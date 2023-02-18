Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Tiger Woods handed Justin Thomas a tampon as they walked off the ninth tee at the Genesis Invitational

England women's football manager Sarina Wiegman says Tiger Woods should be "conscious" of his responsibility as a role model after the golfer handed his playing partner a tampon.

The American, 47, said it was meant as a "prank" after outdriving Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational.

The 15-time major winner apologised for any offence he caused and said it was "supposed to be all fun and games".

"It is very inappropriate, and I think he has realised that," said Wiegman.

The Lionesses boss, who led the side to the Euro 2022 title, added: "He is such a big role model and he can have a positive impact on society. He should be conscious of that at all times."

The incident occurred as the American golfers walked off the ninth tee at the California tournament, with Thomas laughing and then dropping the tampon on the floor.

It quickly drew criticism on social media, with many accusing Woods of being disrespectful to women.

"It was supposed to be all fun and games and obviously it hasn't turned out that way," he said afterwards.

"If I offended anybody in any way, shape or form, I'm sorry.

"It was not intended to be that way. We play pranks on one another all the time and virally I think this did not come across that way, but between us it was, it's different."

Former US sprinter and Olympic champion Michael Johnson was among the others to criticise Woods, tweeting external-link : "Apology starting with 'If I offended anyone' is no apology...

"Still heralded after all the mistakes so he's learned nothing."