League One
ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Montgomery Waters Meadow, England

Shrewsbury Town v Wycombe Wanderers

Line-ups

Shrewsbury

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Marosi
  • 5Pennington
  • 22Dunkley
  • 33Flanagan
  • 6Moore
  • 3Leahy
  • 8Phillips
  • 26Shipley
  • 20Bayliss
  • 9Bowman
  • 24Saydee

Substitutes

  • 7Winchester
  • 13Burgoyne
  • 14Street
  • 15Pyke
  • 17Bennett
  • 18Bloxham
  • 30Barlow

Wycombe

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 1Stryjek
  • 16Willis
  • 5Forino
  • 3Jacobson
  • 7Wheeler
  • 28Scowen
  • 10Wing
  • 23Obita
  • 12McCleary
  • 18Hanlan
  • 9Vokes

Substitutes

  • 19Wakely
  • 22Freeman
  • 26McCarthy
  • 27Campbell
  • 29De Barr
  • 31Pattenden
  • 38Cartwright
Referee:
Carl Brook

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

