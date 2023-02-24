Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard returns to West Ham, where he scored nine times in 16 Premier League appearances on loan in 2021

TEAM NEWS

West Ham manager David Moyes may give an update on striker Gianluca Scamacca in his Friday press conference.

Lucas Paqueta remains sidelined with a shoulder issue, while Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are back in training.

Nottingham Forest's Serge Aurier has added to their lengthy injury list, with the right-back expected to be out for a few weeks with a calf problem.

However, they are boosted by the return to training of midfielders Jesse Lingard and Ryan Yates.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

If West Ham don't beat Nottingham Forest on Saturday then I fear things will turn ugly at London Stadium and the home crowd will be calling for Moyes to go.

Moyes is partly a victim of raising expectations by finishing seventh last season, and I hope he does win this game because he deserves to keep his job, but his side are definitely underachieving this time around after some expensive signings last summer.

Forest are five points and five places above the Hammers and far from safe themselves. They also have the worst away record in the top flight this season, with one win and only six points in total from 11 games.

Steve Cooper's side got away with one, somehow, by nicking a draw against Manchester City last weekend - but I don't look at Forest and think many teams are going to struggle to break them down.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

West Ham have lost just one of their last 10 home league games against Nottingham Forest (W7, D2).

Forest could complete a league double over the Hammers for the first time since under Brian Clough in the 1983-84 campaign.

West Ham United

West Ham have won just one of their past 11 Premier League games (D3, L7).

The Hammers' total of 13 league defeats so far this season is more than any team in the division, apart from Southampton.

David Moyes' side have scored just one second-half goal in their last 11 league fixtures.

Moyes' next Premier League win will be his 250th in the division, emulating Sir Alex Ferguson and Arsene Wenger by reaching the milestone.

Nottingham Forest

Forest's tally of six away points this season is a joint-league low alongside Leeds United and West Ham.

They have only scored three away league goals in 2022-23, the fewest in the top flight.

However, only Manchester United, Manchester City and Fulham have a better Premier League record in 2023 than Forest's 12 points from seven games.

Steve Cooper has used an unrivalled 33 players in the Premier League this season.

Morgan Gibbs-White has five league assists this season, more than the rest of his team-mates combined.

Chris Wood has scored seven goals in his 10 Premier League appearances against West Ham.

