National League
ChesterfieldChesterfield15:00OldhamOldham Athletic
Venue: Technique Stadium, England

Chesterfield v Oldham Athletic

National League

Line-ups

Chesterfield

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Fitzsimons
  • 20King
  • 12Williams
  • 35Jones
  • 33Clements
  • 5Grimes
  • 28Banks
  • 7Mandeville
  • 26Oldaker
  • 10Colclough
  • 15McCallum

Substitutes

  • 4Akinola
  • 6Maguire
  • 8Rowe
  • 18Uchegbulam
  • 27Quigley

Oldham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 19Norman
  • 4Hogan
  • 14Sheron
  • 26Kitching
  • 16Shelton
  • 15Green
  • 17Rooney
  • 32Sutton
  • 36Chapman
  • 44Yarney
  • 45Nuttall

Substitutes

  • 13Hudson
  • 18Tollitt
  • 20Fondop-Talum
  • 25Reid
  • 42Clarke
Referee:
Paul Marsden

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County34258188305883
2Wrexham32246283305378
3Woking33187858362261
4Chesterfield31167854381655
5Barnet31165105953653
6Southend31148941301150
7Eastleigh32155124137450
8Bromley32121194740747
9Boreham Wood31111373730746
10Dag & Red32136134852-445
11Wealdstone31129103943-445
12Solihull Moors33119134746142
13Altrincham32119124957-842
14Aldershot34115184756-938
15Halifax32107152941-1237
16Maidenhead United32106163545-1036
17Oldham3198144248-635
18York3289153743-633
19Dorking3196164773-2633
20Yeovil30614102634-832
21Gateshead31711133949-1032
22Torquay3178163656-2029
23Scunthorpe3268183863-2526
24Maidstone United3357213673-3722


