League Two
GrimsbyGrimsby Town15:00Leyton OrientLeyton Orient
Venue: Blundell Park, England

Grimsby Town v Leyton Orient

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Grimsby

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1Crocombe
  • 2Efete
  • 6Waterfall
  • 31Maher
  • 7Emmanuel
  • 8Holohan
  • 16Hunt
  • 3Driscoll-Glennon
  • 15Clifton
  • 9Lloyd
  • 10McAtee

Substitutes

  • 17Morris
  • 18O'Neill
  • 19Dickson-Peters
  • 20Orsi
  • 23Gallacher
  • 26Smith
  • 29Taylor

Leyton Orient

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 22Vigouroux
  • 2James
  • 19Beckles
  • 43Turns
  • 24Sweeney
  • 8Clay
  • 15El Mizouni
  • 11Archibald
  • 10Sotiriou
  • 34Sadlier
  • 23Kelman

Substitutes

  • 4Ogie
  • 6Thompson
  • 7Smyth
  • 14Moncur
  • 18Pratley
  • 25Sodje
  • 27Byrne
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient33217543192470
2Stevenage30169543251857
3Carlisle321510749321755
4Stockport321661048301854
5Northampton311410744311352
6Mansfield31157949371252
7Salford32147114233949
8Bradford3013983729848
9Sutton United32138113438-447
10Doncaster31144133642-646
11Swindon31129104035545
12Barrow32135143540-544
13Walsall30101283225742
14Wimbledon31101293231142
15Tranmere32118133232041
16Newport31910123134-337
17Grimsby29107123236-437
18Crewe31813102738-1137
19Colchester3398163139-835
20Harrogate3179153747-1030
21Gillingham3079141934-1530
22Hartlepool3369183359-2627
23Crawley2968153247-1526
24Rochdale3356222651-2521
View full League Two table

