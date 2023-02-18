Alex Greenwood made five substitute appearances at Euro 2022

Manchester City defender Alex Greenwood says she is "really enjoying my football" after a strong performance in England's opening Arnold Clark Cup victory on Thursday.

Greenwood, 29, started at left-back and provided an assist for Alessia Russo's goal in the 4-0 win over South Korea.

She has been impressive in a centre-back role for City this season too.

"It's important when you're happy off the pitch, it replicates on it," she said.

"I'm enjoying playing for England."

The defender was part of the squad who won Euro 2022 but did not start any of the six matches, making five substitute appearances.

She faces competition in the centre-back position, with Chelsea's Millie Bright and captain Leah Williamson regular starters, while Aston Villa's Rachel Daly has often got the nod at left-back.

"It's really healthy that we have such good competition," said Greenwood.

"We have so players who can play and not just in one role, but more than one. It's only going to benefit us for the summer.

"For me personally it's about whatever role I'm asked to do, doing it as best I can. Everyone will be asked to do different roles at some point and that's really important for the team."

Manager Sarina Wiegman has a whole squad to select from for England's second Arnold Clark Cup match against Italy on Sunday as they welcome the return of Barcelona midfielder Keira Walsh.

Walsh, 25, missed the opening fixture because of illness, with Arsenal defender Williamson filling her midfield role.

"It's really nice for her to be back. Of course she wants to be part of the team and we want to see her play, so it's really nice to have her on the pitch," said Wiegman.

"Italy are a pretty good team. If you look at the results it's probably a bit disappointing for them, but I think they've played some proper games.

"What they do tactically is they do different things in the game which will challenge us - sometimes a high press, sometimes dropping a little deeper.

"It's good for us to adapt to that and scan continuously as a team what they do and be proactive in that so we can control the game."

Full schedule (all kick-off times GMT)

Thursday, 16 February

FT: Italy 1-2 Belgium

FT: England 4-0 South Korea

Sunday, 19 February

England v Italy, Coventry Building Society Arena, 15:15

Belgium v South Korea, Coventry Building Society Arena, 18:15

Wednesday, 22 February

South Korea v Italy, Ashton Gate, 16:45

England v Belgium, Ashton Gate, 19:45