Close menu
Premier League
LeicesterLeicester City0ArsenalArsenal1

Leicester City 0-1 Arsenal: Gabriel Martinelli goal gives Gunners win

By Tim OscroftBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments174

Gabriel Martinelli scores versus Leicester
Gabriel Martinelli's winner was his ninth goal of the Premier League season

Gabriel Martinelli's goal was enough to extend Arsenal's lead at the top of the Premier League with a hard-fought win at Leicester City.

The Brazilian struck in the first minute of the second half, latching on to a deft pass from Leandro Trossard to roll his shot past Danny Ward.

Trossard had a fine first-half goal disallowed after Arsenal's Ben White held Ward in the build-up.

Arsenal lead Manchester City by five points before Pep Guardiola's side face Bournemouth in Saturday's 17:30 GMT kick-off.

Leicester, who remain 14th, were lacklustre although Kelechi Iheanacho had a goal flagged for offside shortly after Trossard's disallowed effort and Anthony Dewsbury-Hall curled a shot just wide in the second half.

Arsenal's quest for a first league title since 2003-04 appeared to be faltering when they lost 3-1 to City on 15 February, but they have bounced back with a maximum return of six points from two testing away trips.

Gunners struggle for fluency but do enough

Arsenal's recent league wobble, which saw Arteta's side drop seven points from a possible nine, may be behind them but they struggled to hit their fluent best at King Power Stadium.

Mikel Arteta's side dominated possession in the early stages and seemed to have hit their stride when the game's first controversial moment occurred.

Trossard's brilliant curling shot from outside the area was initially given as a goal, but referee Craig Pawson overturned it for sustained holding after consulting the video assistant referee. Arsenal's Ben White had his left arm around Ward's right as the ball came over at a corner, while White and Ashley Barnes also appeared to collide during the same incident.

Arsenal's sense of injustice increased a few minutes later when their claims for a penalty, after Bukayo Saka tangled with Harry Souttar, were waved away by Pawson.

Martinelli grabbed his ninth goal of the league season just 51 seconds into the second half when he calmly stroked the ball past Ward, sustaining a painful blow to the right leg when Wilfred Ndidi accidentally trod on him in the process of scoring.

Saka also had a goal ruled out when Martinelli was flagged for offside, but Arsenal struggled to impose themselves as the second half progressed.

Oleksandr Zinchenko, given the captain's armband by his club as a mark of respect in the week of the first anniversary of Russia's invasion of his native Ukraine, came close to a second goal in as many games when Ward pushed away the defender's curling shot.

After this win and victory at Aston Villa a week ago, Arsenal now have the chance to make the most of home advantage against opposition in the lower reaches of the table, as they face Everton on Wednesday and Bournemouth next Saturday.

More to follow

Player of the match

Gabriel MartinelliGabriel Martinelli

with an average of 7.72

Leicester City

  1. Squad number7Player nameBarnes
    Average rating

    5.60

  2. Squad number27Player nameCastagne
    Average rating

    5.48

  3. Squad number14Player nameIheanacho
    Average rating

    5.46

  4. Squad number16Player nameKristiansen
    Average rating

    5.46

  5. Squad number22Player nameDewsbury-Hall
    Average rating

    5.46

  6. Squad number15Player nameSouttar
    Average rating

    5.43

  7. Squad number1Player nameWard
    Average rating

    5.37

  8. Squad number37Player nameTetê
    Average rating

    5.34

  9. Squad number25Player nameNdidi
    Average rating

    5.33

  10. Squad number26Player namePraet
    Average rating

    5.24

  11. Squad number3Player nameFaes
    Average rating

    5.21

  12. Squad number8Player nameTielemans
    Average rating

    4.44

  13. Squad number21Player nameRicardo Pereira
    Average rating

    4.03

  14. Squad number20Player nameDaka
    Average rating

    3.90

  15. Squad number9Player nameVardy
    Average rating

    3.80

  16. Squad number42Player nameSoumaré
    Average rating

    3.76

Arsenal

  1. Squad number11Player nameGabriel Martinelli
    Average rating

    7.72

  2. Squad number5Player namePartey
    Average rating

    7.44

  3. Squad number7Player nameSaka
    Average rating

    7.37

  4. Squad number14Player nameNketiah
    Average rating

    7.26

  5. Squad number19Player nameTrossard
    Average rating

    7.24

  6. Squad number8Player nameØdegaard
    Average rating

    7.24

  7. Squad number18Player nameTomiyasu
    Average rating

    7.14

  8. Squad number35Player nameZinchenko
    Average rating

    7.00

  9. Squad number20Player nameJorginho
    Average rating

    6.99

  10. Squad number12Player nameSaliba
    Average rating

    6.93

  11. Squad number6Player nameGabriel Magalhães
    Average rating

    6.91

  12. Squad number34Player nameXhaka
    Average rating

    6.84

  13. Squad number1Player nameRamsdale
    Average rating

    6.83

  14. Squad number4Player nameWhite
    Average rating

    6.75

Line-ups

Leicester

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ward
  • 27CastagneSubstituted forRicardo Pereiraat 85'minutes
  • 15Souttar
  • 3Faes
  • 16Kristiansen
  • 26PraetSubstituted forDakaat 77'minutes
  • 25NdidiSubstituted forSoumaréat 77'minutes
  • 22Dewsbury-Hall
  • 37TetêSubstituted forTielemansat 62'minutes
  • 14IheanachoSubstituted forVardyat 62'minutes
  • 7Barnes

Substitutes

  • 8Tielemans
  • 9Vardy
  • 18Amartey
  • 20Daka
  • 21Ricardo Pereira
  • 24Mendy
  • 31Iversen
  • 33Thomas
  • 42Soumaré

Arsenal

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 4White
  • 12Saliba
  • 6Gabriel
  • 35ZinchenkoSubstituted forTomiyasuat 90+3'minutes
  • 8ØdegaardSubstituted forParteyat 84'minutes
  • 20Jorginho
  • 34Xhaka
  • 7Saka
  • 19TrossardSubstituted forNketiahat 70'minutes
  • 11MartinelliBooked at 38mins

Substitutes

  • 3Tierney
  • 5Partey
  • 10Smith Rowe
  • 14Nketiah
  • 15Kiwior
  • 16Holding
  • 18Tomiyasu
  • 21Fábio Vieira
  • 30Turner
Referee:
Craig Pawson
Attendance:
32,227

Match Stats

Home TeamLeicesterAway TeamArsenal
Possession
Home34%
Away66%
Shots
Home1
Away10
Shots on Target
Home0
Away2
Corners
Home0
Away8
Fouls
Home14
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Leicester City 0, Arsenal 1.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Leicester City 0, Arsenal 1.

  3. Post update

    Hand ball by Harvey Barnes (Leicester City).

  4. Post update

    Corner, Arsenal. Conceded by Harry Souttar.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Takehiro Tomiyasu replaces Oleksandr Zinchenko.

  6. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  7. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  8. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Patson Daka (Leicester City).

  10. Post update

    Granit Xhaka (Arsenal) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Youri Tielemans (Leicester City).

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Ricardo Pereira replaces Timothy Castagne.

  13. Post update

    Offside, Arsenal. Ben White tries a through ball, but Eddie Nketiah is caught offside.

  14. Substitution

    Substitution, Arsenal. Thomas Partey replaces Martin Ødegaard.

  15. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  16. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Jorginho (Arsenal).

  17. Post update

    Offside, Leicester City. Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall tries a through ball, but Harvey Barnes is caught offside.

  18. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Boubakary Soumaré replaces Wilfred Ndidi.

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Leicester City. Patson Daka replaces Dennis Praet.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Bukayo Saka (Arsenal).

Page 1 of 5
Navigate to the last page
Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

176 comments

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 17:36

    Surprised martenelli goal wasn't disallowed by VAR for him launching his leg on the Leicester players studs🙄

    • Reply posted by Auld Reekie , today at 17:58

      Auld Reekie replied:
      Always complaining about something! Be happy your team won and cease moaning

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:41

    VAR really seem to have an agenda against Arsenal this season. It's getting ridiculous. Even Gary Lineker - a Leicester fan - tweeted he felt that goal should have stood - as it wasn't a clear & obvious error. Why does VAR always seem to intervene in Arsenal games more so than with other teams.

    • Reply posted by for11, today at 17:43

      for11 replied:
      It was a foul goalie had his arm pinned by white….it was as clear as day on the replay ref had to disallow it

  • Comment posted by i used to be a pigeon, today at 17:39

    Every game is a cup game till here on out!

    A 5 point difference against unlimited oil funded nobodies is really a statement.

    Class from Arsenal

    Well played boys

    • Reply posted by Wozza, today at 17:49

      Wozza replied:
      All other teams are funded by money laundering or tax dodged via tax havens. That's the point of owning a football team.

