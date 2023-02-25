Close menu
League One
ExeterExeter City15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: St James Park, England

Exeter City v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Exeter

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 33Woods
  • 26Sweeney
  • 14Aimson
  • 5Hartridge
  • 12Key
  • 16Kite
  • 29McDonald
  • 7Mitchell
  • 8Collins
  • 9Stansfield
  • 10Nombe

Substitutes

  • 2Caprice
  • 11White
  • 15Chauke
  • 18Blackman
  • 21Coley
  • 23Scott
  • 27Grounds

Cambridge

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Mitov
  • 23Morrison
  • 21Bennett
  • 6Jones
  • 28Bennett
  • 24McGrandles
  • 4Digby
  • 7Brophy
  • 14Lankester
  • 9Ironside
  • 10Smith

Substitutes

  • 2Williams
  • 3Haunstrup
  • 8O'Neil
  • 15Okedina
  • 18Tracey
  • 25Mannion
  • 27Worman
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

