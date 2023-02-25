Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland scored his 27th Premier League goal, more than any other Manchester City player in a single season, to pass Sergio Aguero's tally of 26 from 2014-15

Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.

Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.

Phil Foden punished Philip Billing's wayward pass to add City's third before half-time, and Bournemouth's misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.

After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City's victory reduced Arsenal's cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.

Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.

Foden focus of fine first half

Manager Pep Guardiola maintained his habit of tinkering with the Manchester City line-up, and the recalled Foden - an unused substitute in the Champions League midweek - again grasped his opportunity.

The England midfielder caused havoc in the Bournemouth backline throughout, playing a large part in City's first two goals before netting the third.

He tidily controlled Ilkay Gundogan's ball over the top in the build-up to the first, and although Cherries keeper Neto dispossessed Foden with his feet, Haaland lashed the loose ball against the bar before Alvarez prodded in the rebound.

Phil Foden's goal was his eighth in the Premier League this season, making him Manchester City's second-highest scorer behind Erling Haaland

Foden then touched the equally influential Gundogan's deep ball across goal for Haaland to make it 2-0 - the Norway striker's 33rd City goal in 33 games in all competitions - before latching on to Billing's ill-advised ball across the face of his own area to put the result beyond doubt.

It could have been any number after the break but City settled for one more thanks to Mepham's unfortunate intervention as the visitors made multiple substitutions, while not requiring the services of Kevin de Bruyne, back on the bench after illness.

The margin of victory boosted their goal difference to 39 - 10 superior to Arsenal, who play their game in hand at home to Everton on Wednesday, a match City will watch with renewed interest.

More to follow.

help How to play Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle. Rating range key 1 = Give it up 10 = Pure perfection Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth AFC Bournemouth

Man City Manchester City Manchester City AFC Bournemouth Starting XI Avg Squad number 13 Player name Neto Average rating 5.29 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 15 Player name A Smith Average rating 4.88 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Mepham Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Stephens Average rating 4.93 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Senesi Average rating 5.08 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 33 Player name Zemura Average rating 4.82 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 11 Player name Ouattara Average rating 4.78 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Lerma Average rating 5.36 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 29 Player name Billing Average rating 5.30 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 22 Player name Traorè Average rating 4.94 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Solanke Average rating 5.39 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Fredericks Average rating 4.53 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 14 Player name Rothwell Average rating 4.56 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Anthony Average rating 5.49 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Manchester City Starting XI Avg Squad number 31 Player name Ederson Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 6 Player name Aké Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 3 Player name Rúben Dias Average rating 7.57 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 25 Player name Akanji Average rating 7.40 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 8 Player name Gündogan Average rating 7.65 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 82 Player name Lewis Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 16 Player name Rodri Average rating 7.38 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 19 Player name Álvarez Average rating 7.83 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 10 Player name Grealish Average rating 7.46 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 47 Player name Foden Average rating 7.97 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 9 Player name Haaland Average rating 8.04 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Substitutes Avg Squad number 2 Player name Walker Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 4 Player name Phillips Average rating 6.75 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 21 Player name Gómez Average rating 6.60 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 26 Player name Mahrez Average rating 7.22 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 Squad number 32 Player name Perrone Average rating 6.87 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Bournemouth Formation 5-4-1 13 Neto 15 A Smith 6 Mepham 3 Stephens 25 Senesi 33 Zemura 11 Ouattara 8 Lerma 29 Billing 22 Traorè 9 Solanke 13 Neto

15 A Smith Substituted for Fredericks at 59' minutes

6 Mepham Booked at 58mins

3 Stephens

25 Senesi

33 Zemura

11 Ouattara Booked at 48mins

8 Lerma

29 Billing Substituted for Rothwell at 59' minutes

22 Traorè Substituted for Anthony at 76' minutes

9 Solanke Substitutes 1 Travers

2 Fredericks

10 Christie

12 Randolph

14 Rothwell

17 Stacey

21 Moore

24 Semenyo

32 Anthony Man City Formation 3-2-4-1 31 Ederson 6 Aké 3 Rúben Dias 25 Akanji 8 Gündogan 82 Lewis 16 Rodri 19 Álvarez 10 Grealish 47 Foden 9 Haaland 31 Ederson

6 Aké Substituted for Walker at 80' minutes

3 Rúben Dias

25 Akanji Booked at 63mins

8 Gündogan Substituted for Gómez at 55' minutes

82 Lewis

16 Rodri Substituted for Phillips at 55' minutes Booked at 60mins

19 Álvarez

10 Grealish Substituted for Mahrez at 72' minutes

47 Foden

9 Haaland Substituted for Perrone at 72' minutes Substitutes 2 Walker

4 Phillips

17 De Bruyne

18 Ortega

20 Bernardo Silva

21 Gómez

26 Mahrez

32 Perrone

33 Carson Referee: Paul Tierney Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4. Full Time Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4. Post update Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick. Post update Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth). Post update Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rico Lewis. Post update Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Zemura. Post update Offside, Manchester City. Máximo Perrone tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside. Post update Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth). goal Goal! Goal! Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Post update Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City). Post update Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt blocked. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips. Post update Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner. Substitution Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces Nathan Aké. Post update Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Stephens. Substitution Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Hamed Traorè. Post update Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City). Post update Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Page 1 of 6 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward