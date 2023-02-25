Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0.
Aberdeen bounced back from their heavy defeat to Celtic to beat Livingston 1-0 in a tight Scottish Premiership encounter.
Bojan Miovski's excellent first-time finish just before the break proved to be the difference between the sides.
Livingston huffed and puffed in the second half, but Jay Gorter was never really troubled in the Aberdeen goal.
Aberdeen rise to sixth in the league, moving above Livingston on goals scored.
The game was a relatively tight affair for the first half hour, but Aberdeen gradually pushed Livingston back, and were rewarded for a spell of sustained pressure.
Ryan Duncan swung in a testing cross from the right onto the head of Matty Pollock, who managed to find the unmarked Miovski, and Aberdeen's main man fired into the roof of the net from seven yards out.
Livingston improved after the break, and thought they'd drawn level when Joel Nouble curled beyond Gorter, but his shot was cleared off the line.
That close call seemed to jolt the hosts back into life; Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani both saw shots go wide from the edge of the box.
From there, interim boss Barry Robson's side saw out the game with relative ease, as Livingston failed to create any notable opportunities.
Player of the Match - Bojan Miovski
Line-ups
Aberdeen
Formation 4-3-3
- 19Gorter
- 2McCrorie
- 27MacDonald
- 18Pollock
- 3MacKenzie
- 16Ramadani
- 20Clarkson
- 6Shinnie
- 23Duncan
- 9Miovski
- 11de Barros Lopes
Substitutes
- 1Lewis
- 10Markanday
- 14Myslovic
- 15Watkins
- 17Hayes
- 22Coulson
- 33Kennedy
- 36Bavidge
- 37Roberts
Livingston
Formation 4-3-2-1
- 1George
- 2Devlin
- 5Fitzwater
- 6Obileye
- 29Penrice
- 24KellySubstituted forHoltat 45'minutes
- 8Pittman
- 17Kelly
- 16BradleySubstituted forBoyesat 45'minutes
- 19Nouble
- 9Anderson
Substitutes
- 3Longridge
- 7Bahamboula
- 12Brandon
- 15Boyes
- 18Holt
- 22Shinnie
- 23De Lucas
- 32Hamilton
- 34Stenhouse
- Referee:
- David Munro
- Attendance:
- 14,091
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home53%
- Away47%
- Shots
- Home7
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away1
- Corners
- Home6
- Away7
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Second Half
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Steven Bradley.
Substitution
Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Sean Kelly.
Half Time
First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie.
Post update
Offside, Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski tries a through ball, but Jack MacKenzie is caught offside.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match (Aberdeen).
Goal!
Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Duncan with a cross.
Post update
Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicky Devlin.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Gorter.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ross McCrorie.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie.
Post update
Delay over. They are ready to continue.
Post update
Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston).
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Duncan.
Post update
Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Angus MacDonald.
Post update
Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
