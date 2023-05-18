Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Deniz Undav's own goal was Brighton's sixth in the Premier League this season, more than any other side

Newcastle United moved another step closer to Champions League qualification with a deserved Premier League win against fellow European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion.

The hosts took the lead when Brighton forward Deniz Undav flicked Kieran Trippier's corner into his own net, before the Magpies skipper picked out Dan Burn from a free-kick to head in the second.

Miguel Almiron was denied a third for Newcastle at the start of the second half by Brighton keeper Jason Steele's smart stop and, just 45 seconds later, Undav slotted in at the right end to give the visitors hope.

Suddenly, after being in complete control for 50 minutes, Newcastle had to dig in.

But the home team managed the game professionally and eased any lingering tension through Callum Wilson's composed late finish.

The mood turned even more celebratory when Bruno Guimaraes emphatically converted Wilson's pass in injury time.

The win puts Newcastle on the cusp of a return to the Champions League for the first time since they were knocked out at the qualifying stage in 2003-04.

Eddie Howe's side, who consolidated third position in the table, know one win in their final two games will secure a top-four finish.

The Magpies are three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game fewer, and four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who also have two games left.

Brighton remain sixth and qualifying for the Europa League - which would be their first taste of European competition - remains in their own hands with three matches left.

Newcastle on verge of getting Champions League party started

While the Saudi-backed consortium which bought Newcastle in late 2021 brought optimism and excitement about the club's future, few expected a team in a relegation battle at the time of the takeover to be contending for Champions League qualification this season.

Howe said before Brighton's visit that he would have "snapped the hand off" someone offering him the prospect of a top-four finish at the start of the season.

What was then a fanciful thought is now so close to becoming a reality.

Newcastle's rapid improvement has been down to Howe's management and astute signings, with strong home form providing the bedrock of their success.

The Magpies had only lost two league games at St James' Park this season before Thursday's crucial fixture, and knew victory against the Seagulls and another home win against Leicester on Monday would seal their place among Europe's elite next season.

Howe's team started positively, playing with energy and purpose, and fully deserved their 2-0 half-time lead.

The atmosphere among the home fans turned slightly tenser when Brighton halved the deficit, but the noise increased to thunderous levels again after the two late goals removed any lingering doubts.

Party time had arrived. The beaming smiles from the faces in the stands, matched by those on the Newcastle players at the full-time, was an indication the city is confident of welcoming Europe's elite again next season.

"The Champions League is so close, but so far away as well. We will enjoy tonight but [we are] focused on our next match," said Howe.

Uncharacteristically sloppy Brighton still have Europe in their sights

Like Newcastle, Brighton have also enjoyed a spectacular season which has seen them exceed fans' expectations as they challenge for European qualification.

Fears of the Seagulls' progress stalling when head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September have proven unfounded.

Roberto de Zerbi has built on the platform created by his predecessor, instilling a vibrant attacking style which has taken Brighton to the brink of the highest top-flight finish in their 121-year history.

Victory at Newcastle would have ensured they would finish higher than last season's ninth place, but achieving that notable landmark remains on hold after a poor first half proved costly.

Uncharacteristic sloppiness when playing out from the back invited Newcastle pressure and, although De Zerbi's side improved after the break, they never seriously threatened an equaliser.

However, the Seagulls know they remain well placed to secure European qualification.

A home game against already-relegated Southampton on Sunday offers an opportunity to move closer to achieving that goal.

"It was a tough night and the first half killed us," said Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk.

"We've got three games left and we've got to move on. We need six points to secure European football and it's up to us to guarantee history for this club."

Player of the match Trippier Kieran Trippier with an average of 8.50 Newcastle Newcastle United Newcastle United

Brighton Brighton & Hove Albion Brighton & Hove Albion Newcastle United Avg Squad number 2 Player name Trippier Average rating 8.50 Squad number 9 Player name Wilson Average rating 8.49 Squad number 24 Player name Almirón Average rating 8.42 Squad number 33 Player name Burn Average rating 8.37 Squad number 7 Player name Joelinton Average rating 8.15 Squad number 39 Player name Bruno Guimarães Average rating 8.05 Squad number 4 Player name Botman Average rating 7.95 Squad number 14 Player name Isak Average rating 7.78 Squad number 5 Player name Schär Average rating 7.73 Squad number 22 Player name Pope Average rating 7.70 Squad number 28 Player name Willock Average rating 7.63 Squad number 32 Player name Anderson Average rating 7.38 Squad number 10 Player name Saint-Maximin Average rating 7.14 Squad number 13 Player name Targett Average rating 7.00 Squad number 19 Player name Manquillo Average rating 6.95 Squad number 8 Player name Gordon Average rating 6.67 Brighton & Hove Albion Avg Squad number 27 Player name Gilmour Average rating 6.82 Squad number 23 Player name Steele Average rating 5.43 Squad number 5 Player name Dunk Average rating 5.03 Squad number 10 Player name Mac Allister Average rating 4.97 Squad number 21 Player name Undav Average rating 4.90 Squad number 20 Player name Enciso Average rating 4.73 Squad number 28 Player name Ferguson Average rating 4.70 Squad number 22 Player name Mitoma Average rating 4.53 Squad number 30 Player name Estupiñán Average rating 4.53 Squad number 25 Player name Caicedo Average rating 4.51 Squad number 42 Player name Offiah Average rating 4.49 Squad number 13 Player name Groß Average rating 4.44 Squad number 18 Player name Welbeck Average rating 4.39 Squad number 29 Player name van Hecke Average rating 4.21 Squad number 40 Player name Buonanotte Average rating 4.20 Squad number 51 Player name Peupion Average rating 4.14

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Newcastle Formation 4-3-3 22 Pope 2 Trippier 5 Schär 4 Botman 33 Burn 28 Willock 39 Bruno Guimarães 7 Joelinton 24 Almirón 9 Wilson 14 Isak 22 Pope

2 Trippier Substituted for Manquillo at 90+5' minutes

5 Schär Booked at 45mins

4 Botman

33 Burn

28 Willock Substituted for Anderson at 61' minutes

39 Bruno Guimarães Booked at 30mins

7 Joelinton Substituted for Targett at 90+5' minutes

24 Almirón Substituted for Saint-Maximin at 90+4' minutes

9 Wilson

14 Isak Substituted for Gordon at 90+4' minutes Substitutes 1 Dúbravka

3 Dummett

8 Gordon

10 Saint-Maximin

12 Lewis

13 Targett

19 Manquillo

32 Anderson

81 Miley Brighton Formation 4-2-3-1 23 Steele 25 Caicedo 29 van Hecke 5 Dunk 30 Estupiñán 13 Groß 27 Gilmour 40 Buonanotte 21 Undav 22 Mitoma 18 Welbeck 23 Steele

25 Caicedo

29 van Hecke Booked at 80mins

5 Dunk

30 Estupiñán

13 Groß Booked at 57mins Substituted for Offiah at 69' minutes

27 Gilmour Substituted for Mac Allister at 56' minutes Booked at 64mins

40 Buonanotte Substituted for Enciso at 56' minutes

21 Undav Booked at 45mins Substituted for Peupion at 85' minutes

22 Mitoma

18 Welbeck Substituted for Ferguson at 56' minutes Substitutes 10 Mac Allister

20 Enciso

26 Ayari

28 Ferguson

38 McGill

42 Offiah

49 Moran

51 Peupion

66 Samuels Referee: Robert Jones Attendance: 52,122 Match Stats Live Text Post update Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Full Time Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Post update Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Evan Ferguson. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Javier Manquillo replaces Kieran Trippier. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Matt Targett replaces Joelinton. Post update Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion). Post update Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Miguel Almirón. Substitution Substitution, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon replaces Alexander Isak. Post update Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half. Post update Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United). goal Goal! Goal! Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Wilson. goal Goal! Goal! Newcastle United 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón with a through ball following a fast break. Post update Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister. Post update Attempt blocked. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross. Post update Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kieran Trippier. Substitution Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Cameron Peupion replaces Deniz Undav. Post update Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Post update Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United). Page 1 of 7 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward