southern England, she crossed the pond at an early age before settling in Florida.

It was a move that helped her burgeoning football career as she went from playing for her local team, through university to the professional game. From the United States to West Ham, Manchester United, and of course, Scotland.

Thomas says "it wasn't even a question" to represent the country to which she has strong family ties, when she got the call from then head coach Shelley Kerr back in 2020.

She made an immediate impact, scoring twice on her debut in a 3-0 win against Ukraine in the Pinatar Cup three years ago. The 26-year-old has added a further seven goals and 20 caps since.

"The opportunity came about, I came into camp with the girls and straight away I felt really welcomed," Thomas said of her first call up.

"I felt like you're playing for something bigger than just yourself and you really felt the passion that these girls had to play for Scotland.

"We've got something to prove, this little country, and for me that's just what it's always about. I've never been like the big flashy kind of footballer and I feel that's what we represent really, really well."

The proposal eventually came good, and Scotland got back on track with a comfortable win over Philippines in their second Pinatar Cup match.

Now beating Wales in their final tournament match is the task for Thomas and Scotland.