  • Comment posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:38

    I am so sick of VAR. It's really doing my head in. Every time we score a goal I'm struck by panic & anxiety as to whether it will stand as opposed to celebrating. That Trossard goal should have stood. That contact happens game in game out in the League. The goalie was also holding White. It was NOT a clear & obvious error by ref!

    • Reply posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:42

      P38 W26 D12 L0 replied:
      clear & obvious error only applies for our opponents it seems.

  • Comment posted by Gunner-Idiot, today at 17:41

    Credit where it's due they did their best to make our lives hard and stop us winning today. Luckily we are strong enough to over come them. Oh...not Leicester...I'm taking about the VAR team!!!

    • Reply posted by Lillywhite Elite Force, today at 18:04

      Lillywhite Elite Force replied:
      How's the europa league Mickey Mouse cup going?
      The MIGHTY SPURS are in the elite CHAMPIONS LEAGUE!
      Just saying.... 😂🤣😂🤣
      COYS 💪🏆🏆🏆🏆

  • Comment posted by Andez, today at 17:44

    Wow did the BBC even watch this game? Arsenal completed dominated in yet another away win where they had more than one egregious decision go against them. Its getting harder each week to not be a conspiracy nut when it comes to referees.

    Well done Arsenal for another deserved 3 points away from home

    • Reply posted by LionelRhodes, today at 17:47

      LionelRhodes replied:
      I know right?!

  • Comment posted by invincibleso4, today at 17:38

    Var needs a var

  • Comment posted by i used to be a pigeon, today at 17:36

    1-0 doesn’t say much of our performance but again a massive 3 points towards the title challenge.

    Up the gunners

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:50

      Name replied:
      It would have been a travesty to not get the win though, Leicester with 1 shot, and it was off target

  • Comment posted by book all tactical fouls, today at 17:40

    it's ok to tackle saka in the box but a little hand-holding is a foul?

    • Reply posted by Name, today at 17:52

      Name replied:
      I wish VAR would explain every decision after the match so it's more transparent. At the moment it's terrible

  • Comment posted by theresa july , today at 17:36

    Arteta showed cajones to start Trossard over Nketiah and to keep Jorghino despite Partey being available. Our defending was a lot better today, in a game where the margins were thin. We move forward, looking forward to seeing us play Everton.

    • Reply posted by NB22, today at 17:46

      NB22 replied:
      So far the signings of Trossard and Jorginhno are turning out to be very astute.

  • Comment posted by pete, today at 17:38

    1 step closer to mugging off gurdiola and the cheating oil rich mancs. Every neutral is behind you 100%

    • Reply posted by Karmagonnagetyou, today at 17:56

      Karmagonnagetyou replied:
      I'm not. I'm a LFC fan and would rather city win it.

  • Comment posted by david, today at 17:36

    Narrow yes fairly comfortable despite VAR yes

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 17:35

    As away wins go that was a battering - despite the 0-1 scoreline.

    Leicester had 1 shot and that wasn’t even on target.

    On we go mighty Gooners!

  • Comment posted by NV_21, today at 17:34

    That took a while to type and publish the article :)

    Thought this was going to be a difficult away game but very well managed in the end. Good that Arteta started with Trossard as Eddie, as well as he has done, was fading a bit in last few games. Jorginho proving to be a very good signing already.

    Can’t complain with White decision but Saka should have had penalty.

    Bring on Everton

    • Reply posted by SROBBY, today at 17:36

      SROBBY replied:
      They were still hoping the officials would find a way to disallow the winning goal. 😂

  • Comment posted by U2, today at 17:35

    Should have been more than 1-0.
    Still three very good points.
    Well done Gabriel Martinelli!

  • Comment posted by Qablan, today at 17:35

    Disciplined display. Very happy with our January acquisitions. 3 more points!

  • Comment posted by Modus, today at 17:38

    Very well deserved 3 points. Need Jesus back soon to help in the final third. Feels like the Arsenal players run out of ideas too often. Anyway, vital win.

  • Comment posted by NB22, today at 17:43

    I was nervous about this game as Leicester had recently smashed Spurs by 4 goals, however we reduced them to 0 shots on target. Fair enough there was a slight foul on Ward but the pen on Saka for a more obvious foul should have been given.

    Good away win and 3 points, now on to the next one.

  • Comment posted by Taxi for Ozil, today at 17:45

    Did the person in charge of VAR think they were at Twinkenham for the rugby? That’s the only excuse for not giving a penalty for the foul on Saka!

  • Comment posted by Mouser, today at 17:43

    Vote for Arsenal.
    And a Manc free title race!

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport