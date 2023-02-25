Eastleigh v Bromley

EastleighEastleigh15:00BromleyBromley
Line-ups
Eastleigh
Formation 4-4-2
- 1McDonnell
- 6Maghoma
- 7Carter
- 17Harper
- 9Whitehall
- 8Cissé
- 16McKiernan
- 18Mitchell
- 19Panter
- 21Rutherford
- 23Lloyd
Substitutes
- 2Camp
- 4Atangana
- 5Martin
- 12Langston
- 30Scrimshaw
Bromley
Formation 4-4-2
- 13Charles-Cook
- 6Sowunmi
- 9Cheek
- 17Webster
- 12Kendall
- 11Dennis
- 15Stirk
- 18Whitely
- 20Arthurs
- 23Topalloj
- 35Fisher
Substitutes
- 2Reynolds
- 10Marriott
- 14Bergkamp
- 21Vennings
- 32Krauhaus
- Referee:
- Ben Atkinson
Match report to follow.