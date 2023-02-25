Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

Bojan Miovski's strike secured Aberdeen all three points

Aberdeen bounced back from their heavy defeat to Celtic to beat Livingston 1-0 in a tight Scottish Premiership encounter.

Bojan Miovski's excellent first-time finish just before the break proved to be the difference between the sides.

Livingston huffed and puffed in the second half, but Jay Gorter was never really troubled in the Aberdeen goal.

Aberdeen rise to sixth in the league, moving above Livingston on goals scored.

The game was a relatively tight affair for the first half hour, but Aberdeen gradually pushed Livingston back, and were rewarded for a spell of sustained pressure.

Ryan Duncan swung in a testing cross from the right onto the head of Matty Pollock, who managed to find the unmarked Miovski, and Aberdeen's main man fired into the roof of the net from seven yards out.

Livingston improved after the break, and thought they'd drawn level when Joel Nouble curled beyond Gorter, but his shot was cleared off the line.

That close call seemed to jolt the hosts back into life; Ross McCrorie and Ylber Ramadani both saw shots go wide from the edge of the box.

From there, interim boss Barry Robson's side saw out the game with relative ease, as Livingston failed to create any notable opportunities.

Player of the Match - Bojan Miovski

Goals win games, and Aberdeen's leading marksman delivered the goods again

Line-ups

Match Stats

Live Text Line-ups Aberdeen Formation 4-3-3 19 Gorter 2 McCrorie 27 MacDonald 18 Pollock 3 MacKenzie 16 Ramadani 20 Clarkson 6 Shinnie 23 Duncan 9 Miovski 11 de Barros Lopes 19 Gorter

2 McCrorie

27 MacDonald

18 Pollock

3 MacKenzie

16 Ramadani

20 Clarkson

6 Shinnie

23 Duncan

9 Miovski

11 de Barros Lopes Substitutes 1 Lewis

10 Markanday

14 Myslovic

15 Watkins

17 Hayes

22 Coulson

33 Kennedy

36 Bavidge

37 Roberts Livingston Formation 4-3-2-1 1 George 2 Devlin 5 Fitzwater 6 Obileye 29 Penrice 24 Kelly 8 Pittman 17 Kelly 16 Bradley 19 Nouble 9 Anderson 1 George

2 Devlin

5 Fitzwater

6 Obileye

29 Penrice

24 Kelly Substituted for Holt at 45' minutes

8 Pittman

17 Kelly

16 Bradley Substituted for Boyes at 45' minutes

19 Nouble

9 Anderson Substitutes 3 Longridge

7 Bahamboula

12 Brandon

15 Boyes

18 Holt

22 Shinnie

23 De Lucas

32 Hamilton

34 Stenhouse Referee: David Munro Attendance: 14,091 Match Stats Live Text Second Half Second Half begins Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Substitution Substitution, Livingston. Morgan Boyes replaces Steven Bradley. Substitution Substitution, Livingston. Jason Holt replaces Sean Kelly. Half Time First Half ends, Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Graeme Shinnie. Post update Offside, Aberdeen. Bojan Miovski tries a through ball, but Jack MacKenzie is caught offside. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match (Aberdeen). goal Goal! Goal! Aberdeen 1, Livingston 0. Bojan Miovski (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the right side of the six yard box to the centre of the goal following a corner. Post update Attempt blocked. Matthew Pollock (Aberdeen) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Ryan Duncan with a cross. Post update Corner, Aberdeen. Conceded by Nicky Devlin. Post update Attempt blocked. Ross McCrorie (Aberdeen) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Jay Gorter. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ross McCrorie. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Jack MacKenzie. Post update Delay over. They are ready to continue. Post update Delay in match because of an injury Ayo Obileye (Livingston). Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Ryan Duncan. Post update Corner, Livingston. Conceded by Angus MacDonald. Post update Scott Pittman (Livingston) wins a free kick in the attacking half. Page 1 of 3 rewind previous Navigate to the next page next Navigate to the last page forward