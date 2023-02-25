Close menu
League One
FleetwoodFleetwood Town15:00MorecambeMorecambe
Venue: Highbury Stadium, England

Fleetwood Town v Morecambe

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Fleetwood

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 13Lynch
  • 18Holgate
  • 22Nsiala
  • 4Sarpong-Wiredu
  • 26Rooney
  • 16Warrington
  • 8Vela
  • 23Patterson
  • 7Mendes Gomes
  • 9Stockley
  • 27Macadam

Substitutes

  • 3Andrew
  • 10Robertson
  • 14Marriott
  • 17Dolan
  • 21Hayes
  • 32Earl
  • 50McMullan

Morecambe

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Ripley
  • 2Love
  • 5Rawson
  • 16Bedeau
  • 4Gibson
  • 15Weir
  • 20Shaw
  • 14Gnahoua
  • 8Crowley
  • 25Mayor
  • 11Mellon

Substitutes

  • 3Melbourne
  • 7Taylor
  • 10Hunter
  • 12Smith
  • 21Cooney
  • 22Austerfield
  • 29Simeu
Referee:
Andy Davies

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC