Burton Albion v Accrington Stanley

BurtonBurton Albion15:00AccringtonAccrington Stanley
Line-ups
Burton
Formation 3-4-2-1
- 34MacGillivray
- 6Lavelle
- 5Hughes
- 12Moon
- 2Brayford
- 7Powell
- 4Oshilaja
- 37Hamer
- 8Taylor
- 39Kamwa
- 18Ahadme
Substitutes
- 1Garratt
- 10Kirk
- 11Smith
- 14Walker
- 16Shaughnessy
- 17Helm
- 21Carayol
Accrington
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Jensen
- 50Fernandes
- 16Rodgers
- 15Sangare
- 2Clark
- 25Quirk
- 28Conneely
- 14Longelo
- 11McConville
- 7Whalley
- 20Pressley
Substitutes
- 9Lowe
- 18Butler-Oyedeji
- 21Perritt
- 22Martin
- 23Mancini
- 30Isherwood
- 39Woods
- Referee:
- Josh Smith
Match report to follow.