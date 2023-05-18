Close menu
NewcastleNewcastle United4BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion1

Newcastle United 4-1 Brighton & Hove Albion: Magpies boost Champions League hopes with win

By Jonathan JurejkoBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Brighton's Deniz Undav heads into his own net against Newcastle
Deniz Undav's own goal was Brighton's sixth in the Premier League this season, more than any other side

Newcastle United moved another step closer to Champions League qualification with a deserved Premier League win against fellow European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion.

The hosts took the lead when Brighton forward Deniz Undav flicked Kieran Trippier's corner into his own net, before the Magpies skipper picked out Dan Burn from a free-kick to head in the second.

Miguel Almiron was denied a third for Newcastle at the start of the second half by Brighton keeper Jason Steele's smart stop and, just 45 seconds later, Undav slotted in at the right end to give the visitors hope.

Suddenly, after being in complete control for 50 minutes, Newcastle had to dig in.

But the home team managed the game professionally and eased any lingering tension through Callum Wilson's composed late finish.

The mood turned even more celebratory when Bruno Guimaraes emphatically converted Wilson's pass in injury time.

The win puts Newcastle on the cusp of a return to the Champions League for the first time since they were knocked out at the qualifying stage in 2003-04.

Eddie Howe's side, who consolidated third position in the table, know one win in their final two games will secure a top-four finish.

The Magpies are three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game fewer, and four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who also have two games left.

Brighton remain sixth and qualifying for the Europa League - which would be their first taste of European competition - remains in their own hands with three matches left.

Newcastle on verge of getting Champions League party started

While the Saudi-backed consortium which bought Newcastle in late 2021 brought optimism and excitement about the club's future, few expected a team in a relegation battle at the time of the takeover to be contending for Champions League qualification this season.

Howe said before Brighton's visit that he would have "snapped the hand off" someone offering him the prospect of a top-four finish at the start of the season.

What was then a fanciful thought is now so close to becoming a reality.

Newcastle's rapid improvement has been down to Howe's management and astute signings, with strong home form providing the bedrock of their success.

The Magpies had only lost two league games at St James' Park this season before Thursday's crucial fixture, and knew victory against the Seagulls and another home win against Leicester on Monday would seal their place among Europe's elite next season.

Howe's team started positively, playing with energy and purpose, and fully deserved their 2-0 half-time lead.

The atmosphere among the home fans turned slightly tenser when Brighton halved the deficit, but the noise increased to thunderous levels again after the two late goals removed any lingering doubts.

Party time had arrived. The beaming smiles from the faces in the stands, matched by those on the Newcastle players at the full-time, was an indication the city is confident of welcoming Europe's elite again next season.

"The Champions League is so close, but so far away as well. We will enjoy tonight but [we are] focused on our next match," said Howe.

Uncharacteristically sloppy Brighton still have Europe in their sights

Like Newcastle, Brighton have also enjoyed a spectacular season which has seen them exceed fans' expectations as they challenge for European qualification.

Fears of the Seagulls' progress stalling when head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September have proven unfounded.

Roberto de Zerbi has built on the platform created by his predecessor, instilling a vibrant attacking style which has taken Brighton to the brink of the highest top-flight finish in their 121-year history.

Victory at Newcastle would have ensured they would finish higher than last season's ninth place, but achieving that notable landmark remains on hold after a poor first half proved costly.

Uncharacteristic sloppiness when playing out from the back invited Newcastle pressure and, although De Zerbi's side improved after the break, they never seriously threatened an equaliser.

However, the Seagulls know they remain well placed to secure European qualification.

A home game against already-relegated Southampton on Sunday offers an opportunity to move closer to achieving that goal.

"It was a tough night and the first half killed us," said Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk.

"We've got three games left and we've got to move on. We need six points to secure European football and it's up to us to guarantee history for this club."

Player of the match

TrippierKieran Trippier

with an average of 8.50

Newcastle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 22Pope
  • 2TrippierSubstituted forManquilloat 90+5'minutes
  • 5SchärBooked at 45mins
  • 4Botman
  • 33Burn
  • 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 61'minutes
  • 39Bruno GuimarãesBooked at 30mins
  • 7JoelintonSubstituted forTargettat 90+5'minutes
  • 24AlmirónSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 90+4'minutes
  • 9Wilson
  • 14IsakSubstituted forGordonat 90+4'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Dúbravka
  • 3Dummett
  • 8Gordon
  • 10Saint-Maximin
  • 12Lewis
  • 13Targett
  • 19Manquillo
  • 32Anderson
  • 81Miley

Brighton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 23Steele
  • 25Caicedo
  • 29van HeckeBooked at 80mins
  • 5Dunk
  • 30Estupiñán
  • 13GroßBooked at 57minsSubstituted forOffiahat 69'minutes
  • 27GilmourSubstituted forMac Allisterat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
  • 40BuonanotteSubstituted forEncisoat 56'minutes
  • 21UndavBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPeupionat 85'minutes
  • 22Mitoma
  • 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 56'minutes

Substitutes

  • 10Mac Allister
  • 20Enciso
  • 26Ayari
  • 28Ferguson
  • 38McGill
  • 42Offiah
  • 49Moran
  • 51Peupion
  • 66Samuels
Referee:
Robert Jones
Attendance:
52,122

  • Comment posted by The Joker, today at 21:36

    Fantastic city. Fantastic people. Couldn't be happier for the Geordies.

