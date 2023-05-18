Match ends, Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Newcastle United moved another step closer to Champions League qualification with a deserved Premier League win against fellow European hopefuls Brighton and Hove Albion.
The hosts took the lead when Brighton forward Deniz Undav flicked Kieran Trippier's corner into his own net, before the Magpies skipper picked out Dan Burn from a free-kick to head in the second.
Miguel Almiron was denied a third for Newcastle at the start of the second half by Brighton keeper Jason Steele's smart stop and, just 45 seconds later, Undav slotted in at the right end to give the visitors hope.
Suddenly, after being in complete control for 50 minutes, Newcastle had to dig in.
But the home team managed the game professionally and eased any lingering tension through Callum Wilson's composed late finish.
The mood turned even more celebratory when Bruno Guimaraes emphatically converted Wilson's pass in injury time.
The win puts Newcastle on the cusp of a return to the Champions League for the first time since they were knocked out at the qualifying stage in 2003-04.
Eddie Howe's side, who consolidated third position in the table, know one win in their final two games will secure a top-four finish.
The Magpies are three points clear of fourth-placed Manchester United, who have played a game fewer, and four ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, who also have two games left.
Brighton remain sixth and qualifying for the Europa League - which would be their first taste of European competition - remains in their own hands with three matches left.
- Follow post-match reaction from Newcastle's win over Brighton
- How did you rate Newcastle's performance? Have your say here
- What did you make of Brighton's display? Send us your views here
Newcastle on verge of getting Champions League party started
While the Saudi-backed consortium which bought Newcastle in late 2021 brought optimism and excitement about the club's future, few expected a team in a relegation battle at the time of the takeover to be contending for Champions League qualification this season.
Howe said before Brighton's visit that he would have "snapped the hand off" someone offering him the prospect of a top-four finish at the start of the season.
What was then a fanciful thought is now so close to becoming a reality.
Newcastle's rapid improvement has been down to Howe's management and astute signings, with strong home form providing the bedrock of their success.
The Magpies had only lost two league games at St James' Park this season before Thursday's crucial fixture, and knew victory against the Seagulls and another home win against Leicester on Monday would seal their place among Europe's elite next season.
Howe's team started positively, playing with energy and purpose, and fully deserved their 2-0 half-time lead.
The atmosphere among the home fans turned slightly tenser when Brighton halved the deficit, but the noise increased to thunderous levels again after the two late goals removed any lingering doubts.
Party time had arrived. The beaming smiles from the faces in the stands, matched by those on the Newcastle players at the full-time, was an indication the city is confident of welcoming Europe's elite again next season.
"The Champions League is so close, but so far away as well. We will enjoy tonight but [we are] focused on our next match," said Howe.
Uncharacteristically sloppy Brighton still have Europe in their sights
Like Newcastle, Brighton have also enjoyed a spectacular season which has seen them exceed fans' expectations as they challenge for European qualification.
Fears of the Seagulls' progress stalling when head coach Graham Potter left for Chelsea in September have proven unfounded.
Roberto de Zerbi has built on the platform created by his predecessor, instilling a vibrant attacking style which has taken Brighton to the brink of the highest top-flight finish in their 121-year history.
Victory at Newcastle would have ensured they would finish higher than last season's ninth place, but achieving that notable landmark remains on hold after a poor first half proved costly.
Uncharacteristic sloppiness when playing out from the back invited Newcastle pressure and, although De Zerbi's side improved after the break, they never seriously threatened an equaliser.
However, the Seagulls know they remain well placed to secure European qualification.
A home game against already-relegated Southampton on Sunday offers an opportunity to move closer to achieving that goal.
"It was a tough night and the first half killed us," said Brighton skipper Lewis Dunk.
"We've got three games left and we've got to move on. We need six points to secure European football and it's up to us to guarantee history for this club."
