Aymeric Laporte and Kevin De Bruyne both missed Manchester City's midweek game with illness

TEAM NEWS

Bournemouth's Marcus Tavernier misses out with the hamstring problem that caused his substitution last weekend.

David Brooks is nearing a return to full training but remains sidelined, along with Lloyd Kelly, Illia Zabarnyi and Lewis Cook.

Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne is back in training after sitting out their Champions League fixture in midweek with illness.

Aymeric Laporte and John Stone, who also missed that game, are still out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Manchester City were not ruthless enough in their two other away games this week, which saw them draw with Forest and RB Leipzig, but I have a feeling things will be different this time.

City cannot afford another slip-up in the league because if they drop any more points and Arsenal win then the gap grows again and wipes out the work they did when they won at Emirates Stadium this month.

I don't see Pep Guardiola's side coming up short here, though. Bournemouth have been really stubborn in the past few weeks and will make this competitive, but I am backing City to take their chances and get back among the goals.

Prediction: 1-4

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Bournemouth have never beaten Manchester City in 17 previous league meetings (D2, L15) - it's the most one team has faced another without ever winning in English league history.

Manchester City have won all 11 of their Premier League fixtures versus Bournemouth by an aggregate score of 34-5.

Bournemouth

Bournemouth's victory at Wolves last weekend was their first in any competition since mid-November.

They could win consecutive games within the same top-flight season for the first time in three years.

The Cherries have conceded fewer home league goals than Manchester City this season.

However, they have won just one of their last six home matches in the Premier League (D2, L3).

Gary O'Neil's side have failed to score in 12 of their 23 league fixtures, and have just three goals since the resumption after the World Cup.

Philip Billing could make his 100th Premier League appearance.

Manchester City

Manchester City are aiming for their 200th Premier League away victory.

Only leaders Arsenal have won more Premier League away matches than Manchester City this season.

City have scored 60 league goals in 2022-23, at least nine more than any other side.

Pep Guardiola's side have won only one of their last six away fixtures in all competitions (D2, L3).

Manchester City have dropped 20 points in their 24 league matches this campaign, compared to 21 points in the whole of last season.

Erling Haaland has scored 26 Premier League goals this season, five more than Bournemouth have managed as a team.

Ederson is aiming to keep his 100th clean sheet in the Premier League, although he has conceded in his last four league appearances.

