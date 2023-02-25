Close menu
Scottish Premiership
St JohnstoneSt Johnstone0St MirrenSt Mirren0

St Johnstone 1-1 St Mirren: Buddies rescue late draw against 10-man St Johnstone

By Andrew PetrieBBC Sport Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Phillips was originally given a yellow before Craig Napier upgraded his decision
St Mirren passed up the opportunity to move fourth in the Scottish Premiership as they could only muster a late draw at 10-man St Johnstone.

Daniel Phillips was ordered off on the brink of half-time as he caught Ryan Flynn above the ankle.

Despite that, substitute Zak Rudden glanced a header in off the back-post which looked like giving the hosts an unlikely victory.

But Alex Gogic was able to power in a late header to rescue a draw.

St Mirren remain fifth, while St Johnstone stay eighth.

More to follow.

Line-ups

St Johnstone

Formation 5-3-2

  • 1Matthews
  • 14Wright
  • 5Mitchell
  • 6Gordon
  • 4Considine
  • 19Montgomery
  • 18MacPherson
  • 34PhillipsBooked at 45mins
  • 22Hallberg
  • 7MaySubstituted forRuddenat 72'minutes
  • 37ClarkBooked at 69minsSubstituted forBairat 72'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Brown
  • 3Gallacher
  • 10Wotherspoon
  • 16Rudden
  • 17Bair
  • 20Sinclair
  • 23Carey
  • 29Murphy

St Mirren

Formation 3-5-2

  • 1Carson
  • 22Fraser
  • 13Gogic
  • 18Dunne
  • 23Strain
  • 11Kiltie
  • 8Flynn
  • 6O'Hara
  • 16Small
  • 9Watt
  • 10Main

Substitutes

  • 4Shaughnessy
  • 5Taylor
  • 24Jamieson
  • 25Offord
  • 27Urminsky
  • 30Taylor
  • 32Kenny
  • 34Campbell
  • 35Gilmartin
Referee:
Craig Napier

Match Stats

Home TeamSt JohnstoneAway TeamSt Mirren
Possession
Home54%
Away46%
Shots
Home4
Away15
Shots on Target
Home1
Away2
Corners
Home5
Away2
Fouls
Home8
Away7

Live Text

  1. Goal!

    Goal! St. Johnstone 1, St. Mirren 0. Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) header from the centre of the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Cameron MacPherson with a cross following a set piece situation.

  2. Post update

    Zak Rudden (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Charles Dunne (St. Mirren).

  4. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Theo Bair replaces Nicky Clark.

  5. Substitution

    Substitution, St. Johnstone. Zak Rudden replaces Stevie May.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  7. Booking

    Nicky Clark (St. Johnstone) is shown the yellow card.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone).

  9. Post update

    Curtis Main (St. Mirren) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Greg Kiltie with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Tony Watt (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Ryan Flynn with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Tony Watt (St. Mirren) hits the bar with a header from the right side of the box. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a cross following a corner.

  13. Post update

    Corner, St. Mirren. Conceded by Adam Montgomery.

  14. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ryan Flynn (St. Mirren) right footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

  15. Post update

    Attempt saved. Thierry Small (St. Mirren) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  16. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Tony Watt.

  17. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Curtis Main (St. Mirren) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Mark O'Hara with a headed pass.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Adam Montgomery (St. Johnstone).

  19. Post update

    Greg Kiltie (St. Mirren) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  20. Post update

    Liam Gordon (St. Johnstone) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Page 1 of 4
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

St Johnstone

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMatthews
    Average rating

    4.82

  2. Squad number14Player nameWright
    Average rating

    5.31

  3. Squad number5Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    7.08

  4. Squad number6Player nameGordon
    Average rating

    5.25

  5. Squad number4Player nameConsidine
    Average rating

    4.97

  6. Squad number19Player nameMontgomery
    Average rating

    5.09

  7. Squad number18Player nameMacPherson
    Average rating

    5.54

  8. Squad number34Player namePhillips
    Average rating

    4.39

  9. Squad number22Player nameHallberg
    Average rating

    5.06

  10. Squad number7Player nameMay
    Average rating

    3.15

  11. Squad number37Player nameClark
    Average rating

    4.73

Substitutes

  1. Squad number16Player nameRudden
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number17Player nameBair
    Average rating

    6.00

St Mirren

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameCarson
    Average rating

    8.00

  2. Squad number22Player nameFraser
    Average rating

    7.61

  3. Squad number13Player nameGogic
    Average rating

    7.34

  4. Squad number18Player nameDunne
    Average rating

    8.05

  5. Squad number23Player nameStrain
    Average rating

    7.77

  6. Squad number11Player nameKiltie
    Average rating

    7.12

  7. Squad number8Player nameFlynn
    Average rating

    7.84

  8. Squad number6Player nameO'Hara
    Average rating

    7.87

  9. Squad number16Player nameSmall
    Average rating

    7.82

  10. Squad number9Player nameWatt
    Average rating

    7.25

  11. Squad number10Player nameMain
    Average rating

    8.07

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts2612684537842
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren27107102835-737
6Aberdeen27112144051-1135
7Livingston26105112738-1135
8St Johnstone2794143143-1231
9Motherwell2775153140-926
10Kilmarnock2775152246-2426
11Ross County2766152239-1724
12Dundee Utd2655162747-2020
View full Scottish Premiership table

