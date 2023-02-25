Close menu
BournemouthAFC Bournemouth1Man CityManchester City4

Bournemouth 1-4 Man City: Erling Haaland takes Premier League tally to 27 as Cherries thrashed

By Michael BeardmoreBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments58

Erling Haaland scores against Bournemouth
Erling Haaland scored his 27th Premier League goal, more than any other Manchester City player in a single season, to pass Sergio Aguero's tally of 26 from 2014-15

Manchester City put a frustrating week behind them to brush Bournemouth aside and keep the pressure on Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Having twice surrendered leads to draw with Nottingham Forest domestically and RB Leipzig in the Champions League, City never looked in danger of doing so again once Julian Alvarez poked them ahead.

Erling Haaland maintained his goal-a-game ratio since his summer arrival by tucking home a close-range second for his 27th top-flight goal of the season to end a relatively lean spell of one in six games.

Phil Foden punished Philip Billing's wayward pass to add City's third before half-time, and Bournemouth's misery was completed after the break when Chris Mepham deflected an Alvarez volley into his own net.

After the table-topping Gunners won at Leicester earlier on Saturday, City's victory reduced Arsenal's cushion back to two points, although the leaders still enjoy the luxury of a game in hand.

Battling Bournemouth deservedly claimed a late consolation via Jefferson Lerma but were outclassed overall, and defeat leaves them 19th after three other teams in the bottom six picked up points.

Foden focus of fine first half

Manager Pep Guardiola maintained his habit of tinkering with the Manchester City line-up, and the recalled Foden - an unused substitute in the Champions League midweek - again grasped his opportunity.

The England midfielder caused havoc in the Bournemouth backline throughout, playing a large part in City's first two goals before netting the third.

He tidily controlled Ilkay Gundogan's ball over the top in the build-up to the first, and although Cherries keeper Neto dispossessed Foden with his feet, Haaland lashed the loose ball against the bar before Alvarez prodded in the rebound.

Phil Foden scores against Bournemouth
Phil Foden's goal was his eighth in the Premier League this season, making him Manchester City's second-highest scorer behind Erling Haaland

Foden then touched the equally influential Gundogan's deep ball across goal for Haaland to make it 2-0 - the Norway striker's 33rd City goal in 33 games in all competitions - before latching on to Billing's ill-advised ball across the face of his own area to put the result beyond doubt.

It could have been any number after the break but City settled for one more thanks to Mepham's unfortunate intervention as the visitors made multiple substitutions, while not requiring the services of Kevin de Bruyne, back on the bench after illness.

The margin of victory boosted their goal difference to 39 - 10 superior to Arsenal, who play their game in hand at home to Everton on Wednesday, a match City will watch with renewed interest.

More to follow.

Line-ups

Bournemouth

Formation 5-4-1

  • 13Neto
  • 15A SmithSubstituted forFredericksat 59'minutes
  • 6MephamBooked at 58mins
  • 3Stephens
  • 25Senesi
  • 33Zemura
  • 11OuattaraBooked at 48mins
  • 8Lerma
  • 29BillingSubstituted forRothwellat 59'minutes
  • 22TraorèSubstituted forAnthonyat 76'minutes
  • 9Solanke

Substitutes

  • 1Travers
  • 2Fredericks
  • 10Christie
  • 12Randolph
  • 14Rothwell
  • 17Stacey
  • 21Moore
  • 24Semenyo
  • 32Anthony

Man City

Formation 3-2-4-1

  • 31Ederson
  • 6AkéSubstituted forWalkerat 80'minutes
  • 3Rúben Dias
  • 25AkanjiBooked at 63mins
  • 8GündoganSubstituted forGómezat 55'minutes
  • 82Lewis
  • 16RodriSubstituted forPhillipsat 55'minutesBooked at 60mins
  • 19Álvarez
  • 10GrealishSubstituted forMahrezat 72'minutes
  • 47Foden
  • 9HaalandSubstituted forPerroneat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Walker
  • 4Phillips
  • 17De Bruyne
  • 18Ortega
  • 20Bernardo Silva
  • 21Gómez
  • 26Mahrez
  • 32Perrone
  • 33Carson
Referee:
Paul Tierney

Match Stats

Home TeamBournemouthAway TeamMan City
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home13
Away20
Shots on Target
Home2
Away5
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home10
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4.

  3. Post update

    Attempt missed. Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses the top left corner from a direct free kick.

  4. Post update

    Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Jordan Zemura (Bournemouth).

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sergio Gómez (Manchester City) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Rico Lewis.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jaidon Anthony (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the left side of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jordan Zemura.

  8. Post update

    Offside, Manchester City. Máximo Perrone tries a through ball, but Julián Álvarez is caught offside.

  9. Post update

    Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth).

  11. Goal!

    Goal! Bournemouth 1, Manchester City 4. Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

  13. Post update

    Dominic Solanke (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kalvin Phillips.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Rico Lewis (Manchester City) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left following a corner.

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Manchester City. Kyle Walker replaces Nathan Aké.

  17. Post update

    Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Jack Stephens.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Bournemouth. Jaidon Anthony replaces Hamed Traorè.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Kalvin Phillips (Manchester City).

  20. Post update

    Jefferson Lerma (Bournemouth) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  • Comment posted by Enzo, today at 19:35

    English Champions of Europe:
    Liverpool. - 6
    Man Utd -3
    Chelsea -3
    Nottm Forest - 2
    Man City - 1

    Forest have been Champions of Europe twice as many times as City!!
    Let that sink in for a moment.

  • Comment posted by Moore, today at 19:33

    COYG. 1-0 to the Arsenal = 3 points.

  • Comment posted by bradders344, today at 19:32

    What a game

    Two pub teams going head to head 😂

  • Comment posted by FamilyP, today at 19:32

    Enjoy the journey down to AG for the cup game. Pleased that Aguero isn’t playing.
    Probably another 2-2

  • Comment posted by Martyn, today at 19:31

    citeh’ll be demoted to the mancunian nobodies division.

    • Reply posted by Hyde Road Hotel, today at 19:33

      Hyde Road Hotel replied:
      ZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZZ

  • Comment posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 19:31

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Obilumb, today at 19:31

    Please stop Arsenal winning the league.

  • Comment posted by Stefano, today at 19:30

    Title winners right there. As for Bournemouth... the new Norwich City.

  • Comment posted by ViceCompany, today at 19:30

    I can't believe the amount of rebounds Man City had that lead to the goals. Bournemouth didn't play poorly apart from that error for the third goal but overall Cherries would find the scoreline harsh.

    • Reply posted by Ed, today at 19:35

      Ed replied:
      20 shots, 4 nil up with 40mins to go. City should've had double figures. No other time in living memory purposely decides to stop scoring like City do. Must be annoying for their fans

  • Comment posted by Bill, today at 19:30

    Congratulations Man City well done just waiting for the trolls to start

  • Comment posted by EmergencyExit, today at 19:29

    It’s all irrelevant, Div 2 awaits.