Dundee United fell four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after being outplayed at nearest rivals Ross County.
A calamitous mix-up gifted Eamonn Brophy the opening goal and Yan Dhanda cracked in a second on 14 minutes.
County also struck the woodwork twice and had an effort disallowed before Jordan White nodded in the third.
Star of the show Brophy then lashed in the best of the bunch to complete the rout in Dingwall.
United have now lost five league games in a row, while County, who nudge up to 10th spot on goal difference, have taken seven points from their last three home games.
The visitors gave goalkeeper Jack Newman a first start after Mark Birighitti's costly error in last weekend's loss to St Johnstone.
The 21-year-old was at fault for Brophy's early breakthrough, but he wasn't the only one.
Newman came haring out of his area to clear but Charlie Mulgrew ignored him and rattled the ball against team-mate Ryan Edwards. The angle was tight as Brophy took aim at the open goal and Mulgrew's misery was compounded as he got the final touch with his lunging bid to block.
Brophy then clattered the post with a powerful shot on the turn before playing a big part in the second goal.
Mulgrew was brushed aside by White, who sent Brophy running purposefully into the penalty box before laying off for Dhanda to slam in a low strike.
County hit the frame of the goal again when Jack Baldwin threw himself at a nod across goal from White at a corner and Craig Sibbald managed to hack the ball away on the line.
United's only effort of note before the interval came when Steven Fletcher flicked on a Sibbald shot, although Ross Laidlaw saved comfortably. That was about it for Liam Fox's side.
Ryan Edwards knocked the ball inches wide of his own goal at the start of the second half before Newman made an excellent save to push over a smart strike from Gwion Edwards.
The County pressure continued and a very long VAR check ruled against a White header that clipped team-mate Nohan Kenneh standing on the goal-line.
White was not be denied though, steering in a fizzing cross from Brophy, with the United defence in disarray.
Those bedraggled defenders were caught napping again when Brophy charged after a long ball over the top to thunder a rising shot beyond Newman.
A splendid day for the home supporters got even better in the closing minutes as news of a Motherwell equaliser at Rugby Park filtered through, lifting Malky Mackay's men above Kilmarnock.
Player of the match - Eamonn Brophy
Line-ups
Ross County
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Laidlaw
- 2Randall
- 5Baldwin
- 6Iacovitti
- 16Harmon
- 29EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 73'minutes
- 14Loturi
- 42KennehBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCallachanat 78'minutes
- 10Dhanda
- 27BrophySubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
- 26White
Substitutes
- 4Cancola
- 8Callachan
- 11Sims
- 15Watson
- 17Murray
- 21Munro
- 25Samuel
- 30Smith
- 49Stones
Dundee Utd
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Newman
- 2Smith
- 12Edwards
- 4Mulgrew
- 16Behich
- 19LevittSubstituted forAnakuat 45'minutes
- 10Djoum
- 14SibbaldBooked at 74mins
- 18McGrathBooked at 20minsSubstituted forNiskanenat 78'minutes
- 9Fletcher
- 25FotheringhamSubstituted forMiddletonat 58'minutes
Substitutes
- 1Birighitti
- 3McMann
- 6Graham
- 7Niskanen
- 15Middleton
- 20Anaku
- 22Freeman
- 27Ayina
- 44Macleod
- Referee:
- Steven McLean
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home44%
- Away56%
- Shots
- Home20
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home10
- Away3
- Corners
- Home3
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away7