Player of the match
TrippierKieran Trippier
Newcastle United
Avg
- Squad number2Player nameTrippierAverage rating
8.50
- Squad number9Player nameWilsonAverage rating
8.49
- Squad number24Player nameAlmirónAverage rating
8.42
- Squad number33Player nameBurnAverage rating
8.37
- Squad number7Player nameJoelintonAverage rating
8.15
- Squad number39Player nameBruno GuimarãesAverage rating
8.05
- Squad number4Player nameBotmanAverage rating
7.95
- Squad number14Player nameIsakAverage rating
7.78
- Squad number5Player nameSchärAverage rating
7.73
- Squad number22Player namePopeAverage rating
7.70
- Squad number28Player nameWillockAverage rating
7.63
- Squad number32Player nameAndersonAverage rating
7.38
- Squad number10Player nameSaint-MaximinAverage rating
7.14
- Squad number13Player nameTargettAverage rating
7.00
- Squad number19Player nameManquilloAverage rating
6.95
- Squad number8Player nameGordonAverage rating
6.67
Brighton & Hove Albion
Avg
- Squad number27Player nameGilmourAverage rating
6.82
- Squad number23Player nameSteeleAverage rating
5.43
- Squad number5Player nameDunkAverage rating
5.03
- Squad number10Player nameMac AllisterAverage rating
4.97
- Squad number21Player nameUndavAverage rating
4.90
- Squad number20Player nameEncisoAverage rating
4.73
- Squad number28Player nameFergusonAverage rating
4.70
- Squad number22Player nameMitomaAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number30Player nameEstupiñánAverage rating
4.53
- Squad number25Player nameCaicedoAverage rating
4.51
- Squad number42Player nameOffiahAverage rating
4.49
- Squad number13Player nameGroßAverage rating
4.44
- Squad number18Player nameWelbeckAverage rating
4.39
- Squad number29Player namevan HeckeAverage rating
4.21
- Squad number40Player nameBuonanotteAverage rating
4.20
- Squad number51Player namePeupionAverage rating
4.14
Line-ups
Newcastle
Formation 4-3-3
- 22Pope
- 2TrippierSubstituted forManquilloat 90+5'minutes
- 5SchärBooked at 45mins
- 4Botman
- 33Burn
- 28WillockSubstituted forAndersonat 61'minutes
- 39Bruno GuimarãesBooked at 30mins
- 7JoelintonSubstituted forTargettat 90+5'minutes
- 24AlmirónSubstituted forSaint-Maximinat 90+4'minutes
- 9Wilson
- 14IsakSubstituted forGordonat 90+4'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Dúbravka
- 3Dummett
- 8Gordon
- 10Saint-Maximin
- 12Lewis
- 13Targett
- 19Manquillo
- 32Anderson
- 81Miley
Brighton
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 23Steele
- 25Caicedo
- 29van HeckeBooked at 80mins
- 5Dunk
- 30Estupiñán
- 13GroßBooked at 57minsSubstituted forOffiahat 69'minutes
- 27GilmourSubstituted forMac Allisterat 56'minutesBooked at 64mins
- 40BuonanotteSubstituted forEncisoat 56'minutes
- 21UndavBooked at 45minsSubstituted forPeupionat 85'minutes
- 22Mitoma
- 18WelbeckSubstituted forFergusonat 56'minutes
Substitutes
- 10Mac Allister
- 20Enciso
- 26Ayari
- 28Ferguson
- 38McGill
- 42Offiah
- 49Moran
- 51Peupion
- 66Samuels
- Referee:
- Robert Jones
- Attendance:
- 52,122
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home34%
- Away66%
- Shots
- Home22
- Away8
- Shots on Target
- Home9
- Away2
- Corners
- Home6
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home17
- Away16
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1.
Post update
Attempt missed. Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from the centre of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Evan Ferguson.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Javier Manquillo replaces Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Matt Targett replaces Joelinton.
Post update
Foul by Julio Enciso (Brighton and Hove Albion).
Post update
Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Allan Saint-Maximin replaces Miguel Almirón.
Substitution
Substitution, Newcastle United. Anthony Gordon replaces Alexander Isak.
Post update
Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Joelinton (Newcastle United).
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 4, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the centre of the goal. Assisted by Callum Wilson.
Goal!
Goal! Newcastle United 3, Brighton and Hove Albion 1. Callum Wilson (Newcastle United) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Miguel Almirón with a through ball following a fast break.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Moisés Caicedo (Brighton and Hove Albion) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Alexis Mac Allister.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Cameron Peupion (Brighton and Hove Albion) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Pervis Estupiñán with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Brighton and Hove Albion. Conceded by Kieran Trippier.
Substitution
Substitution, Brighton and Hove Albion. Cameron Peupion replaces Deniz Undav.
Post update
Pervis Estupiñán (Brighton and Hove Albion) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Miguel Almirón (Newcastle United).
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
Passin' the foaks along the road, just as they wor stannin’
All the lads an’ lasses there, all with smiling faces 😍
Gannin along the Scotswood Roooooooad, to see the Blaydon Races.
PROUD
🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴🏳🏴
Congratulations to Brighton also on their amazing season. Two clubs on the up.
Still Brighton have games in hand and tend to recover after getting beaten this season.
Both teams have made huge progress in the league this season with Brighton having achieved it on a 1990’s budget.
Respect.
Who wouldn't take it. Marvelous.
Great win.
Brilliant fans.
Top players and management.
Can't wait to see you in the champions League next season!
When I worked in Newcastle the folk up there are so friendly and absolutely love their footy!!
Absolutely bizarre (non) selection by De Zerbi but first half you were superb.
Liverpool haven't.
That's why the teams will finish where they deserve to. End of.