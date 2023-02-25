Exeter City v Cambridge United

ExeterExeter City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Line-ups
Exeter
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 33Woods
- 26Sweeney
- 14Aimson
- 5Hartridge
- 12Key
- 16Kite
- 29McDonald
- 7Mitchell
- 8Collins
- 9Stansfield
- 10Nombe
Substitutes
- 2Caprice
- 11White
- 15Chauke
- 18Blackman
- 21Coley
- 23Scott
- 27Grounds
Cambridge
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Mitov
- 23Morrison
- 21Bennett
- 6Jones
- 28Bennett
- 24McGrandles
- 4Digby
- 7Brophy
- 14Lankester
- 9Ironside
- 10Smith
Substitutes
- 2Williams
- 3Haunstrup
- 8O'Neil
- 15Okedina
- 18Tracey
- 25Mannion
- 27Worman
- Referee:
- Robert Lewis
Match report to follow.