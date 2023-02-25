Close menu
National League
EastleighEastleigh15:00BromleyBromley
Venue: Silverlake Stadium, England

Eastleigh v Bromley

National League

Line-ups

Eastleigh

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1McDonnell
  • 6Maghoma
  • 7Carter
  • 17Harper
  • 9Whitehall
  • 8Cissé
  • 16McKiernan
  • 18Mitchell
  • 19Panter
  • 21Rutherford
  • 23Lloyd

Substitutes

  • 2Camp
  • 4Atangana
  • 5Martin
  • 12Langston
  • 30Scrimshaw

Bromley

Formation 4-4-2

  • 13Charles-Cook
  • 6Sowunmi
  • 9Cheek
  • 17Webster
  • 12Kendall
  • 11Dennis
  • 15Stirk
  • 18Whitely
  • 20Arthurs
  • 23Topalloj
  • 35Fisher

Substitutes

  • 2Reynolds
  • 10Marriott
  • 14Bergkamp
  • 21Vennings
  • 32Krauhaus
Referee:
Ben Atkinson

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
View full National League table

