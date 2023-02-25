Close menu
National League
BarnetBarnet15:00AldershotAldershot Town
Venue: The Hive Stadium, England

Barnet v Aldershot Town

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Barnet

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Walker
  • 3Potter
  • 4Collinge
  • 11Kanu
  • 8Gorman
  • 6Okimo
  • 9Kabamba
  • 14Pritchard
  • 23Beard
  • 30Smith
  • 33De Havilland

Substitutes

  • 5Armstrong
  • 7Hall
  • 16Flanagan
  • 25Senior
  • 28Woods

Aldershot

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashby-Hammond
  • 3Harfield
  • 4Partington
  • 17Hutchinson
  • 8Frost
  • 5Cordner
  • 16Jordan
  • 18Ochieng
  • 19Pendlebury
  • 22Mnoga
  • 23Glover

Substitutes

  • 10McQuoid
  • 15Anderson
  • 20Klass
  • 27Willard
  • 29Roberts
Referee:
Matthew Dicicco

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC