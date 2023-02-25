Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic

ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Line-ups
Chesterfield
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Fitzsimons
- 20King
- 12Williams
- 35Jones
- 33Clements
- 5Grimes
- 28Banks
- 7Mandeville
- 26Oldaker
- 10Colclough
- 15McCallum
Substitutes
- 4Akinola
- 6Maguire
- 8Rowe
- 18Uchegbulam
- 27Quigley
Oldham
Formation 4-4-2
- 19Norman
- 4Hogan
- 14Sheron
- 26Kitching
- 16Shelton
- 15Green
- 17Rooney
- 32Sutton
- 36Chapman
- 44Yarney
- 45Nuttall
Substitutes
- 13Hudson
- 18Tollitt
- 20Fondop-Talum
- 25Reid
- 42Clarke
- Referee:
- Paul Marsden
Match report to follow.