League Two
SwindonSwindon Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: The County Ground, England

Swindon Town v Harrogate Town

Line-ups

Swindon

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Brynn
  • 2Hutton
  • 4Clayton
  • 34Brennan
  • 3Iandolo
  • 5McEachran
  • 16Cain
  • 8Williams
  • 19Hepburn-Murphy
  • 11Austin
  • 24Wakeling

Substitutes

  • 7Tomlinson
  • 9Adeloye
  • 10Darcy
  • 15Jephcott
  • 21Kadji
  • 28Shade
  • 41Copland

Harrogate

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Oxley
  • 14Sims
  • 15O'Connor
  • 34Eastman
  • 33Foulds
  • 16Pattison
  • 4Falkingham
  • 17Sutton
  • 10Olaigbe
  • 18Muldoon
  • 29Armstrong

Substitutes

  • 6Burrell
  • 7Thomson
  • 8Angus
  • 9Grant
  • 23McArdle
  • 28Daly
  • 31Giles
Referee:
Oliver Langford

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33217543192470
2Stevenage30169543251857
3Carlisle321510749321755
4Stockport321661048301854
5Northampton311410744311352
6Mansfield31157949371252
7Salford32147114233949
8Bradford3013983729848
9Sutton United32138113438-447
10Doncaster31144133642-646
11Swindon31129104035545
12Barrow32135143540-544
13Walsall30101283225742
14Wimbledon31101293231142
15Tranmere32118133232041
16Newport31910123134-337
17Grimsby29107123236-437
18Crewe31813102738-1137
19Colchester3398163139-835
20Harrogate3179153747-1030
21Gillingham3079141934-1530
22Hartlepool3369183359-2627
23Crawley2968153247-1526
24Rochdale3356222651-2521
View full League Two table

