Maidstone United v Gateshead

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GatesheadGateshead
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|34
|25
|8
|1
|88
|30
|58
|83
|2
|Wrexham
|32
|24
|6
|2
|83
|30
|53
|78
|3
|Woking
|33
|18
|7
|8
|58
|36
|22
|61
|4
|Chesterfield
|31
|16
|7
|8
|54
|38
|16
|55
|5
|Barnet
|31
|16
|5
|10
|59
|53
|6
|53
|6
|Southend
|31
|14
|8
|9
|41
|30
|11
|50
|7
|Eastleigh
|32
|15
|5
|12
|41
|37
|4
|50
|8
|Bromley
|32
|12
|11
|9
|47
|40
|7
|47
|9
|Boreham Wood
|31
|11
|13
|7
|37
|30
|7
|46
|10
|Dag & Red
|32
|13
|6
|13
|48
|52
|-4
|45
|11
|Wealdstone
|31
|12
|9
|10
|39
|43
|-4
|45
|12
|Solihull Moors
|33
|11
|9
|13
|47
|46
|1
|42
|13
|Altrincham
|32
|11
|9
|12
|49
|57
|-8
|42
|14
|Aldershot
|34
|11
|5
|18
|47
|56
|-9
|38
|15
|Halifax
|32
|10
|7
|15
|29
|41
|-12
|37
|16
|Maidenhead United
|32
|10
|6
|16
|35
|45
|-10
|36
|17
|Oldham
|31
|9
|8
|14
|42
|48
|-6
|35
|18
|York
|32
|8
|9
|15
|37
|43
|-6
|33
|19
|Dorking
|31
|9
|6
|16
|47
|73
|-26
|33
|20
|Yeovil
|30
|6
|14
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|32
|21
|Gateshead
|31
|7
|11
|13
|39
|49
|-10
|32
|22
|Torquay
|31
|7
|8
|16
|36
|56
|-20
|29
|23
|Scunthorpe
|32
|6
|8
|18
|38
|63
|-25
|26
|24
|Maidstone United
|33
|5
|7
|21
|36
|73
|-37
|22
