Scottish Premiership
KilmarnockKilmarnock1MotherwellMotherwell1

Kilmarnock 1-1 Motherwell: Stunning Slattery strike earns visitors vital point

By Nick McPheatBBC Scotland

Callum Slattery's injury-time free-kick sent the Motherwell travelling support into raptures

Callum Slattery's stunning stoppage-time free-kick ensured Motherwell snatched a crucial Scottish Premiership point at relegation rivals Kilmarnock.

Scott Robinson poked in from close range in a dominant first half from Derek McInnes' men, who drop to 11th.

The away side, who were fortunate to only be one down at the break, improved after the interval and eventually got the goal they merited when Slattery curled in sensationally.

The point means Motherwell stay ninth.

But Stuart Kettlewell's side, who are now three games without defeat, have more breathing space over bottom-of-the-table Dundee United, who are seven points behind the Fir Park club with a far worse goal difference.

Despite dropping a place, Kilmarnock also move further clear of United, who suffered a heavy defeat at 10th-placed Ross County on a day of drama in the relegation battle.

McInnes will rue his side's missed first-half chances. After deservedly taking the lead through Robinson, who prodded in after Motherwell failed to clear their lines from a corner, Christian Doidge saw a close-range header palmed away by Liam Kelly.

Rory McKenzie also had a goal-bound effort thwarted by Calum Butcher - but the hosts' attacking spark fizzled out after the interval.

It was instead Motherwell who piled on the pressure, but Kilmarnock keeper Sam Walker put in a fine second-half display to deny Jon Obika, James Furlong and Kevin van Veen.

With the clock ticking down, Walker was again in top form to prevent Stephen O'Donnell snatching an equaliser against his former club.

But the home keeper could do nothing about Slattery's glorious free-kick, which sailed over the Kilmarnock wall high into the top-right corner, sparking wild scenes in the away end.

Player of the match - Sam Walker

Sam Walker saves from Stephen O'Donnell
Motherwell's equaliser takes nothing away from second-half display of the home keeper, who produced a string of fantastic saves after the interval

Kettlewell's changes turn game in Well's favour - analysis

Three games, two wins, one draw and now seven points clear of the foot of the table. Not a bad start for Kettlewell.

Saturday's match at Rugby Park was his first in permanent charge, having guided Motherwell to back-to-back home wins against St Mirren and Hearts in his two games as interim boss.

The trip to Ayrshire presented a different challenge in terms of the fact it was away from home. Going a goal down only heightened that challenge against a side with the best home form in the bottom six.

But Kettlewell's second-half changes turned the game in favour of Motherwell, who showed the grit and determination the new Motherwell boss has instilled in them to get a vital point.

There is no doubt about it, that will feel like a defeat for Kilmarnock. A victory would have put McInnes' men level on points with Motherwell in ninth, but now the complexion looks a lot different with the Ayrshire side dropping into the relegation play-off spot.

Kyle Vassell's red card at Easter Road last weekend only added to Kilmarnock's lack of striking options, and it showed on Saturday as they failed to kill the game during a dominant first half.

The Ayrshire side have a four-point cushion over bottom club United, but with a trip to Ibrox next up that gap could narrow pretty quickly.

What did they say?

Kilmarnock manager Derek McInnes: "I'm disappointed for the players and so many people at the club. It was a strong performance. There was a lot of anxiety in the game and I thought the boys dealt with it well.

"We were very good in the first half. We had opportunities to get the second, which would've killed the game. We looked for more of the same in the second half. But we gave them a helping hand by giving away too many free-kicks."

Motherwell manager Stuart Kettlewell: "Kilmarnock were the better side in the first half, no debate about that. But I thought we got a very good reaction in the second half. The fact their goalkeeper gets man of the match tells you we came back into it.

"It's important we focus on the next game in Dingwall. We want to extend our unbeaten run next week."

What's next?

Both sides are on the road next Saturday (15:00 GMT) as Kilmarnock travel to Rangers while Motherwell head north to face Ross County in another relegation six-pointer.

Line-ups

Kilmarnock

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 20Walker
  • 19Wright
  • 5Taylor
  • 2Mayo
  • 11Armstrong
  • 31PolworthBooked at 65mins
  • 4PowerSubstituted forLyonsat 84'minutes
  • 24ChambersSubstituted forAlebiosuat 85'minutes
  • 7McKenzieBooked at 89mins
  • 26DoidgeBooked at 35mins
  • 16RobinsonSubstituted forWalesat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 1Hemming
  • 6Stokes
  • 8Alston
  • 10Jones
  • 15Murray
  • 17Lyons
  • 21McInroy
  • 25Alebiosu
  • 29Wales

Motherwell

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Kelly
  • 16McGinn
  • 66Butcher
  • 52CaseyBooked at 65mins
  • 22JohnstonSubstituted forO'Donnellat 79'minutes
  • 18CorneliusSubstituted forSlatteryat 65'minutesBooked at 90mins
  • 27GossSubstituted forAitchisonat 79'minutes
  • 24FurlongSubstituted forMugabiat 90+2'minutes
  • 7Spittal
  • 99Obika
  • 9van VeenBooked at 72mins

Substitutes

  • 2O'Donnell
  • 5Mugabi
  • 8Slattery
  • 12Crankshaw
  • 13Oxborough
  • 14Danzaki
  • 15Aitchison
  • 17McKinstry
  • 26Tierney
Referee:
Alan Muir
Attendance:
6,512

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnockAway TeamMotherwell
Possession
Home49%
Away51%
Shots
Home8
Away13
Shots on Target
Home3
Away7
Corners
Home4
Away6
Fouls
Home17
Away15

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic26241182186473
2Rangers26204261233864
3Hearts2612684537842
4Hibernian26114113938137
5St Mirren27107102936-737
6Aberdeen27112144051-1135
7Livingston26105112738-1135
8St Johnstone2794143244-1231
9Motherwell2776143240-827
10Ross County2766152439-1524
11Kilmarnock2766152247-2524
12Dundee Utd2655162749-2220
View full Scottish Premiership table

