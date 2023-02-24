Close menu
League One
Oxford UtdOxford United0Bristol RoversBristol Rovers0

Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Oxford Utd

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 13Eastwood
  • 2Long
  • 5Moore
  • 4Findlay
  • 16Brown
  • 14Bate
  • 8Brannagan
  • 22Joseph
  • 11Browne
  • 30Wildschut
  • 10Baldock

Substitutes

  • 3Fleming
  • 17Henry
  • 20Konate
  • 21McGinty
  • 25Smyth
  • 27Goodrham
  • 39O'Donkor

Bristol Rovers

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Belshaw
  • 30Hoole
  • 5Quansah
  • 17Gibson
  • 3Gordon
  • 22Bogarde
  • 15Coutts
  • 6Finley
  • 7Sinclair
  • 9Marquis
  • 10Collins

Substitutes

  • 2Connolly
  • 8Ward
  • 19Anderson
  • 21Evans
  • 28Gibbons
  • 35Balcombe
  • 40Coburn
Referee:
Charles Breakspear

Match Stats

Home TeamOxford UtdAway TeamBristol Rovers
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away0
Shots on Target
Home1
Away0
Corners
Home2
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away4

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).

  2. Post update

    Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  3. Post update

    Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.

  5. Post update

    Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers).

  6. Post update

    Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  7. Post update

    Hand ball by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).

  8. Post update

    Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).

  10. Post update

    Offside, Oxford United. Stuart Findlay tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.

  11. Post update

    Attempt missed. Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yanic-Sonny Wildschut with a cross.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).

  13. Post update

    Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  14. Post update

    Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).

  16. Post update

    Foul by Ciaron Brown (Oxford United).

  17. Post update

    John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.

  19. Kick Off

    First Half begins.

  20. Post update

    Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

