Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Rachel Daly has scored 10 goals in 13 appearances for Aston Villa in the Women's Super League this season

Rachel Daly scored twice as England survived a scare from Italy in Coventry to win their second match of the Arnold Clark Cup.

The Aston Villa striker, 31, was given the nod up front in place of Manchester United's Alessia Russo and delivered with two crucial headers either side of the break.

Daly nodded in Katie Robinson's cross to make it 1-0, but Italy rocked the hosts with a surprise equaliser in controversial fashion as Sofia Cantore bundled in a cross which appeared to go out of play.

Despite protests from the Lionesses, including defender Maya Le Tissier who had slid in attempting to block the cross, there was no goalline technology at the CBS Arena to confirm the decision.

England regrouped, however, with Daly once again providing a crucial impact, heading in substitute Lauren James' cross to restore their lead.

She went off to a standing ovation shortly afterwards in front of 32,128 - a record attendance for a sporting event at the arena - and England comfortably held on to make it two wins from two in the tournament they won last year.

Sarina Wiegman's side travel to Bristol on Wednesday for their final match against Belgium and success would seal the defence of their title just five months out from the Women's World Cup.

Italy, who narrowly lost 2-1 to Belgium in their opening match, face South Korea next.

England tested as Daly proves herself again

Daly, used as a left-back throughout Euro 2022, has been a regular starter under Wiegman, but rarely used in the natural attacking role she plays for her club.

However, her outstanding form for Villa this season, where she has scored 10 goals in 13 Women's Super League matches, has made it hard for the England boss to ignore.

Daly came on as a substitute for forward Russo in the opening victory over South Korea and started at Coventry, given another opportunity to make her mark in her preferred position.

She ultimately made the difference with her two strikes, but should have had more, missing several headers in both halves, having caused problems for the Italian defence with her high pressing.

England on the whole were completely dominant, but were tested more than they had been in their 4-0 win over South Korea as goalkeeper Ellie Roebuck was forced into an early save from Valentina Giacinti.

Defender Alex Greenwood, named captain with Leah Williamson an unused substitute, also had to use her pace to make a recovery tackle when Giacinti almost escaped with a ball over the top.

Italy's ability to transition with pace caused some problems and their goal was a test of England's nerve.

But Wiegman will be pleased with how her side responded, and extended their unbeaten run to 28 matches, to ensure they are in a strong position to win a third successive tournament under the Dutchwoman.