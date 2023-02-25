Close menu
Scottish Premiership
Ross CountyRoss County4Dundee UtdDundee United0

Ross County hit four as Dundee United fall further behind

By Colin MoffatBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Yan Dhanda drills Ross County into a 2-0 lead
Yan Dhanda drills Ross County into a 2-0 lead in Dingwall

Dundee United fell four points adrift at the bottom of the Scottish Premiership after being outplayed at nearest rivals Ross County.

A calamitous mix-up gifted Eamonn Brophy the opening goal and Yan Dhanda cracked in a second on 14 minutes.

County also struck the woodwork twice and had an effort disallowed before Jordan White nodded in the third.

Star of the show Brophy then lashed in the best of the bunch to complete the rout in Dingwall.

United have now lost five league games in a row, while County, who nudge up to 10th spot on goal difference, have taken seven points from their last three home games.

The visitors gave goalkeeper Jack Newman a first start after Mark Birighitti's costly error in last weekend's loss to St Johnstone.

The 21-year-old was at fault for Brophy's early breakthrough, but he wasn't the only one.

Newman came haring out of his area to clear but Charlie Mulgrew ignored him and rattled the ball against team-mate Ryan Edwards. The angle was tight as Brophy took aim at the open goal and Mulgrew's misery was compounded as he got the final touch with his lunging bid to block.

Brophy then clattered the post with a powerful shot on the turn before playing a big part in the second goal.

Mulgrew was brushed aside by White, who sent Brophy running purposefully into the penalty box before laying off for Dhanda to slam in a low strike.

County hit the frame of the goal again when Jack Baldwin threw himself at a nod across goal from White at a corner and Craig Sibbald managed to hack the ball away on the line.

United's only effort of note before the interval came when Steven Fletcher flicked on a Sibbald shot, although Ross Laidlaw saved comfortably. That was about it for Liam Fox's side.

Ryan Edwards knocked the ball inches wide of his own goal at the start of the second half before Newman made an excellent save to push over a smart strike from Gwion Edwards.

The County pressure continued and a very long VAR check ruled against a White header that clipped team-mate Nohan Kenneh standing on the goal-line.

White was not be denied though, steering in a fizzing cross from Brophy, with the United defence in disarray.

Those bedraggled defenders were caught napping again when Brophy charged after a long ball over the top to thunder a rising shot beyond Newman.

A splendid day for the home supporters got even better in the closing minutes as news of a Motherwell equaliser at Rugby Park filtered through, lifting Malky Mackay's men above Kilmarnock.

Player of the match - Eamonn Brophy

Ross County striker Eamonn Brophy
Two goals, two assists - who else?

Line-ups

Ross County

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Laidlaw
  • 2Randall
  • 5Baldwin
  • 6Iacovitti
  • 16Harmon
  • 29EdwardsSubstituted forSimsat 73'minutes
  • 14Loturi
  • 42KennehBooked at 44minsSubstituted forCallachanat 78'minutes
  • 10Dhanda
  • 27BrophySubstituted forMurrayat 73'minutes
  • 26White

Substitutes

  • 4Cancola
  • 8Callachan
  • 11Sims
  • 15Watson
  • 17Murray
  • 21Munro
  • 25Samuel
  • 30Smith
  • 49Stones

Dundee Utd

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Newman
  • 2Smith
  • 12Edwards
  • 4Mulgrew
  • 16Behich
  • 19LevittSubstituted forAnakuat 45'minutes
  • 10Djoum
  • 14SibbaldBooked at 74mins
  • 18McGrathBooked at 20minsSubstituted forNiskanenat 78'minutes
  • 9Fletcher
  • 25FotheringhamSubstituted forMiddletonat 58'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Birighitti
  • 3McMann
  • 6Graham
  • 7Niskanen
  • 15Middleton
  • 20Anaku
  • 22Freeman
  • 27Ayina
  • 44Macleod
Referee:
Steven McLean

Match Stats

Home TeamRoss CountyAway TeamDundee Utd
Possession
Home44%
Away56%
Shots
Home20
Away7
Shots on Target
Home10
Away3
Corners
Home3
Away1
Fouls
Home9
Away7

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Corner, Dundee United. Conceded by Connor Randall.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Dundee United. Ilmari Niskanen replaces Jamie McGrath.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Ross Callachan replaces Nohan Kenneh.

  4. Post update

    Attempt saved. Steven Fletcher (Dundee United) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom left corner. Assisted by Sadat Anaku.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) with an attempt from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Arnaud Djoum.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Sadat Anaku (Dundee United) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Steven Fletcher with a headed pass.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Josh Sims with a cross following a set piece situation.

  8. Booking

    Craig Sibbald (Dundee United) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Josh Sims (Ross County).

  10. Post update

    Foul by Craig Sibbald (Dundee United).

  11. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Josh Sims replaces Gwion Edwards.

  12. Substitution

    Substitution, Ross County. Simon Murray replaces Eamonn Brophy.

  13. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 4, Dundee United 0. Eamonn Brophy (Ross County) right footed shot from the right side of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Victor Loturi.

  14. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gwion Edwards (Ross County) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left.

  15. Post update

    Attempt missed. Connor Randall (Ross County) right footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the right. Assisted by Yan Dhanda.

  16. Post update

    Ryan Edwards (Dundee United) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  17. Post update

    Foul by Eamonn Brophy (Ross County).

  18. Goal!

    Goal! Ross County 3, Dundee United 0. Jordan White (Ross County) header from the centre of the box to the top right corner. Assisted by Eamonn Brophy with a cross.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Liam Smith (Dundee United).

  20. Post update

    Yan Dhanda (Ross County) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts2612684537842
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren27107102835-737
6Aberdeen27112144051-1135
7Livingston26105112738-1135
8St Johnstone2794143143-1231
9Motherwell2775153140-926
10Kilmarnock2775152246-2426
11Ross County2766152439-1524
12Dundee Utd2655162749-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

