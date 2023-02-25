Close menu
National League
WrexhamWrexham15:00DorkingDorking Wanderers
Venue: Racecourse Ground, Wales

Wrexham v Dorking Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Wrexham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Lainton
  • 4Tozer
  • 6Tunnicliffe
  • 18Dalby
  • 10Mullin
  • 8Young
  • 14Forde
  • 19Mendy
  • 20Cannon
  • 32Cleworth
  • 38Lee

Substitutes

  • 7Davies
  • 9Palmer
  • 21Howard
  • 30Jones

Dorking

Formation 4-4-2

  • 21Lincoln
  • 3Taylor
  • 5Harris
  • 17Taylor
  • 9Seager
  • 8Briggs
  • 11McShane
  • 18Moore
  • 24Ottaway
  • 27Craig
  • 33Cook

Substitutes

  • 2Philpott
  • 7Muitt
  • 20Gallagher
  • 23Jebb
  • 30Bowerman
Referee:
Aaron Bannister

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

