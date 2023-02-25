Shrewsbury Town v Wycombe Wanderers

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Line-ups
Shrewsbury
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Marosi
- 5Pennington
- 22Dunkley
- 33Flanagan
- 6Moore
- 3Leahy
- 8Phillips
- 26Shipley
- 20Bayliss
- 9Bowman
- 24Saydee
Substitutes
- 7Winchester
- 13Burgoyne
- 14Street
- 15Pyke
- 17Bennett
- 18Bloxham
- 30Barlow
Wycombe
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 1Stryjek
- 16Willis
- 5Forino
- 3Jacobson
- 7Wheeler
- 28Scowen
- 10Wing
- 23Obita
- 12McCleary
- 18Hanlan
- 9Vokes
Substitutes
- 19Wakely
- 22Freeman
- 26McCarthy
- 27Campbell
- 29De Barr
- 31Pattenden
- 38Cartwright
- Referee:
- Carl Brook
Match report to follow.