Former Celtic striker turned pundit Chris Sutton says being branded a comedy act and Chelsea's worst-ever player by "touchy" Michael Beale had him Googling the Rangers manager's own playing career, but he "couldn't find anything about it". (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale insists he has put next week's Viaplay Cup final out of his mind until after Saturday's game at Livingston, where he is set to omit Ianis Hagi from the squad because he doesn't want to risk the midfielder - recently back from a year-long lay-off - on the artificial pitch. (Sun) external-link

Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou says fringe players such as Tomoki Iwata, Yuki Kobayashi, Sead Haksabanovic and James Forrest can contribute and help take the team "to another level" when the games come thick and fast. (Scotsman) external-link

Defender James Hill aims to use his spell on loan at Hearts from Bournemouth as a springboard towards a place in England's squad for the 2026 World Cup. (Edinburgh Evening News) external-link

Aberdeen interim boss Barry Robson feels ready to become a manager in his own right, but has been warned by Pittodrie legend Gordon Strachan that decades of football experience won't prepare him for his early days in the dugout. (Daily Record) external-link

Celtic fans' group the Green Brigade have launched a campaign to try turn the whole Jock Stein stand into a safe standing area. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Everton full-back Nathan Patterson has handed Scotland an injury boost for next month's Euro 2024 qualifiers by stepping up his return from knee ligament damage, while striker Lyndon Dykes has returned to QPR training after a spell in hospital. (Glasgow Times) external-link

Dundee United midfielder Craig Sibbald has urged his side to show "bottle" to haul themselves off the bottom of the Premiership. (Courier) external-link