    • Reply posted by CITEH DOMINATION CTID, today at 21:38

      CITEH DOMINATION CTID replied:
      They are toon, not Geordie’s

  • Comment posted by Tony, today at 21:38

    Both teams have exceeded expectations this season and produced a great game tonight. I hope Brighton win their remaining games and Newcastle get Champions League qualification from their final home game

    • Reply posted by A Flock of Albions, today at 21:44

      A Flock of Albions replied:
      Thanks Tony....but when we look bad.....whew....we look bad! Hoping for a better showing against City

  • Comment posted by Compo, today at 21:35

    Ah me lads, ye shudda seen us gannin’

    Passin' the foaks along the road, just as they wor stannin’

    All the lads an’ lasses there, all with smiling faces 😍

    Gannin along the Scotswood Roooooooad, to see the Blaydon Races.

    PROUD
    🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴

    • Reply posted by itsgrimupNorth, today at 21:50

      itsgrimupNorth replied:
      Excellent mate

  • Comment posted by PRGBR, today at 21:41

    Wilson, when he’s fit and on form, is an incredible striker

  • Comment posted by La mitad mas que Indio, today at 21:37

    Congrats on top-4 Newcastle United and Brighton? I think you're fine overall, but this is still a good season. No way Leicester City beats you Geordies in St. James Park and again, Eddie Howe should be manager of the year. Congrats on top-4 once again.

    • Reply posted by Dan, today at 21:53

      Dan replied:
      No chance. He has done a great job but the accolade belongs to Pep

  • Comment posted by CFC, today at 21:45

    Great result and great for football. Let’s all hope the Toon and United get top 4. Nobody wants that horrible club who boo the national anthem to get in the biggest competition

    • Reply posted by IJB, today at 21:46

      IJB replied:
      The Toon are a proper United

  • Comment posted by pistol, today at 21:39

    Utterly massive given Brighton are a great side as well

    • Reply posted by butchwilkins, today at 21:42

      butchwilkins replied:
      Their first 11 are yep.

  • Comment posted by AA, today at 21:40

    Fully deserved win and a fantastic game.

    Congratulations to Brighton also on their amazing season. Two clubs on the up.

  • Comment posted by PRGBR, today at 21:38

    My nerves are shredded after that, Brighton pushed and pushed but the right result in the end. Toon Army!

  • Comment posted by Cam1, today at 21:35

    Champions League definitely I think. Brilliant performance from Newcastle. Good luck Leicester, you’ll need it.

  • Comment posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 21:37

    Newcastle we’re just way too strong tonight. Brighton’s defending wasn’t the best, could’ve been more.
    Still Brighton have games in hand and tend to recover after getting beaten this season.
    Both teams have made huge progress in the league this season with Brighton having achieved it on a 1990’s budget.
    Respect.

  • Comment posted by London 2012, today at 21:41

    Well done Newcastle! Great result both for yourself and the whole Country!

    • Reply posted by Hugh67, today at 21:43

      Hugh67 replied:
      Oh dear, this old tired and repeated remark. Are you not capable of something different?

  • Comment posted by WilyOldFox, today at 21:43

    If you told me at the start of the season that Arsenal, Newcastle and MU would all qualify for the CL at the expense of Chelski, Bottle spuds and the national anthem booers then I do say......well played Sir!
    Who wouldn't take it. Marvelous.

    • Reply posted by ERIC V11, today at 21:48

      ERIC V11 replied:
      When discussing unlikely events you missed the bit about former PL Champions Leicester being dumped into the Championship!😁

  • Comment posted by BillyBigBelly, today at 21:51

    From one Magpies fan(Notts County)to my fellow Geordie Magpie fans...Well done lads!!
    Great win.
    Brilliant fans.
    Top players and management.
    Can't wait to see you in the champions League next season!
    When I worked in Newcastle the folk up there are so friendly and absolutely love their footy!!

  • Comment posted by SteveRes, today at 21:38

    Awesome performance, St James' is an absolute fortress under Howe. The ref tried his best to give Liverpool some hope there with the ludicrous 8 minutes added time bless him. HTL!

    • Reply posted by sherrinned, today at 21:49

      sherrinned replied:
      May have had a bit to do with the Magpie acrobatics. Who knows

  • Comment posted by butchwilkins, today at 21:37

    Well done Newcastle.
    Absolutely bizarre (non) selection by De Zerbi but first half you were superb.

  • Comment posted by ade50, today at 21:39

    Excellent win against a quality team.

    • Reply posted by QF1, today at 22:18

      QF1 replied:
      Might have been a bit closer if Brighton had played their first team

  • Comment posted by Q M, today at 21:41

    Newcastle have played well this season

    Liverpool haven't.
    That's why the teams will finish where they deserve to. End of.

  • Comment posted by Blue Haven, today at 21:42

    Looks like Thursday night football for Liverpool next season, league tables do not lie, well done Newcastle on your champions league qualification!