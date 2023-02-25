Close menu
League One
BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Port ValePort Vale
Venue: University of Bolton Stadium, England

Bolton Wanderers v Port Vale

Last updated on .From the section League One

Line-ups

Bolton

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 19Trafford
  • 18Toal
  • 5Almeida Santos
  • 28Mbete
  • 21Bradley
  • 8Sheehan
  • 16Morley
  • 27Williams
  • 22Dempsey
  • 17Shoretire
  • 29Adeboyejo

Substitutes

  • 2Jones
  • 3John
  • 10Charles
  • 11N'Lundulu
  • 20Lee
  • 23Isgrove
  • 24Kachunga

Port Vale

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Stone
  • 15Forrester
  • 6Smith
  • 5Donnelly
  • 7Worrall
  • 14Ojo
  • 23Pett
  • 22Harrison
  • 8Garrity
  • 19Massey
  • 20Taylor

Substitutes

  • 10Conlon
  • 11Benning
  • 13Proctor
  • 24Agyakwa
  • 25Stevens
  • 26Butterworth
  • 33Politic
Referee:
Will Finnie

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Sheff Wed31208358223668
2Plymouth32208457322568
3Ipswich321612460312960
4Bolton33178848242459
5Derby31169650252557
6Barnsley30175845271856
7Wycombe311651044291553
8Shrewsbury32146123934548
9Peterborough301521348381047
10Portsmouth30101283736142
11Bristol Rovers33118144755-841
12Charlton311010114543240
13Port Vale33117153347-1440
14Fleetwood32912113534139
15Exeter32109134243-139
16Lincoln City3081572931-239
17Oxford Utd3499163644-836
18Burton3197154058-1834
19Cheltenham3196162540-1533
20Morecambe32710153352-1931
21Accrington3079142647-2130
22MK Dons3285193051-2129
23Cambridge3285192652-2629
24Forest Green3357212563-3822
View full League One table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC