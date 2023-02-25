Close menu
League One
PortsmouthPortsmouth15:00CheltenhamCheltenham Town
Venue: Fratton Park, England

Portsmouth v Cheltenham Town

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Portsmouth

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Macey
  • 17Rafferty
  • 20Raggett
  • 34Towler
  • 6Ogilvie
  • 8Tunnicliffe
  • 16Morrell
  • 15Dale
  • 24Jacobs
  • 11Curtis
  • 9Bishop

Substitutes

  • 3Hume
  • 10Pigott
  • 19Scarlett
  • 21Oluwayemi
  • 23Thompson
  • 28Bernard
  • 29Lane

Cheltenham

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Southwood
  • 2Long
  • 14Taylor
  • 5Raglan
  • 22Jackson
  • 23Bonds
  • 28Perry
  • 15Ferry
  • 32Broom
  • 10May
  • 27Keena

Substitutes

  • 7Brown
  • 8Sercombe
  • 20MacDonald
  • 26Barkers
  • 30Norton
  • 34Rea
  • 36Olayinka
Referee:
Lee Swabey

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

