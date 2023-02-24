Close menu
Scottish Championship
MortonGreenock Morton15:00Cove RangersCove Rangers
Venue: Cappielow Park

Saturday 25th February 2023

  • ArbroathArbroath15:00Partick ThistlePartick Thistle
  • DundeeDundee15:00Inverness CTInverness Caledonian Thistle
  • HamiltonHamilton Academical15:00Queen's ParkQueen's Park
As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Queen's Park25135749341544
2Dundee24126640271342
3Ayr25117746321440
4Morton2410773528737
5Partick Thistle24113104338536
6Raith Rovers269893333035
7Inverness CT258893537-232
8Cove Rangers2568113251-1926
9Hamilton2566132441-1724
10Arbroath25410112440-1622
