Maidstone United v Gateshead

Maidstone UnitedMaidstone United15:00GatesheadGateshead
Line-ups
Maidstone United
Formation 4-4-2
- 31Barden
- 5Fowler
- 7Alabi
- 21Deacon
- 10Barham
- 9Wanjau-Smith
- 18Binnom-Williams
- 22Bone
- 24Jobe
- 26Shonibare
- 32Lawson
Substitutes
- Jeche
- 6Brown
- 19Marshall
- 25Tyreece-Walters
- 30Mersin
Gateshead
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Marschall
- 2Tinkler
- 6Storey
- 42Conteh
- 5Richardson
- 3Pye
- 33Whelan
- 10Olley
- 12Ward
- 9Dinanga
- 11Campbell
Substitutes
- 17Pani
- 19Harris
- 24Williamson
- 31Montgomery
- 32Magnay
- Referee:
- Jason Richardson
Match report to follow.