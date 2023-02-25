Bolton Wanderers v Port Vale

BoltonBolton Wanderers15:00Port ValePort Vale
Line-ups
Bolton
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 19Trafford
- 18Toal
- 5Almeida Santos
- 28Mbete
- 21Bradley
- 8Sheehan
- 16Morley
- 27Williams
- 22Dempsey
- 17Shoretire
- 29Adeboyejo
Substitutes
- 2Jones
- 3John
- 10Charles
- 11N'Lundulu
- 20Lee
- 23Isgrove
- 24Kachunga
Port Vale
Formation 3-4-1-2
- 1Stone
- 15Forrester
- 6Smith
- 5Donnelly
- 7Worrall
- 14Ojo
- 23Pett
- 22Harrison
- 8Garrity
- 19Massey
- 20Taylor
Substitutes
- 10Conlon
- 11Benning
- 13Proctor
- 24Agyakwa
- 25Stevens
- 26Butterworth
- 33Politic
- Referee:
- Will Finnie
Match report to follow.