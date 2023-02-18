Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real BetisReal Betis2Real ValladolidReal Valladolid1

Real Betis 2-1 Real Valladolid: La Liga hosts 'most inclusive game in the world'

By Emma SmithBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section European Football

Real Betis fans before their La Liga match against Real Valladolid
Real Betis said a record 1,470 fans with a disability attended their home game against Real Valladolid

Players and fans of Real Betis hope football will become more accessible for disabled fans following what they called "the most inclusive game in the world".

The La Liga game between Real Betis and Real Valladolid on Saturday, which Betis won 2-1, featured several adaptations to make it more accessible for people with disabilities.

They included Betis players wearing custom-made kits with the names and numbers in Braille when they walked out before kick-off.

Betis players wore bibs in the warm-up with symbols to help fans with colour blindness, and at half-time there was a demonstration match featuring a team of amputee footballers.

Children with special needs acted as mascots before the game, while the Betis official team anthem was also shown in sign language on the giant screen at Estadio Benito Villamarin.

"I've spoken to disabled fans on social media, I see them asking for help and needing a voice," Betis defender Martin Montoya told BBC Sport.

Alejandro Coello, a Real Betis fan with an intellectual disability, said he now feels like the "king of the world" when wearing his club's colours because of the initiative.

Coello feels clubs can do more to make disabled fans feel welcome and thinks the events set up by Betis for the Valladolid game should be done more regularly in Spain and further afield.

Coello, who also plays for the club in the La Liga Genuine, a competition for players with learning difficulties, said he often sees fans with more serious disabilities who struggle.

"I feel part of the club, there is a brotherhood. I feel lucky as a fan and as a disabled person," he told BBC Sport. "It would be perfect if this inspired other clubs to do the same.

"When I play for Betis [Genuine] I feel like the king of the world, I love to wear the shirt. It is also great to meet other fans like me.

"I hope people will now see us as normal persons, we are all humans and all Betis fans."

Montoya, a former Barcelona, Inter Milan and Brighton player, said he and his team-mates were proud of the club for showing their support for disabled fans.

"We have a huge platform in football for this kind of action. We are one of the few clubs in the world to do this kind of initiative," he said.

"Other clubs around the world - England, Italy - they should think of this initiative and copy it, and be more responsible for disabled persons.

"They are huge fans and the team wants to help and support them.

"The players feel inspired by this - when I played for Brighton, we visited facilities for disabled fans, and I want people to learn about what they need for accessibility."

The initiative, organised by Betis and World Football Summit, also saw the club beat the record for the highest number of disabled fans at a domestic top-flight match with 1,740 in attendance.

The record was previously set during a game in Polandexternal-link in 2015, between Slask Wroclaw and Lechia Gdansk, when 1,005 disabled supporters attended the fixture.

Line-ups

Real Betis

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Bravo
  • 23Sabaly
  • 19Ramos Marchi
  • 6Ruiz
  • 20da Silva SantosBooked at 12minsSubstituted forRosa da Silvaat 45'minutes
  • 5RodríguezBooked at 77minsSubstituted forGonzálezat 90'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 14William Carvalho
  • 10CanalesSubstituted forMirandaat 45'minutes
  • 8Fekir
  • 7JuanmiSubstituted forSánchez Rodríguezat 81'minutes
  • 21PérezSubstituted forDa Silvaat 81'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Montoya
  • 3González
  • 11Rosa da Silva
  • 12Da Silva
  • 13Dantas da Silva
  • 16Pezzella
  • 17Sánchez Rodríguez
  • 18Guardado
  • 24Ruibal
  • 25Martín Fernández
  • 33Miranda

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1MasipSubstituted forAcevesat 78'minutes
  • 2PérezBooked at 79mins
  • 20HonglaBooked at 89mins
  • 5Sánchez de FelipeBooked at 5minsSubstituted forAguadoat 45'minutesBooked at 55mins
  • 12Olaza
  • 8Rodríguez JiménezBooked at 55mins
  • 4Pérez MuñozSubstituted forSánchezat 71'minutes
  • 11Plata
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forLeónat 80'minutes
  • 22MachísSubstituted forEl Yamiqat 45'minutes
  • 25Larin

Substitutes

  • 6Aguado
  • 7León
  • 9Amallah
  • 15El Yamiq
  • 17Mesa
  • 18Escudero
  • 21Sánchez
  • 24Fernández
  • 27Fresneda
  • 31Aceves
  • 39Rosa
Referee:
Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
Attendance:
51,396

Match Stats

Home TeamReal BetisAway TeamReal Valladolid
Possession
Home47%
Away53%
Shots
Home16
Away17
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home18
Away15

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Saturday 18th February 2023

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barcelona2118214373656
2Real Madrid22163346172951
3Real Sociedad22134532221043
4Atl Madrid21115530171338
5Real Betis2211472923637
6Rayo Vallecano219662823533
7Ath Bilbao219573122932
8Mallorca229492022-231
9Villarreal229492422231
10Osasuna228681921-230
11Girona227693333027
12Sevilla216692329-624
13Celta Vigo2266102334-1124
14Real Valladolid2273121630-1424
15Almería2264122740-1322
16Cádiz215791733-1622
17Espanyol214982633-721
18Valencia2155112626020
19Getafe2147101828-1019
20Elche2116141544-299
View full Spanish La Liga table

