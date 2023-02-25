Altrincham v Solihull Moors

AltrinchamAltrincham15:00Solihull MoorsSolihull Moors
Line-ups
Altrincham
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Byrne
- 2Jones
- 4Marriott
- 10Osborne
- 8Lundstram
- 6Baines
- 9Hulme
- 26Jones
- 28Oyedele
- 29Linney
- 35Sinclair
Substitutes
- 11Cashman
- 16Quitirna
- 18Pringle
- 21Gould
- 27Bennett
Solihull Moors
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Boot
- 2Clarke
- 5Howe
- 14Kelly
- 9Dallas
- 7Sbarra
- 10Osborne
- 15Roberts
- 18Whelan
- 27Beck
- 32Mills
Substitutes
- Howell
- 6Gudger
- 8Maycock
- 17Donawa
- 19Cybulski
- Referee:
- Andrew Miller
Match report to follow.