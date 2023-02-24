Oxford United v Bristol Rovers

Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).
Line-ups
Oxford Utd
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 13Eastwood
- 2Long
- 5Moore
- 4Findlay
- 16Brown
- 14Bate
- 8Brannagan
- 22Joseph
- 11Browne
- 30Wildschut
- 10Baldock
Substitutes
- 3Fleming
- 17Henry
- 20Konate
- 21McGinty
- 25Smyth
- 27Goodrham
- 39O'Donkor
Bristol Rovers
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Belshaw
- 30Hoole
- 5Quansah
- 17Gibson
- 3Gordon
- 22Bogarde
- 15Coutts
- 6Finley
- 7Sinclair
- 9Marquis
- 10Collins
Substitutes
- 2Connolly
- 8Ward
- 19Anderson
- 21Evans
- 28Gibbons
- 35Balcombe
- 40Coburn
- Referee:
- Charles Breakspear
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home1
- Away0
- Corners
- Home2
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Yanic-Sonny Wildschut (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Attempt saved. Sam Baldock (Oxford United) right footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Lewis Bate.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.
Post update
Foul by Lamare Bogarde (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Cameron Brannagan (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Hand ball by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Lewis Gibson (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Marcus Browne (Oxford United).
Post update
Offside, Oxford United. Stuart Findlay tries a through ball, but Sam Baldock is caught offside.
Post update
Attempt missed. Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Yanic-Sonny Wildschut with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Sam Finley (Bristol Rovers).
Post update
Kyle Joseph (Oxford United) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Aaron Collins (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Post update
Foul by Elliott Moore (Oxford United).
Post update
Foul by Ciaron Brown (Oxford United).
Post update
John Marquis (Bristol Rovers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Oxford United. Conceded by Luca Hoole.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Post update
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.