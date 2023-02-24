Doncaster Rovers v Bradford City

DoncasterDoncaster Rovers15:00BradfordBradford City
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League Two
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Leyton Orient
|33
|21
|7
|5
|43
|19
|24
|70
|2
|Stevenage
|30
|16
|9
|5
|43
|25
|18
|57
|3
|Carlisle
|32
|15
|10
|7
|49
|32
|17
|55
|4
|Stockport
|32
|16
|6
|10
|48
|30
|18
|54
|5
|Northampton
|31
|14
|10
|7
|44
|31
|13
|52
|6
|Mansfield
|31
|15
|7
|9
|49
|37
|12
|52
|7
|Salford
|32
|14
|7
|11
|42
|33
|9
|49
|8
|Bradford
|30
|13
|9
|8
|37
|29
|8
|48
|9
|Sutton United
|32
|13
|8
|11
|34
|38
|-4
|47
|10
|Doncaster
|31
|14
|4
|13
|36
|42
|-6
|46
|11
|Swindon
|31
|12
|9
|10
|40
|35
|5
|45
|12
|Barrow
|32
|13
|5
|14
|35
|40
|-5
|44
|13
|Walsall
|30
|10
|12
|8
|32
|25
|7
|42
|14
|Wimbledon
|31
|10
|12
|9
|32
|31
|1
|42
|15
|Tranmere
|32
|11
|8
|13
|32
|32
|0
|41
|16
|Newport
|31
|9
|10
|12
|31
|34
|-3
|37
|17
|Grimsby
|29
|10
|7
|12
|32
|36
|-4
|37
|18
|Crewe
|31
|8
|13
|10
|27
|38
|-11
|37
|19
|Colchester
|33
|9
|8
|16
|31
|39
|-8
|35
|20
|Harrogate
|31
|7
|9
|15
|37
|47
|-10
|30
|21
|Gillingham
|30
|7
|9
|14
|19
|34
|-15
|30
|22
|Hartlepool
|33
|6
|9
|18
|33
|59
|-26
|27
|23
|Crawley
|29
|6
|8
|15
|32
|47
|-15
|26
|24
|Rochdale
|33
|5
|6
|22
|26
|51
|-25
|21
Eight Brits fight for survival in this adrenalin-fuelled competition, hosted by Jordan North
Navigate through joy, laughter and tears as Scarlett Moffatt gets behind the wheel
Get a first-hand insight into the life of Northern Ireland’s premier mixed martial artist
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.