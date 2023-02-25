Close menu
Scottish Premiership
AberdeenAberdeen1LivingstonLivingston0

Aberdeen 1-0 Livingston: Miovski goal sees Aberdeen scrape past Livingston

By George O'NeillBBC Scotland

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Miovski scores
Bojan Miovski's strike secured Aberdeen all three points

Aberdeen bounced back from their heavy defeat to Celtic to beat Livingston 1-0 in a tight Scottish Premiership encounter.

Bojan Miovski's excellent first-time finish just before the break proved to be the difference between the sides.

Livingston huffed and puffed in the second half, but Jay Gorter was never really troubled in the Aberdeen goal.

Aberdeen rise to sixth in the league, moving above Livingston on goals scored.

The game was a relatively tight affair for the first half hour, but Aberdeen gradually pushed Livingston back, and were rewarded for a spell of sustained pressure.

Ryan Duncan swung in a testing cross from the right onto the head of Matty Pollock, who managed to find the unmarked Miovski, and Aberdeen's main man fired into the roof of the net from seven yards out.

Livingston improved after the break, and thought they'd drawn level when Joel Nouble curled beyond Gorter, but his shot was cleared off the line.

That close call seemed to jolt the hosts back into life; Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani both saw shots go wide from the edge of the box.

From there, interim boss Barry Robson's side saw out the game with relative ease, as Livingston failed to create any notable opportunities.

Player of the Match - Bojan Miovski

Miovski with Duk
Goals win games, and Aberdeen's leading marksman delivered the goods again

More to follow.

Line-ups

Aberdeen

Formation 4-3-3

  • 19Gorter
  • 2McCrorie
  • 27MacDonald
  • 18Pollock
  • 3MacKenzie
  • 16Ramadani
  • 20Clarkson
  • 6Shinnie
  • 23Duncan
  • 9Miovski
  • 11de Barros Lopes

Substitutes

  • 1Lewis
  • 10Markanday
  • 14Myslovic
  • 15Watkins
  • 17Hayes
  • 22Coulson
  • 33Kennedy
  • 36Bavidge
  • 37Roberts

Livingston

Formation 4-3-2-1

  • 1George
  • 2Devlin
  • 5Fitzwater
  • 6Obileye
  • 29Penrice
  • 24KellySubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
  • 8Pittman
  • 17Kelly
  • 16BradleySubstituted forBoyesat 45'minutes
  • 19Nouble
  • 9Anderson

Substitutes

  • 3Longridge
  • 7Bahamboula
  • 12Brandon
  • 15Boyes
  • 18Holt
  • 22Shinnie
  • 23De Lucas
  • 32Hamilton
  • 34Stenhouse
Referee:
David Munro
Attendance:
14,091

Match Stats

Home TeamAberdeenAway TeamLivingston
Possession
Home53%
Away47%
Shots
Home7
Away5
Shots on Target
Home1
Away1
Corners
Home6
Away7
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Second Half

    Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Steven Bradley.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Sean Kelly.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0.

  5. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie.

  6. Post update

    Offside, Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski tries a through ball, but Jack MacKenzie is caught offside.

  7. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  8. Post update

    Delay in match (Aberdeen).

  9. Goal!

    Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.

  10. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Duncan with a cross.

  11. Post update

    Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.

  12. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Gorter.

  13. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  15. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.

  16. Post update

    Delay over. They are ready to continue.

  17. Post update

    Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston).

  18. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Duncan.

  19. Post update

    Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.

  20. Post update

    Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Page 1 of 3
Navigate to the last page

helpHow to play

Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.

Rating range key1 = Give it up10 = Pure perfection

Aberdeen

Starting XI

  1. Squad number19Player nameGorter
    Average rating

    3.54

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcCrorie
    Average rating

    4.01

  3. Squad number27Player nameMacDonald
    Average rating

    4.73

  4. Squad number18Player namePollock
    Average rating

    4.67

  5. Squad number3Player nameMacKenzie
    Average rating

    4.77

  6. Squad number16Player nameRamadani
    Average rating

    4.56

  7. Squad number20Player nameClarkson
    Average rating

    4.89

  8. Squad number6Player nameShinnie
    Average rating

    5.62

  9. Squad number23Player nameDuncan
    Average rating

    5.82

  10. Squad number9Player nameMiovski
    Average rating

    5.19

  11. Squad number11Player nameDuk
    Average rating

    5.67

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Livingston

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameGeorge
    Average rating

    7.65

  2. Squad number2Player nameDevlin
    Average rating

    6.93

  3. Squad number5Player nameFitzwater
    Average rating

    7.12

  4. Squad number6Player nameObileye
    Average rating

    7.36

  5. Squad number29Player namePenrice
    Average rating

    7.03

  6. Squad number24Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    7.35

  7. Squad number8Player namePittman
    Average rating

    7.57

  8. Squad number17Player nameKelly
    Average rating

    9.05

  9. Squad number16Player nameBradley
    Average rating

    7.40

  10. Squad number19Player nameNouble
    Average rating

    7.20

  11. Squad number9Player nameAnderson
    Average rating

    7.09

Substitutes

  1. Squad number15Player nameBoyes
    Average rating

    4.43

  2. Squad number18Player nameHolt
    Average rating

    3.85

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts2612684537842
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren27107102835-737
6Aberdeen27112144051-1135
7Livingston26105112738-1135
8St Johnstone2794143143-1231
9Motherwell2775153140-926
10Kilmarnock2775152246-2426
11Ross County2766152239-1724
12Dundee Utd2655162747-2020
View full Scottish Premiership table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Around Scottish sport