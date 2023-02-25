Goal! St. Johnstone 1, St. Mirren 0. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a set piece situation.
St Mirren passed up the opportunity to move fourth in the Scottish Premiership as they could only muster a late draw at 10-man St Johnstone.
Daniel Phillips was ordered off on the brink of half-time as he caught Ryan Flynn above the ankle.
Despite that, substitute Zak Rudden glanced a header in off the back-post which looked like giving the hosts an unlikely victory.
But Alex Gogic was able to power in a late header to rescue a draw.
St Mirren remain fifth, while St Johnstone stay eighth.
Line-ups
St Johnstone
Formation 5-3-2
- 1Matthews
- 14Wright
- 5Mitchell
- 6Gordon
- 4Considine
- 19Montgomery
- 18MacPherson
- 34PhillipsBooked at 45mins
- 22Hallberg
- 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 72'minutes
- 37ClarkBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBairat 72'minutes
Substitutes
- 2Brown
- 3Gallacher
- 10Wotherspoon
- 16Rudden
- 17Bair
- 20Sinclair
- 23Carey
- 29Murphy
St Mirren
Formation 3-5-2
- 1Carson
- 22Fraser
- 13Gogic
- 18Dunne
- 23Strain
- 11Kiltie
- 8Flynn
- 6O'Hara
- 16Small
- 9Watt
- 10Main
Substitutes
- 4Shaughnessy
- 5Taylor
- 24Jamieson
- 25Offord
- 27Urminsky
- 30Taylor
- 32Kenny
- 34Campbell
- 35Gilmartin
- Referee:
- Craig Napier
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home54%
- Away46%
- Shots
- Home4
- Away15
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away2
- Corners
- Home5
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home8
- Away7
Live Text
Goal!
Post update
Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.
Substitution
Substitution, St. Johnstone. Zak Rudden replaces Stevie May.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Booking
Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie with a cross.
Post update
Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Flynn with a cross.
Post update
Tony Watt (St. Mirren) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross following a corner.
Post update
Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tony Watt.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a headed pass.
Post update
Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).
Post update
Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
