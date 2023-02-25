Swindon Town v Harrogate Town

SwindonSwindon Town15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Line-ups
Swindon
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Brynn
- 2Hutton
- 4Clayton
- 34Brennan
- 3Iandolo
- 5McEachran
- 16Cain
- 8Williams
- 19Hepburn-Murphy
- 11Austin
- 24Wakeling
Substitutes
- 7Tomlinson
- 9Adeloye
- 10Darcy
- 15Jephcott
- 21Kadji
- 28Shade
- 41Copland
Harrogate
Formation 4-4-2
- 1Oxley
- 14Sims
- 15O'Connor
- 34Eastman
- 33Foulds
- 16Pattison
- 4Falkingham
- 17Sutton
- 10Olaigbe
- 18Muldoon
- 29Armstrong
Substitutes
- 6Burrell
- 7Thomson
- 8Angus
- 9Grant
- 23McArdle
- 28Daly
- 31Giles
- Referee:
- Oliver Langford
Match report to follow.