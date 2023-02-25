Close menu
National League
Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Venue: Meadow Park, England

Boreham Wood v Scunthorpe United

Last updated on .From the section National League

Line-ups

Boreham Wood

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Ashmore
  • 3Ilesanmi
  • 8Broadbent
  • 17Payne
  • 10Marsh
  • 9Ndlovu
  • 12Fyfield
  • 19Esteves Sousa
  • 20Brunt
  • 25Bush
  • 26Agbontohoma

Substitutes

  • 2Kelly-Evans
  • 4Ricketts
  • 7Rees
  • 11Newton
  • 15Lewis

Scunthorpe

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Chapman
  • 2Ogle
  • 6Boyce
  • 19Butterfield
  • 9McDonagh
  • 8Beestin
  • 13Richards-Everton
  • 20Wilson
  • 25Leake
  • 26Bunker
  • 30Pugh

Substitutes

  • 4Whitehouse
  • 7Feeney
  • 23Daniel
  • 29Smith
  • 32Shields
Referee:
Wayne Cartmel



As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722
