New Leeds head coach Javi Gracia has agreed a "flexible contract" with the club

TEAM NEWS

New head coach Javi Gracia faces a host of injury problems ahead of his first match in charge of Leeds.

Max Wober suffered a shoulder injury last weekend, while Luis Sinisterra, Pascal Struijk, Marc Roca and Archie Gray are all doubtful.

Southampton's Mohammed Salisu, who missed the win at Chelsea, is expected to return against Leeds.

Che Adams, who was also absent for that match with an unspecified injury, could remain sidelined.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

What a win and what a performance we saw from Saints under Ruben Selles against Chelsea last weekend, but it doesn't make calling this one any easier.

It feels like I have been saying the same thing about Leeds for a long time during their winless run, in that their biggest problem is their inconsistency when they are trying to see out matches.

But they haven't played well for a while now, and they have failed to score in four of their past five league matches, which is a big reason why they are struggling.

I still think Leeds are better than their results suggest but their players are just not producing at the moment.

They always get a raucous backing from the crowd at Elland Road but it doesn't seem to lift them the same way Everton can raise their game at Goodison Park.

Maybe Saturday is the day that changes. Yet again, I'm going with Leeds to win - but I'm not convinced that will happen.

Prediction: 2-1

Sutton's full predictions v Those Damn Crows drummer Ronnie Huxford

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds have lost just one of their 14 Premier League home games against Southampton (W7, D6).

They are unbeaten in their last eight at home against Saints, a run stretching back to February 1998.

Southampton have scored only four goals in their 14 top-flight matches at Elland Road.

Leeds United

Leeds have gone 10 league matches without a win (D4, L6), the worst form in the top flight in that period.

Failure to win on Saturday would set a club record of 11 consecutive winless games in the Premier League.

They are in danger of going three Premier League fixtures at Elland Road without scoring for the first time since 2004.

Leeds have dropped 15 points from a winning position in 2022-23 - only Leicester have fared worse.

Javi Gracia's first competitive game as a manager in English football was Watford's 1-0 defeat by Southampton in the FA Cup fourth round in 2018.

Southampton

Southampton have lost 15 of their 23 Premier League fixtures this campaign, just one short of their total number of league defeats last season.

Saints have the worst form in the Premier League over the past 12 games, earning just seven points.

However, they have won two of their past three away matches in the league.

This match is exactly one year to the day since Southampton last recorded consecutive Premier League wins.

They have kept just two clean sheets in the Premier League this season, half as many as any other team - but both have come away from home.

If he plays, James Ward-Prowse will equal Jason Dodd's Southampton record of 329 Premier League appearances.

