League One
BurtonBurton Albion15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Venue: Pirelli Stadium, England

Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Burton

Formation 3-4-2-1

  • 34MacGillivray
  • 6Lavelle
  • 5Hughes
  • 12Moon
  • 2Brayford
  • 7Powell
  • 4Oshilaja
  • 37Hamer
  • 8Taylor
  • 39Kamwa
  • 18Ahadme

Substitutes

  • 1Garratt
  • 10Kirk
  • 11Smith
  • 14Walker
  • 16Shaughnessy
  • 17Helm
  • 21Carayol

Accrington

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Jensen
  • 50Fernandes
  • 16Rodgers
  • 15Sangare
  • 2Clark
  • 25Quirk
  • 28Conneely
  • 14Longelo
  • 11McConville
  • 7Whalley
  • 20Pressley

Substitutes

  • 9Lowe
  • 18Butler-Oyedeji
  • 21Perritt
  • 22Martin
  • 23Mancini
  • 30Isherwood
  • 39Woods
Referee:
Josh Smith

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

