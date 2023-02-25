Boreham Wood v Scunthorpe United

Boreham WoodBoreham Wood15:00ScunthorpeScunthorpe United
Line-ups
Boreham Wood
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Ashmore
- 3Ilesanmi
- 8Broadbent
- 17Payne
- 10Marsh
- 9Ndlovu
- 12Fyfield
- 19Esteves Sousa
- 20Brunt
- 25Bush
- 26Agbontohoma
Substitutes
- 2Kelly-Evans
- 4Ricketts
- 7Rees
- 11Newton
- 15Lewis
Scunthorpe
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Chapman
- 2Ogle
- 6Boyce
- 19Butterfield
- 9McDonagh
- 8Beestin
- 13Richards-Everton
- 20Wilson
- 25Leake
- 26Bunker
- 30Pugh
Substitutes
- 4Whitehouse
- 7Feeney
- 23Daniel
- 29Smith
- 32Shields
- Referee:
- Wayne Cartmel
Match report to follow.