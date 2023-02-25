Close menu
National League
Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GatesheadGateshead
Venue: Gallagher Stadium, England

Maidstone United v Gateshead

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Maidstone United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Barden
  • 5Fowler
  • 7Alabi
  • 21Deacon
  • 10Barham
  • 9Wanjau-Smith
  • 18Binnom-Williams
  • 22Bone
  • 24Jobe
  • 26Shonibare
  • 32Lawson

Substitutes

  • Jeche
  • 6Brown
  • 19Marshall
  • 25Tyreece-Walters
  • 30Mersin

Gateshead

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Marschall
  • 2Tinkler
  • 6Storey
  • 42Conteh
  • 5Richardson
  • 3Pye
  • 33Whelan
  • 10Olley
  • 12Ward
  • 9Dinanga
  • 11Campbell

Substitutes

  • 17Pani
  • 19Harris
  • 24Williamson
  • 31Montgomery
  • 32Magnay
Referee:
Jason Richardson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

