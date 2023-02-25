Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4.
Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.
Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.
Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.
Phil Foden punished Philip Billing's wayward pass to add City's third before half-time, and Bournemouth's misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.
After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City's victory reduced Arsenal's cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.
Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.
Foden focus of fine first half
Manager Pep Guardiola maintained his habit of tinkering with the Manchester City line-up, and the recalled Foden - an unused substitute in the Champions League midweek - again grasped his opportunity.
The England midfielder caused havoc in the Bournemouth backline throughout, playing a large part in City's first two goals before netting the third.
He tidily controlled Ilkay Gundogan's ball over the top in the build-up to the first, and although Cherries keeper Neto dispossessed Foden with his feet, Haaland lashed the loose ball against the bar before Alvarez prodded in the rebound.
Foden then touched the equally influential Gundogan's deep ball across goal for Haaland to make it 2-0 - the Norway striker's 33rd City goal in 33 games in all competitions - before latching on to Billing's ill-advised ball across the face of his own area to put the result beyond doubt.
It could have been any number after the break but City settled for one more thanks to Mepham's unfortunate intervention as the visitors made multiple substitutions, while not requiring the services of Kevin de Bruyne, back on the bench after illness.
The margin of victory boosted their goal difference to 39 - 10 superior to Arsenal, who play their game in hand at home to Everton on Wednesday, a match City will watch with renewed interest.
Line-ups
Bournemouth
Formation 5-4-1
- 13Neto
- 15A SmithSubstituted forFredericksat 59'minutes
- 6MephamBooked at 58mins
- 3Stephens
- 25Senesi
- 33Zemura
- 11OuattaraBooked at 48mins
- 8Lerma
- 29BillingSubstituted forRothwellat 59'minutes
- 22TraorèSubstituted forAnthonyat 76'minutes
- 9Solanke
Substitutes
- 1Travers
- 2Fredericks
- 10Christie
- 12Randolph
- 14Rothwell
- 17Stacey
- 21Moore
- 24Semenyo
- 32Anthony
Man City
Formation 3-2-4-1
- 31Ederson
- 6AkéSubstituted forWalkerat 80'minutes
- 3Rúben Dias
- 25AkanjiBooked at 63mins
- 8GündoganSubstituted forGómezat 55'minutes
- 82Lewis
- 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 55'minutesBooked at 60mins
- 19Álvarez
- 10GrealishSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
- 47Foden
- 9HaalandSubstituted forPerroneat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Walker
- 4Phillips
- 17De Bruyne
- 18Ortega
- 20Bernardo Silva
- 21Gómez
- 26Mahrez
- 32Perrone
- 33Carson
- Referee:
- Paul Tierney
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home13
- Away20
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away5
- Corners
- Home4
- Away6
- Fouls
- Home10
- Away9
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4.
Post update
Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.
Post update
Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).
Post update
Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rico Lewis.
Post update
Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.
Post update
Offside, Manchester City. Máximo Perrone tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside.
Post update
Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).
Goal!
Goal! Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).
Post update
Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.
Post update
Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces Nathan Aké.
Post update
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Stephens.
Substitution
Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Hamed Traorè.
Post update
Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).
Post update
Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
