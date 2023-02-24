Dumbarton v Elgin City

DumbartonDumbarton15:00ElginElgin City
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Dumbarton
|23
|14
|5
|4
|36
|22
|14
|47
|2
|Stirling
|22
|13
|5
|4
|45
|25
|20
|44
|3
|Annan Athletic
|25
|9
|7
|9
|42
|39
|3
|34
|4
|East Fife
|25
|9
|6
|10
|34
|38
|-4
|33
|5
|Stenhousemuir
|24
|8
|8
|8
|39
|40
|-1
|32
|6
|Forfar
|23
|9
|5
|9
|26
|29
|-3
|32
|7
|Elgin
|24
|8
|6
|10
|36
|40
|-4
|30
|8
|Stranraer
|25
|8
|5
|12
|33
|43
|-10
|29
|9
|Albion
|25
|7
|6
|12
|30
|31
|-1
|27
|10
|Bonnyrigg Rose
|24
|6
|5
|13
|26
|40
|-14
|23