Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Romain Sawyers scored an injury-time winner against Reading

Romain Sawyers believes age is on Cardiff City's side in their battle for Championship survival.

The Bluebirds are four points above the relegation zone after two wins in four days under new manager Sabri Lamouchi.

He has told his squad they face "13 more cup finals" if their bid to avoid dropping back down to the third tier, 20 years after fighting their way out.

Sawyers has suffered relegation heartache before, falling out of the Premier League with West Brom in 2021.

But Cardiff's match-winner against Reading on Friday night reckons ignorance is bliss for the Bluebirds' young squad when it comes to handling the pressure.

"You can get punished with any mistake in a relegation fight but this group is different [to that West Brom squad]," said the 31-year-old.

"We've got a younger squad and sometimes that's a good thing because there's no baggage.

"When you're young you're naive to the situation you're in and you don't overthink. You just focus on each game as a cup final and still have that confidence to get over the line."

After going 14 games without a win under Mark Hudson, Cardiff have clinched two from two under Lamouchi.

The Frenchman cuts an animated figure, joining in with training sessions during the week and coaching his players from the sideline through every pass and run.

Sabri Lamouchi is Cardiff's third manager of the season

Sawyers believes that positive personality is turning the tide at the Cardiff City Stadium, now under its third manager of the season.

"It's all about the belief he has in us. Every player wants to hear the manager tell them how good they are and their qualities are needed, especially the youngsters," added Sawyers.

"He's so experienced and a really good speaker, both tactically and motivationally, and its really resonating with the group."

He added: "The changes [in manager] haven't been ideal but the players have to take accountability. If we're doing our job on the pitch then managers keep theirs.

"We can make excuses but at this point of the season we just have to get on with it and make sure there are three teams below us at the end.

"We're much better than our position shows. It sounds arrogant but that can be good at times like this. You need to believe and go out there and show it.

"We've got a couple of late wins, some great goals and you hope our luck is turning."