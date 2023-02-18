Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and his petrochemicals firm Ineos have officially bid to buy Manchester United.

Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad Al Thani, chairman of one of Qatar's biggest banks, has also tabled a bid.

The Glazer family are considering selling the club and a 'soft deadline' of Friday had been set for proposals.

Ineos said it wants to make the club a "beacon for a modern, progressive, fan-centred approach to ownership".

More to follow.