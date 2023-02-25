Close menu
National League
HalifaxFC Halifax Town15:00Maidenhead UnitedMaidenhead United
Venue: The MBi Shay Stadium, England

FC Halifax Town v Maidenhead United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Halifax

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Johnson
  • 2Golden
  • 6Stott
  • 14Hunter
  • 27Senior
  • 5Debrah
  • 18Capello
  • 20Gilmour
  • 21Alli
  • 28Wright
  • 9Dieseruvwe

Substitutes

  • 4Summerfield
  • 16Keane
  • 17Harker
  • 19Cooke
  • 29O'Rourke

Maidenhead United

Formation 4-4-2

  • 31Andre
  • 2Asare
  • 6Clerima
  • 14Acquah
  • 8Nathaniel-George
  • 7Barratt
  • 10Ferdinand
  • 15Odutayo
  • 17Smith
  • 24Massey
  • 27Adams

Substitutes

  • 3Beckwith
  • 9McCoulsky
  • 11Sparkes
  • 18Leathers
  • 25Panayiotou
Referee:
Matthew Corlett

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
